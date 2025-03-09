The Traitors Season 3: Where Are They Now?

The mind games, unexpected betrayals, and shocking twist of Peacock’s ‘The Traitors’ have always kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Season 3 of the show featured 23 individuals, which was the maximum number of contestants in the show’s history. With memorable alliances, cunning strategies, and emotional confessions, this season had been a rollercoaster from the start. With all the cast members being under the limelight of reality TV in one way or another, the game became quite cutthroat.

Gabby Windey Hosts Her Own Podcast and is Reveling in the Love of Her Partner

Gabby Windey, hailing from O’Fallon, Illinois, is a multifaceted TV personality who is quite renowned for her engaging presence. She completed her graduation from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs in 2013 and finally moved to Denver. Before her debut in television, she worked as an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital. Simultaneously, she also showed her versatility by performing as a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos for a span of five years. Due to her dedication to healthcare, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, she earned the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in 2021, which made her the first woman and cheerleader to receive this honor.

Gabby finally made her debut with her participation in season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’ and emerged as the runner-up. Following this, she also co-led season 19 of ‘The Bachelorette.’ The 34-year-old competed in season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in November 2022. At present, the reality star has her own podcast, Long Winded with Gabby Windey, which is available on Spotify and her YouTube channel, and she has over 24K subscribers. It is also available on other popular streaming services like Apple Podcast, Castbox, and many more.

In August 2023, Gabby publicly came out during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” and revealed that she was dating the comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman. The couple’s relationship eventually blossomed into something more, leading to a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on January 11, 2025, which she humorously noted cost $799. Following this, she was featured in the Cosmopolitan, which she proudly announced on her social media, referring to it as her “wife debut” in March. Gabby is also a proud pawparent to her two furry little pups and never forget to shower her love on them.

Ivar Mountbatten is a Member of the Extended British Royal Family

Lord Ivar Mountbatten was born in London and is a distinguished Geologist who ended up as one of the winners of the show. He is intricately connected to the British Royal family, being a direct descendant of Queen Victoria and the second cousin to King Charles III. The 61-year-old is the only non-reality star of the cast this season and is a Deputy Lieutenant for Devon. After university, he first moved to Venezuela, where he spent 7 years working for a mining company. From there, he returned to the UK to pursue his entrepreneurial spirit and developed a variety of successful businesses like hospitality, farming, and self-storage. He has been the MD and Executive Director at Birdwell Park since 1998. He was also the Executive Director at Wild at Heart from June 2013 to May 2016. In August 2023, he hosted Queer Spirit Festival, further highlighting his dedication to supporting his community.

Lord Ivar has further ventured into his interest in farming and is currently a farmer. Speaking about his personal life, he was initially married to Penelope Anne Vere Thompson in 1994, and the pair had three daughters- Ella, Alexandra, and Louise. After his divorce in 2011, he finally came out about his sexuality, revealing his relationship with James Coyle in 2016. They ended up marrying two years later, which marked a historic moment as the first same-sex wedding within the extended royal family. After the show, he disclosed that he wanted to give his allocated share of the winnings to support his daughter Ella’s travel aspiration. He also has a furry pet dog, Simba, whom he adores immeasurably. In addition to this, Ivar maintains an amicable bond with his big brother and is quite close with his former co-stars.

Dylan Efron is a Producer by Occupation and Loves Traveling

Dylan Efron was one of the four winners this season. He is widely recognized as the younger brother of the famous actor Zac Efron, but this did not stop him from carving his own niche in the entertainment industry. Born in San Luis Obispo, California, he pursued higher education at California Polytechnic State University, earning a BBA in Finance and Financial Management Services and minored in Economics. It helped him to land roles in film production, where he contributed as a physical production coordinator on notable films like ‘The Accountant,’ ‘American Sniper,’ and ‘Live by Night.’ His passion for storytelling also led him to the production of the documentary ‘Down to Earth’ with his brother.

The show ultimately received several nominations for outstanding Travel, Adventure, and Nature Programs at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Quite often, Dylan participates in paid partnerships with brands like Chomps and Vuori Clothing. Apart from this, he is also a travel influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. From showing glimpses of his adventures underwater to his snowmobile trip at Lakeside Lodge Island Park, he has been truly living his life. The reality personality always tries to take his pet dog Booey wherever he travels as his companion. As of writing, the 33-year-old has preferred to keep private aspects of his life away from the limelight, but from what we know, he continues to enjoy his passions and leads his life with resilience and authenticity.

