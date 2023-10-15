The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon: Will Carol Find Daryl? Theories

The sixth and final episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ season 1 ends with Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier looking for her best friend and constant companion Daryl Dixon in the town of Freeport in Maine. She discovers Daryl’s motorcycle, ridden by a random survivor who doesn’t know the previous owner of the same. From the person, Carol learns that he got the vehicle from a group, with whom Daryl spent his last few days in the United States before getting forced to leave for France. As Carol looks for her friend, the viewers must be eager to find out whether she will. Let us share our take on the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

From Maine to Paris

When the last time Daryl contacted Carol, the former was in Maine, helping out a French group to gather walkers for Madame Genet’s experiments. After a fight, he gets forced to board a ship bound for France, only to end up in Marseille. After learning about the group from the current owner of Daryl’s motorcycle, we can expect Carol to confront them and learn that her friend left for France as a prisoner. The group may also inform her about the viciousness of Genet’s men as they might be under the impression that Daryl got killed during the French trip.

As the person who knows Daryl better than anybody left on the planet, Carol most likely will not consider the possibility of him getting killed. He has confronted and survived several challenges and superpowers ever since the world collapsed and Carol may not be able to accept the possibility that his life came to an end. Therefore, Carol may leave for France to find Daryl. But even if Carol wants to, a journey to France is a tough undertaking, especially since Daryl hasn’t contacted her or anyone back home to inform them about his whereabouts.

To reunite with her best friend, Carol may begin her journey to France on her own. If not, her potential confrontation with the French group to learn what happened to Daryl may lead her to another ship bound for France as a prisoner.

Daryl’s Dilemmas

The first season of the series ends with Daryl at a crossroads as he fails to decide whether to return to the United States or to stay in France with Laurent and Isabelle. If Daryl chooses the second option, he may reach out to the Commonwealth to let Carol know about his plans. He may learn that Carol already left the community to find him and Daryl knows her enough to know that she will trace his journey to France. If Carol really leaves for France, on her own will or as a prisoner, she may appear on Genet’s radar since she controls the active port in the country.

Genet may look into the arrival of a second American seriously, especially considering the havoc the first one created in her realm. If the “dictator” learns about the relationship between Daryl and Carol, she may even use the latter to locate and try to kill the first American. Genet may want Daryl to come out of the Nest with Laurent if he wants to reconnect with his best friend, which may further increase Daryl’s dilemmas. In the already-announced second season of the series, it will not be a surprise if Daryl sets out to rescue Carol from Genet’s hands.

Melissa McBride already teased that Carol can be apart from Daryl in the sophomore round of the show. “I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!” the actress shared in a statement.

McBride’s words make it clear that we may not need to wait for Carol and Daryl to reunite very early in the next season. The actress’ mention of the “new world” also indicates that her character will end up in France. Therefore, we may see Carol and Daryl looking for one another in the second season with Genet separating them.

