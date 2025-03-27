The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: Tel’aran’rhiod

The third season of Prime Video’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ leads Rand al’Thor and his friends into dangerous waters as each traverses a journey of their own to discover some shocking truths about the things around them. In Aiel Waste, an important decision about Rand needs to be taken, which will change the course of the war. However, the revelation of the secrets that he has been keeping will stir the trouble that has been silently brewing between him and the people closest to him. The White Tower also finds itself in a bind as the politics of the place starts to get thicker while the danger of a Black Ajah still within its walls calls for immediate action. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Siuan Sets a Trap For the Black Ajah

In the first episode of this season, a fierce battle took place inside the White Tower, which was shaken by the revelation of the Black Ajah amongst them. While most of them left Tar Valon with Liandrin, Siuan believes that there might still be one or more of them within the tower, and she cannot rest until she has found them. With Elaida playing her own game against her, the Amyrlin Seat suspects her, but she cannot move forward without confirmation, so a trap is laid out to catch the Black Ajah, whoever it might be. Adeleas, being an unsuspecting person due to the injuries she sustained from the battle, is sent out as a trap.

Through her, Elaida is told about the location of the two Black Ajah being held captive. It is believed that either she will try to free them or kill them. As expected, when Elaida comes to know about their location, she immediately finds them, but instead of helping them, she questions them about the remaining Black Ajah. She also proves herself more ruthless than the other Aes Sedai as she kills one of them and tortures the other for information, but then, a Grey Man shows up and kills the second Black Ajah before she can reveal the name. The Grey Man also attacks Elaida, who sustains heavy wounds. But she is saved in time by the interruption of Siuan, Leane, and Verin. This is when Elaida realizes that this trap had been laid out for her, while Siuan accepts that Elaida is not one of the Black Ajah and can be trusted.

Nynaeve, Elayne, and Mat Arrive in Tanchico

Their search for Liandrin puts Nynaeve, Elayne, and Mat on the boat to Tanchico. For safe passage to the city, Elayne makes a deal with the owners of the boat that they will never come out on deck. However, Nynaeve is so seasick, and Mat is so fed up with the claustrophobia of their quarters that they both decide to go out on the deck where they are allowed to stay. Elayne also notices that they seem to have covered a lot of distance in a very short span of time. The reason behind this becomes clearer later as they discover that one of the women on the boat is a channeller. She did not go to the White Tower for her training and has found a way to control it by herself, something that interests Nynaeve, who is still having problems controlling her own powers.

Meanwhile, Mat notices that there is a familiar face on the boat. Min has followed them since they left the Tower. She has been working for Siuan, who sent her to keep an eye on Elayne and Nynaeve. But at the same time, she is also trying to figure out what her vision of Mat hanging from a rope around his neck means. Mat finds out about her vision through a sketch he finds in her quarters in the boat. While it rattles him a little, he convinces himself that Min’s predictions don’t come true. However, when they land on Tanchico and enter the city, one of the first sights that greet them is a man hanging by a rope, which shows Mat that he needs to be more cautious.

Perrin and His Friends Fight the Whitecloaks

Since discovering that Mat’s mother and sisters have been held captive by the Whitecloaks, Perrin has been itching to attack the camp and get the girls and their mother back. With Faile, the two Maidens of the Spear, Alanna, and Maksim, Perrin sets out to accomplish this task. Alanna decides to help them by creating fog and cloud cover to make it easy for them to slip in and out of the camp. However, Maksim warns her that it could tip off the Whitecloaks about her being an Aes Sedai. She is adamant about it, despite the danger, and this leads her and Maksim into a fight, where she tells him that he is not enough. She talks about building an army, which is how they will win the battle against the Forsaken and the Dark One. Maksim, on the other hand, wants to go after Liandrin to avenge Ihvon. Before he leaves, Alanna turns off their bond so they can go their separate ways.

At the camp, Dain tries to get the captives to talk, but when one of them unintentionally channels, he is forced to give the mother (who takes the blame upon herself) to Eamon for questioning. Later that night, when Perrin arrives to take them, he finds the girls in the cage, but their mother is burnt on a stake. This angers him to no end, and a fight breaks out, which ends with Dain being fatally stabbed. Meanwhile, Eamon is tipped off by the sudden fog, which leads a bunch of Whitecloaks to track down the source, which leads them to Alanna. They viciously attack her and would have almost killed her if Maksim didn’t show up right on time. It turns out that Alanna turned on the bond soon after he left, which led him to come back and find her.

Egwene Learns to Dreamwalk

In the previous episode, Moiraine found Sakarnen during the Trial of Rhuidean and secretly took it back. She hasn’t revealed its existence to anyone, and there is a good reason behind it. At the beginning of this episode, we see her testing the power of Sa’angreal, and it’s clear that she needs a lot of time and practice to wield it properly. At the same time, she is also struggling to cope with the visions of the future that she had during the trial, and while she cannot talk about it fully with Lan, their bond has allowed him to feel her trepidations. At the same time, he, too, is dealing with the complex emotions of homesickness for Malkier since meeting a fellow native.

Meanwhile, with Rand passing the trial and receiving the mark of the Car’a’carn, it is time for him to be presented to the rest of the tribes of the Aiel Waste so they can all see for themselves and accept him. Meanwhile, an unwilling Aviendha is told to stay close to Rand as part of her training to become a Wise One. Egwene, on the other hand, gets the opportunity to learn more about dream walking. She is introduced to the process and told about Tel’aran’rhiod, the world of dreams, which is where the woman who haunts her in her dreams resides. On her first trip, Egwene finds herself in the streets of Tar Valon, where she comes face to face with Lanfear, who does not have any disguise at this time.

When Egwene manages to escape from the dream, she is told that the woman she met was one of the Forsaken. Later, a troubled Moiraine seeks out Egwene. She needs a message to be sent to Siuan and wants to do it through Tel’aran’rhiod. Despite her inhibitions and keeping in mind the dangers of the place, Egwene agrees to take her there. Moiraine tells Siuan to prepare the White Tower to bow to Rand, without which he would lose the fight against the Dark One. They also confess their love to each other, and Moiraine skips the part about her dying by the time the final battle happens.

Meanwhile, Egwene ventures into the dreams of her friends. She first finds Nynaeve, who dreams of a home that she wishes she’d had. Then she sees Elayne, who dreams of channeling like the woman she saw on the boat with Aviendha by her side. Then there is Mat’s dream of reuniting with his mother and sisters and giving them a happy and safe life. And Perrin, who dreams of being a blacksmith again, with Faile, whom she has yet to meet in real life. This leads her to the point where her dream intersects with that of Rand. At first, she is happy to see him there but is horrified when she sees him making out with Lanfear.