Dolores Catania Has Been Embracing Her Life in Reality TV

Dolores Catania was one of the Faithfuls in the show and ended up being one of the winners. She has been one of the main cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ)’ since the 7th season. At present, she has continued to thrive both personally and professionally. The reality star still remains a central figure on ‘RHONJ’ and frequently shares her journey on her social media. She has built a strong fanbase with her drama-free reputation and currently has 1 million followers on Instagram. Here, she actively promotes brands like Bali Bras and Beauty Pass. Outside of reality TV, she is also deeply involved in Philanthropy. Dolores is quite passionate about animal rescue and works closely with multiple shelters and rescue organizations to help needy animals. Additionally, she advocates for health and wellness and openly discusses her fitness journey alongside cosmetic procedures.

She has been quite active with her interviews on ‘Two TS In a Pod’ since February 2025, where she discussed her time on the reality show. Apart from that, the 53-year-old is also a part of ⁠Glamming the Warrior Charity, which mainly fights against cancer. For Dolores, her family always comes first, as she says, “My life is being a mother first.” She has a very close relationship with her two children, Gabrielle and Frankie, whom she had with her ex-husband, Frank Catania. At present, she is happily living her life with the love of her life, Paul Connell and the duo often spends time together, whether it be setting out on romantic journeys to the city of love- Paris or cooking meals together. Dolores is also a proud pawparent to her 5 furry baby dogs- Potato, Bagel, Chicken, Banana, and Harley and is very close to her brother, Lou.

Britney Haynes is a Real Estate Agent and Embracing Her Motherhood

Britney Haynes is quite famous as a ‘Big Brother’ legend from seasons 12 and 14 and also previously participated in ‘Reindeer games.’ The 37-year-old realtor from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a proud mom with her own cameo account. In February 2025, she appeared on ‘Zachary Reality’ for an interview where they discussed her experience on the show. She is quite a sensation on social media, and here, the reality star showcases her LTK account, besides promoting brands like Melinda Maria. She has also appeared on podcasts like ‘The Dan Gheesling’ and ‘The Exclusive with Sharon Tharp.’ Apart from this, she also fosters an amicable bond with Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande.

Britney is happily married to Ryan Godwin, and the couple has three daughters. The family of five often takes trips together and always makes sure to create cherishable memories during every family holiday. The realtor has finally opened up to share her journey of motherhood, including the challenges and triumphs she has faced. One of the most inspiring aspects of her personal life is her dedication to raising Paediatric Cancer awareness. This has been quite important to her since her daughter Tilly bravely battled and overcame childhood Cancer. She also loves spending time with her two furry dogs and making sure to smother them with love.

Danielle Reyes is Living the Dream Surrounded by Her Grandkids

Danielle Reyes, from San Francisco, California, is one of the most legendary players in ‘Big Brother’ history. She was the runner-up in season 3 of the show and also competed again in season 7. Apart from this, she also appeared in ‘Reindeer Games.’ Throughout her time on ‘The Traitors,’ she played a calculated and observant game and laid low, knowing how to build trust. She was one of the Traitors and was banished in episode 11. The reality TV star is a real estate manager in the San Francisco market. On her social media, Danielle often shares her fitness journey and, from time to time, jokes about how she is taking a cheat day for herself.

One of the touching subjects of Danielle’s life is the fact that she ended up becoming a mother at the tender age of 16. She had her second daughter when she was just 20 years old. However, she proudly admits that it is not a cause of regret for her and expresses that she’s quite honored to be their mother. To add to her joy, she is already a grandmother and has two grandkids. The 53-year-old refers to her granddaughter as “My Pumpkin” and always makes sure to shower her with gifts. Simultaneously, she also reveals her appreciation for his grandson, Cassius. Besides this, Danielle is quite close to her father and mother, Thomas and Rosalind Hendricks.

