The Seven Deadly Sins Grudge of Edinburgh Part 3: Will it Happen?

Directed by Noriyuki Abe and Bob Shirahata, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2’ is a high-fantasy action-adventure anime film. It is part of the sprawling ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ universe created by mangaka Nakaba Suzuki, though this film and part 1 are based on Suzuki’s original story, which Rintarou Ikeda turned into a feature-length script. In the previous film, Elizabeth is cursed by Priest, a monstrous entity working for the grudgeful new King of Edinburgh, Deathpierce, prompting Tristan, Elizabeth’s son with Meliodas, to embark on a journey to cure his mother. He encounters a mystery fairy, who intends to infiltrate Edinburgh Castle, and later discovers that he is none other than Lancelot, the son of Ban and Elaine.

Like the previous film, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2’ was well received by the audience following its release, garnering praise for action and plot. If you are wondering whether there will be a part 3 of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh,’ we got you covered.

Will The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 3 Happen?

‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2’ premiered on August 8, 2023, on Netflix. Part 1 came out on December 20, 2022. As for part 3, here is what we know.

Neither the producers of the film nor the Netflix executives have yet confirmed the development of a third ‘Grudge of Edinburgh’ film. ‘Grudge of Edinburgh’ is one film split into two parts, so it’s safe to say there will not be a third film. But ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is an expansive multimedia franchise. Although the original manga series has concluded and as has the associated anime shows, a sequel manga, titled ‘Four Knights of the Apocalypse,’ began publishing in January 2021 and is currently ongoing. An anime series based on it is slated to premiere later this year. Moreover, besides ‘Grudge of Edinburgh,’ there have been two other ’Seven Deadly Sins’ films, and all three are based on Suzuki’s original stories, so the anime universe can continue to expand that way as well, taking original stories from the author and developing films from them.

In ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh Part 2,’ Tristan and Lancelot find themselves facing Deathpierce and Priest. Lancelot finally convinces Tristan to embrace the powers he has inherited from his father, and the latter unleashes Hellfire, defeating Deathpierce and Priest. Following the arrival of the Sins, Deathpierce flees to a different dimension, and Tristan and Lancelot follow him. Meanwhile, Elizabeth, who has woken up from the curse, easily defeats Priest, setting the five Gray Demons that were used to create him free.

In the other dimension, Deathpierce’s Chaos Staff takes over him, turning him into a monster, but Tristan fully embraces his demonic powers and defeats the creature. In the end, he returns to his family, bringing Deathpierce, who is now free of the influence of the Chaos Staff given by Arthur Pendragon, with him. As for Lancelot, he continues his journey with Jericho following him. Just before the screen turns black, he stops and seems to wait for Jericho.

The upcoming ‘Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ anime will most likely cover the journey of Tristan, Gawain, Percival, and Lancelot as the prophesied Four Knights of the Apocalypse, destined to bring destruction to the world and the fall of Arthur Pendragon and his Eternal Kingdom. Possible original films can continue to cover the intermediate time between the manga and its sequel.

The ‘Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ is slated to premiere on October 8, 2023. If a prospective cinematic sequel to ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2’ goes into development within the next few months, it can come out sometime in Q2 2025.

Read More: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Ending Explained