Will Dot and Overkill End up Together in The Tick?

Created by Ben Edlund, ‘The Tick‘ serves as a retelling of the eponymous comic book character known for being an invulnerable amnesiac who dons a blue suit and fights anyone who stands in the way of justice. Despite his overpowered set of abilities, the Tick is fundamentally a non-lethal superhero who still believes in the transformative powers of love and friendship. By contrast, the anti-heroic vigilante known as Overkill believes in getting things done the brutal way, and this difference in ideology frequently risks his enmity with the Tick. However, things begin to change when he meets Dot, Arthur’s sister and a tactical genius herself. As she steps into the world of guns and violence, Overkill sort of becomes her mentor, but the dynamic they share is closer to one of deep friendship, with the potential for something more special.

Dot and Overkill’s Love Story Remains in the Dark Without a Season 3

By the end of ‘The Tick’ season 2, Dot and Overkill seem ready to romantically advance what has so far been a rather ambiguous relationship. However, with the show getting canceled before we could get any more out of the duo, their love story remains up in the air. That said, if the two-season spanning arc is anything to go by, Dot and Overkill share a friendship that cannot be boxed into labels, which is what makes it an emotional highlight of the show. In the final episode, it appears that both characters have developed feelings for each other strongly enough to pursue them. However, instead of doing so via conventional means, that is, asking each other out, the characters let their actions do the talking, in a delightful dancing sequence to release stress and soak in the moment of catharsis.

At the start of the show, Overkill comes across a ruthless killing machine with hardly any time for the more human set of emotions. To that end, it makes sense that his dynamic with Dot begins as one of master and apprentice. However, as the story goes on and Overkill’s outer shell softens, we learn that he has silently been harboring an immense survivor’s guilt, which has caused him to develop a uniquely pessimistic outlook on life. Dot, who is far removed from the superhero world, brings in a whole new outlook on what it means to save lives, which is why her partnership with Overkill is so endearing to see. While both characters remain too shy to confess their feelings, at the moment, it feels like it is smooth sailing ahead for OverDot.

The Animated Version of Dot is Married to a Different Character

Notably, both Dot and Overkill have been strongly reimagined for the TV series, and don’t exactly have an exact antecedent in creator Ben Edlund’s original ‘The Tick’ comics. In fact, Dot is first introduced as Arthur’s sister in the animated adaptation of the series, and hardly appears as a regular character. More interestingly, Dot in the animated series ends up falling in love with a man named Neil, a man who can turn into a dinosaur and is being used as a weapon against his will. After Neil gets cured, Dot and he begin a relationship that ends in their marriage, solidifying her arc as quite distinct from her TV counterpart. That said, there are more than a few parallels between Neil and Overkill, starting from the fact that they are anti-heroic figures who have been victims of manipulation in the past.

Regardless of the parallels between Overkill and Neil, the former’s love story with Dot doesn’t seem to have any reference point, which means that its trajectory, in case the show gets renewed, is entirely up to the writing team. However, given that Overkill’s trajectory has been one of humanizing through his bonds with others, it makes sense that his budding relationship with Dot will take center stage sooner rather than later. For Dot, this connection serves as a reflection of her journey with superheroes as a whole, starting out as intensely hostile and violent, but gradually turning into something more human and cherishable. That said, without there being a season 3 in the cards, OverDot’s exact trajectory can never quite be determined for certain.

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