Thomas “Tom” Sandoval Has His Own Podcast and is a Business Owner

Thomas “Tom” Sandoval, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star, is known for his dramatic flair, business ventures, and high-profile scandals. The 42-year-old cast member is a model, musician, and businessman and was in the headlines for cheating rumors relating to his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. He had also completed ‘The Masked Singer,’ further marking his strong footing in reality TV. His music career with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, is still going strong. Tom had started a cocktail lounge, Schwartz and Sandy’s, with his long-time friend, Tom Schwartz, but had to close it down due to bumps in the road in December 2024. Two months later, he returned with a bang to promote TomTom, which is a WeHo bar & restaurant that he co-owns with Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump.

Apart from Tom’s music and business ventures, he has also hosted VPR trivia for a city winery in Pittsburgh. He also runs his own podcast, ‘Everybody Loves Tom,’ where he often brings special guests to discussions on several frontiers. It is available on popular streaming services like Spotify, Apple podcast, and YouTube. In his personal life, Tom is currently in a loving relationship with Victoria Lee Robinson, and the duo celebrated their anniversary on February 8, 2025. From visiting red-carpet events together to expressing how much they mean to each other at every possible moment, they are truly living in their bubble of love.

Carolyn Wiger Dedicates Her Time to Advocacy of Mental Health as a Life Coach

Carolyn Wiger has been a fan favorite since her positioning as the second runner-up on the ‘Survivor’ season 44. Known for her expressive emotions and quirky charm, she was an exciting addition to the cast. Since the show, she has continued to embrace her growing fanbase and grabbed a unique place in reality TV. She remains quite active on social media and currently has 210K followers on Instagram. On this platform, she usually shares insights about mental health, personal growth, and her experiences on reality TV. Besides her own cameo account, she co-hosts an Apple podcast, ‘Let’s Get Tribal’ with Carson Garett, which is also available on Spotify and YouTube. Apart from this, Carolyn is a Drug Counselor and Life Coach and has been proudly sober since March 20, 2009.

The reality star also has her namesake website where individuals can book a session with her to break free from the shackles of self-doubts and truly embrace their authentic selves. Here, she also shares her merchandise, which consists of cushions and T-shirts. In February 2024, Carolyn appeared on the ‘That’s a Gay Ass Podcast’ and ‘The Jason Show’ for interviews on her experiences before the camera. The 38-year-old from Hugo, Minnesota, is a single mother to her son Luca, and her love for him often shines through her social media updates. They often spend quality time together along with their furry baby dog, Jerry, making memories that will last a lifetime.

Sam Asghari Has Remained Focused on His Career as an Actor

Sam Asghari is a fitness trainer, actor, and former husband of pop icon Britney Spears. The 30-year-old is from Los Angeles, California, and is an Iranian-born model and has been the owner of Aghadi Fitness since 2020. He is also a proud advocate of promoting the adoption of dogs rather than buying them, highlighting his compassionate personality. The reality star is quite popular, with 2.8 million followers on Instagram, and often indulges himself in paid partnerships.

In March 2025, he partnered with G Defy, a shopping brand. Most recently, he also appeared on the podcast ‘The Viall Files’ for an interview. Sam has continued to lead his way in Hollywood, landing movie projects- ‘Black Monday,’ ‘Hot Seat,’ ‘The Family Business,’ and many more. He also appeared in Britney Spears’ music video “Slumber Party.” Apart from his profession, Sam is very close to his mom, Maddie Asghari, and even took her to the premiere of his movie as his date to express his love and respect for her.

Ciara Miller is Thriving in her Reality TV Career

Ciara Miller was the youngest contestant on the show this year. The 29-year-old is quite famous for her time in the ‘Summer House,’ where she brought her effortless charm, intelligence, and competitive spirit. She has been involved with the show since 2021. The reality star is a registered nurse and a model who stepped foot into the limelight since her debut. Prior to this, she worked as a traveling ICU nurse and played a crucial role, particularly during the pandemic. Currently residing in New York City, Sierra has garnered a large fanbase for herself and has 387K followers on Instagram. She has also been a cast member on the show ‘Winter House’ and has her own LTK account alongside the Amazon storefront. Here, she promotes products she usually purchases, and it works as one of her ways to earn commissions as an extra income source.

Chrishell Stause is Presently a Real Estate Agent and an Actress

Chrishell Stause is known for her glamorous presence on Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ for 8 seasons. She first started her career in soap operas and appeared in both ‘All My Children’ and ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Her role in the Netflix show further highlighted her work as a real estate agent for wealthy individuals in Los Angeles. She has 4 million followers on Instagram, and here, she shares glimpses of her professional trajectory and personal life. She finished hosting an Australian dating show in January but mentioned in one of her interviews that, due to obligations, she would not be able to speak on this matter. In 2024, Chrishell had a cameo in Netflix‘s holiday movie ‘Hot Frosty.’

