The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Is New Grumpson a Real Town in Maine?

In Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ each season transports the audience to a different timeline, putting the protagonists in situations they haven’t faced before. The fourth and final season of the show brings the Hargreeves siblings face to face with an unprecedented threat, which makes things even more complicated because the answer to their problem is something they have never considered before. They find themselves in uncharted territory as disturbing secrets from the past come to light, and it turns out that one girl is the key to everything. They find this girl in a town called New Grumpson, but like many other things there, it is not real. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Fictional New Grumpson is a Key Location in Season 4

The town of New Grumpson comes into focus in the second episode of Season 4 when a man asks for the Umbrella Academy’s help in finding his daughter, Jennifer. Their only lead is an obscure town in Maine, where they head to find out the deal with Jennifer and the Keepers. While the show portrays the place as set in Maine in the US, the town doesn’t exist in real life. The production of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ takes the cast and crew to Canada, with the show primarily being filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario. For the town of New Grumpson, the crew employed one of the locations there, as the cities have been a regular haunt of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ production since Season 1. A lot of scenes featuring the town were filmed on sets, elaborately constructed to send out the vibe of an eerily charming town.

While New Grumpson remains a fictional location in the massively successful superhero Netflix series, it is a key location when it comes to the plot development of Season 4. This is where the Umbrella Academy crosses paths with Jennifer, meeting whom changes the entire course of their lives. What makes things even more interesting is the discovery that every single person in the town is hired by Reginald Hargreeves, which means that there is something very sinister going on there.

When Viktor, Five, Lila, Diego, Luther, Klaus, Allison, and Ben arrive there, they feel something amiss about the town, even though it feels like someone’s Christmas dream comes to light. While Ben chats up a diner owner, the rest of the team tries to find Jennifer, but asking around about her unlocks something in the townsfolk, and they attack the Hargreeves children with the intention of finishing them off for good. This confirms that whoever is in charge (revealed to be Reginald Hargreeves later) doesn’t want anyone asking questions about Jennifer, which piques the interest of the Hargreeves siblings.

The fight in the town is also the first opportunity for the Hargreeves siblings to test their newfound powers and try to get themselves back in shape for the fight that is bound to show up around the end of the season. At the same time, it is also the opportunity to explore new avenues. Most importantly, however, it shows the Hargreeves siblings that Jennifer is much more important than her father lets it seem. Why else would an entire town be created just for her?

