The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Renewed For Season 4 at Netflix

Netflix isn’t done giving ultimatums to couples! The Cinemaholic can disclose that the streaming giant has renewed the dating reality series ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘ for its fourth season. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will most likely continue to serve as the show’s hosts. Casting is currently underway to find couples for the fourth installment, who will face the ultimate challenge of getting married or parting ways with their respective partners. The upcoming season will enter production in 2025.

The renewal comes before the premiere of the third installment, which will drop on Netflix this December. The show’s second season gives us an idea of the kind of drama we can expect. The previous episodes brought together five couples at a crossroads, with one of the members in each forcing the other to make a life-changing commitment or move on. One of the most unexpected outcomes concerned Kat and Alex. The 28-year-old former issued the ultimatum to the latter, who, despite initially seeming unexcited about the idea, got down on one knee by the finale.

Lisa and Brian were at the center of some of the season’s most dramatic events, with the former forcing her partner to make a life-altering choice. However, early in the experiment, an argument erupted when Brian flirted with another contestant, Riah. Shortly after, the couple abruptly decided to leave the series upon discovering that Lisa was pregnant. Despite facing many challenges in their relationship, the trial marriages encouraged Ryann and James to give their relationship a fair chance. After gaining clarity, James professed his love and proposed to Ryann.

Trey, who was ready to settle down, gave Riah the ultimatum due to her reluctance to commit to marriage. Even though the former developed feelings for Ryann, the couple ultimately realized they wanted to be together. On the fateful day, Trey proposed to Riah, and she replied yes, confirming her desire to go through life’s ups and downs with him. Last but most definitely not least, Antonio and Roxanne appeared to be one of the most lavishly sweet couples on the show. While Roxanne paired with Alex during the trial marriage, their connection fizzled, and she eventually agreed to work on her relationship with Antonio. Unsurprisingly, she accepted her partner’s heartfelt proposal, something he had been planning for a long time.

The chances of the couples seen in previous seasons making any appearances in the fourth season are low, as they have already had reunion episodes following their respective finales.