In addition to this, Chrishell has also been a part of notable films like ‘You’re Not Supposed to Be Here,’ ‘Staged Killer,’ and ‘A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story.’ The 43-year-old is a DirectTV partner. In her personal life, she ended up tying the know with the love of her life, musician G Philip. The pair frequently share glimpses of their life together on their social media, blending their professional and personal adventures. They often embark on romantic gateways, with their trip to the vibrant city life of Singapore in January 2025 being the most recent one. Chrishell exceptionally loves her mom and dad, but to a grief-stricken confession, she reveals how both her parents had passed away. However, she believes that they are watching out for her from heaven.

Rob Mariano Continues to be Actively Involved in the Reality TV Industry

Rob Mariano, also popularly known as Boston Rob, is a reality TV legend who is quite famous for his dominance in ‘Survivor,’ where he contested five times and won ‘Survivor: Redemption Island.’ Besides his career in entertainment, he is also an entrepreneur and runs his own construction company alongside the production organization- Murlonio Productions. He has been involved in reality TV projects like “Secret Celebrity Renovation,’ ‘Rob and Amber Get Married,’ ‘The Amazing Race,’ ‘Sci-fi Investigates,’ and many more. Rob has also authored his advice book called the ‘Boston Rob Rulebook.’ In 2025, the 49-year-old became the host of ‘Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob.’ Originally from Canton, Massachusetts, he is quite focused on his family life with his wife, Amber Mariano, whom he met on ‘Survivor: All-Stars.’ The couple has four daughters, and they often joke about how they all look like their mother. All in all, Rob is living a fulfilling life surrounded by his loved ones.

Derrick Levasseur is a Private Investigator and the Host of Multiple Podcasts

Derrick Lavasseur was the master strategist and winner of ‘Big Brother’ season 16 in 2014. He was a thrilling addition this season owing to his background as a former undercover detective. He resigned from his role with the police department in 2017 and then became a Licensed Private Investigator. Following this, he launched the Break Investigative Group in June 2018. Currently, he has continued his career in Crime Analysis, Media, and Podcasting. He is the co-host of ‘Crime Weekly,’ which is a true crime podcast where he breaks down high-profile cases with expert insights. He also hosted the investigation show ‘Breaking Homicide’ beside another podcast, ‘Detective Perspective.’ Additionally, Derrick co-hosts ‘The Winners Circle’ with Cody Calafiore.

Derrick also owns a Criminal Coffee Company since April 2022, which donates a portion of its proceeds to help fund unsolved criminal cases. Besides his work life, the reality star is a very devoted family man and is married to his loving wife, Jana. The pair loves each other more than words can ever express, and they have two beautiful daughters, Tenley and Stephanie. Derrick also maintains an amicable bond with his father and mother, Sue Levasseur. He often ends up thanking them for being always supportive and being the pillar he needed in his life.

Wes Bergmann Continues to Blend His Love For Entrepreneurship and Reality TV

Wes Bergmann is a legendary competitor from ‘The Challenge’ and was no stranger to strategic competitions. However, he was banished in episode 6 after joining the season in episode 2. He first made his reality TV appearance in 2005 as a housemate in ‘The Real World: Austin.’ In November 2024, his fans were shocked to learn about his exit from the long-running series ‘The Challenge’ to try his hand at a new reality franchise, ‘House of Villains.’ The 40-year-old shared on his Twitter that his business responsibilities had become too immense, and he could no longer continue on the show. At present, Wes continues to run BetaBlox, which is a business incubator that helps startups to grow.

Following his passion for this field, he has also joined the new reality competition show for entrepreneurs, The Blox, where he is the host. According to him, it is his way of providing valuable knowledge on entrepreneurship. Wes also made it to the season finale of Worst Cooks in America in January 2025, marking another milestone in his reality TV career. He is married to his partner, Amanda Hornick, and the duo welcomed their beautiful daughter, Lucy, with much excitement and happiness. They have been married for over six years now, but the love seems to be fresher than ever. They also have a furry pup, Penny, who is also the light of their eyes. With the family of four, they have been relishing their days with a serene and laughter-filled home.

