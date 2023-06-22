The Stroll: Where Are They Now?

As a documentary living up to its title in every way imaginable, HBO Max’s Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker-directed ‘The Stroll’ can only be described as equal parts emotional and haunting. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews with key individuals to really underscore the history of trans sex workers in New York’s Meatpacking District. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the queer individuals to have featured here to share their sides of the story — with a focus on their current standing — we’ve got the details for you.

Where is Egyptt LaBeija Now?

Although a native of Freeport, Long Island, Egyptt has admittedly been a New Yorker ever since she left her sheltered, Catholic home as a teen to live life as who she is — a proud trans woman. She thus found herself working on 14th Street from 1983 to 2001, during which she overcame homelessness, unemployment, and abuse to gradually evolve into a mentoring figure for newbies. Yet since then, she has transformed in a way no one ever expected — she is close to her family again, is happily married, and is a proud drag performer at the prominent Royal House of LaBeija, all the while giving back to her community through unwavering advocacy.

Where is Izzi “Cashmere” Starz Now?

Izzi may not be trans, but he does consider himself to be of experience since he spent half his life as a trans woman — including the six years from 1994 to 2000 he worked in the Meatpacking District. However, the former sex worker has now made an entirely new life for himself as an actor, producer, advocate, digital creator, as well as aspiring professional musician still based out of New York. In fact, you can check out some of this survivor, traveling enthusiast, and animal lover’s most recent work as an artist through his active social media accounts or via Spotify, YouTube, Napster, etc.

Where is Ceyenne Doroshow Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Ceyenne arguably spent the longest on the Stroll to make a suitable living for herself — she only got out in 2005 following 25 years of sex work. Nevertheless, this has never been a hindrance for the New Yorker owing to her sheer tenacity, making it no surprise she has actually since been deemed the “Godmother of the Black Trans Lives Matter Movement.” After all, the author established GLITS (Gays & Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society) in 2015 to offer sustainable housing plus healthcare to Black trans people and is an activist finding ways to give her community a voice worldwide.

Where is Tabytha Gonzalez Now?

As a sex worker who even dabbled in a bit of drug dealing on New York’s 14th Street between 1993 and 1997, Tabytha did get arrested a couple of times before finding herself in prison for 14 years. She hence got out for good in 2012, just to immediately realize she had to turn her life around, which she has successfully managed to do with the help of her patience as well as a sound support system. In fact, the proud family woman now serves as a Public Speaker, Educator, Event Organizer, and Model whose primary aim is to spread empowerment in any way possible, as made evident through her social media platforms.

Where Are Stefanie and Elizabeth Rivera Now?

Although Stefanie and Elizabeth are biological sisters, their experiences as trans women have been quite different owing to the simple fact they didn’t start their transition journey at the same time. In fact, even in the Meatpacking District, the latter came into the scene first in 1998 and she was followed by her sister a year later in 1999 — though they both left in 2001, per the original production. Coming to their present status, while Stefanie prefers to keep her life well away from the limelight these days, we know Elizabeth is not only a Trans Activist, Advocate, and Artist but also an Adult Entertainer as well as a self-proclaimed Social Justice Dominatrix.

Where is Carey Smith Now?

While there’s no denying Carey spent roughly 13 years between 1996 and 2009 as a streetwalker on the Stroll, she evidently hasn’t let it define who she really is in any way, shape, or form. That’s because the Jamaican native had strong camaraderie by her side at every step of the way, only for them to help her get through all troubles until she found some stability in Brooklyn, New York. Therefore, today, the admittedly “work in progress but almost complete” trans woman is leading a quiet life as a Front Desk Associate at Vocal New York, a statewide grassroots organization helping low-income people deal with a myriad of issues.