Bob Harper Continues to be an Advocate for Healthy Living

Bob Harper was initially a trainer on ‘The Biggest Loser’ before he became the show’s host in 2015. The 59-year-old is from Nashville, Tennessee, and is a Celebrity Personal Trainer and author by profession. He has continued his work in the health and wellness industry and has been promoting fitness after his life-changing heart attack in 2017. At present, he is an advocate for healthy living and often shares workout tips along with nutritional advice and motivational content with his followers on Instagram. Besides this, he is also a portrait and street photographer and has a separate Instagram account to showcase his skills in this arena. The reality star considers himself the father of his three children: Karl, Vivienne, and Ralph. What makes it more wholesome is the fact that they are his pet dogs. Everything had been sunshine and flowers until, in August 2024, Karl passed away, breaking his heart into pieces.

Nikki Garcia Co-hosts a Podcast and is Busy Making Memories With Her Son

Nikki Garcia was a former WWE wrestler alongside her twin Brie, who were also known as the Bella twins. She was in this profession from 2007 to 2022 and was honored with the WWE Hall of Fame position in 2021. They also had a reality TV show on E! called ‘Total Bellas.’ She currently co-hosts the podcast, ‘The Nikki and Brie Show’ with her sister, and the duo also has their own wine brand, Bonita Bonita, which they have been expanding gradually. The 41-year-old has also hosted the popular game show ‘Barmageddon.’ Nikki has amassed over 10 million followers on her Instagram and frequently shares her ventures and glimpses from her personal life here.

In January, she also revealed how honored and excited she was to voice Jackie Sato in the English dub of the movie ‘The Queen of Villains.’ She has also authored a book with her sister, “Incomparable,” a co-memoir that became an instant New York Times Bestseller. Apart from this, Nikki also has her own Cameo and LTK account, where she showcases her life as a mother, provides beauty tips, and shares her lifestyle. She is the proud mother to her young little munchkin Matteo, whom she often lovingly calls “Tay Tay.” From watching football games together to spending cozy Christmas Eve, the mother-son duo has a bond like no other.

Robyn Dixon is Focused on Expanding Her Entrepreneurial Venture

Robyn Dixon is best known for her role on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’ She was one of the main cast members until she was reportedly fired from the series after 8 seasons in 2024. At present, she is a business owner who runs a GLO30 skincare studio franchisee. It is a skincare company and spa which is gradually expanding. The 45-year-old launched another franchise of her skincare line in Columbia, Maryland, in October 2024. Apart from focusing on expanding her business, she is quite prominent on social media. Here, she does paid partnerships with brands like Da Vinci Sparkling Water Laboratories, Healthy Fresh Meals, and many more. Robyn is also the co-host of the podcast ‘Reasonably Shady,’ along with Gizelle Byrant. Besides her professional ventures, she is a really loving mother to her two sons, Corey and Carter, and she never misses a chance to spend the family holidays enjoying quality time together.

Bob the Drag Queen is Flourishing in His Multifaceted Career

Caldwell Tidicue, AKA Bob, the Drag Queen, is a Drag Performer hailing from Columbus, Georgia. The cast member identifies himself as non-binary and goes by the pronouns he/ him /she/ her. When he moved to New York City at the age of 22, he started pursuing acting, stand-up comedy, and even children’s theatre work. He is currently a social media sensation with 1.9 million followers on Instagram. His book, ‘Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert’ will be published on March 25, 2025, and will be available in major stores like Amazon, BarnesAndNoble and many more. He has also turned this book into an audiobook, which is available on major streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Besides this, Bob was cast alongside several contestants in the HBO reality show ‘We’re Here’ and won season 8 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ in 2016. In 2020, he moved on to hosting ‘Max’s We’re Here’ and currently hosts a podcast, ‘Sibling Rivalry,’ with his drag sister Moné Kerala. He is also the first black drag queen to achieve 1 million followers on Instagram. The 38-year-old has also appeared in music videos and has his own single, “Purse First.” He has also appeared in various other acting and comedy projects, including the ‘Bob’s Burgers movie.’ In February 2025, Bob has appeared on the ‘After Midnight’ show.

Jeremy Collins is a Fire Fighter and Loves Spending Time With His Family

Jeremy Collins was a participant in ‘Survivor: San Juan del Sur’ and the winner of ‘Survivor of Cambodia.’ After that, he also appeared in the series’ spin-off, ‘Winners at War.’ The 46-year-old is a firefighter from Foxborough, Massachusetts, and was featured in an interview on Deciderdotcom in January 2025, where he discussed the current participants in The ‘Survivor.’ In addition to this, he has also been promoting products on his social media, and he gave a shoutout to Prime Energy Drinks in February 2025. He has been happily married to his wife, Valesay Collins, and the duo often spends time together on romantic dates. He has 2 daughters, Camryn and Jordyn Collins, alongside his two handsome little sons, Remy and Lenyx.

Tony Vlachos is Living His Life as a Devout Family Man

Tony Vlachos, from Allendale, New Jersey, is a two-time ‘Survivor’ champion in ‘Cagayan’ and ‘Winners at War.’ The 51-year-old is also set to participate in a special edition of ‘Australian Survivor’ called ‘Australia v The World.’ Beyond continuing to embrace his life as a police officer, he is also a family man. He often shares glimpses of his personal life on social media with his daughter and son, rightfully earning his name as the “fun dad.” He plans to retire in 2025 and has set up his own YouTube channel, which is his namesake account. Here, he will be sharing personal blogs and a sneak peek into his day-to-day life.

Chanel Ayan is a Supermodel and Has Her Own Beauty Line

Chanel Ayan, originally from Dubai, was introduced in ‘The Traitors’ this season and is quite well-known as one of the cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai.’ Apart from this, she is also a Supermodel and the founder and Creative Director of the Beauty Line Ayan Beauty. Adding to her list of achievements, it was featured on the ‘Today Show’ in December 2024. She has modeled for high-level fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, and many more. She is the first Black supermodel to appear in Dubai magazine and in several international Vogue editions. Chanel also owns a talent agency. At present, the reality star has 483K followers on Instagram and has also been featured on several podcasts and shows like ‘Karamo Show’ and ‘Radio Andy.’ The 46-year-old has been married to Chris Pillott for 25 years now and has a handsome son, Taj Pilott.

Wells Adams is a Co-host for Two Podcasts and Living the Dream With His Partner

Wells Adams, who is quite famous for his charming personality as a contestant for the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ was the first person to be eliminated from the show. In 2022, he was the host of a competition series, ‘Best In Dough,’ and was also the beloved bartender on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ At present, he is also the host of the ‘Your Favourite Thing’ (YTF) podcast, where he and Brandi Cyrus discuss their favorite things like movies, sports, and so on. He also has his own Cameo account and co-hosts the ‘Vanity Index’ podcast with Chad Mumm. He even does paid partnerships with brands like JC Penny and Canada Dry.

In February 2025, he was the host of the red carpet at the Grammy’s. Belonging from Los Angeles, California, the 40-year-old has been married to the ‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland since 2022 and celebrated their 2-year anniversary in August 2024. The couple often shares goofy moments together, starting from wearing matching costumes to singing songs together. They often spend their time playing around with their pet dogs – Carl and Boo.

Dorinda Medley is a Prominent Figure in the Entertainment Industry

Dorinda Medley, who is best known for her time on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ brought along her signature wit and personality to this season. Already a fan favorite, she has continued to thrive in the entertainment world and currently has a large fanbase with 1 million followers on Instagram. Here, she has been engaging with her fans through her iconic, glamorous lifestyle, with sneak peeks of her new projects in the works. Beyond her time in entertainment, she is quite active in Philanthropy and supports various organizations like Ronald McDonald House Charities. She has also been actively raising awareness of Breast Cancer. In February 2025, she did her first DJ gig, and according to her, she found her calling and is looking forward to testing the waters more in this field.

Dorinda participated at the Epic Fashion Week Party by The Cut and has also appeared on ‘Hot Mic Podcast.’ The star has a daughter, Hannah Lynch, and two stepchildren, Paige and Aidan, from her late husband. Besides this, she is also a proud pawparent to her very adorable pup, Parsley. Whether it be her furry baby or her children, being a mother, she never misses any opportunity to express her love and continues to adore them every day.

Read More: The Traitors: 8 Similar Reality Shows You Should Watch