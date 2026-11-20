In September 2021, Thomas and Angela Strussion’s romantic fairytale came to an abrupt end when an assailant killed them in their Ohio home. For more than two years, the authorities couldn’t get to the bottom of the case. In an unexpected turn of events, they found an unlikely lead that took them straight to the perpetrator. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are explored in ABC’s ’20/20: Murder on the Menu,’ which features exclusive and insightful interviews with the deceased couple’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case.

Thomas and Angela Strussion Were Found Dead With Their Pets Inside Their Burning Home

Born on November 18, 1968, in Bellaire, Ohio, Thomas Steed Strussion was the beloved son of Thomas Strussion and Linda Steed Strussion. He was raised in a loving household, alongside his brother, Chris Strussion, and a sister named Lisa Balog. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Angela Jo Strussion, who was born on September 23, 1971, in Monroe, Louisiana, to Eddie J. Cutrer and Jan Berthiaume Butcher. She also grew up with a brother, Eddie Joe Cutrer, with whom she shared a close-knit bond. The couple shared a deep love for animals and were parents to three furry little friends — Gracie, Isabella, and Paulie. On the professional front, Thomas was the founder and owner of multiple Salsa Joe’s restaurants, one in Arlington and the other two in Wheeling, West Virginia, and Belmont, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Angela also led a successful professional life, serving as the director of Campaign and Lead Management for Global Business of First Data Merchant Services Corporation. Thomas and Angela were known for their kind and compassionate nature throughout the community. Their picture-perfect life was cut short on the morning of September 21, 2021, when their house on Trail’s End Drive in Belmont, Ohio, caught fire. When the emergency responders rushed to the scene, they pronounced the couple dead inside the house. Upon examining the crime scene, the authorities determined that 52-year-old Thomas and 49-year-old Angela died of multiple gunshot wounds before the house was set ablaze. The fire also ended up killing their two dogs and a cat.

Thomas Strussion’s Former Business Partner Turned Out to be the Killer

Not long after the launch of the double homicide investigation, the authorities identified Thomas Strussion’s former business partner, Andrew Isaac Griffin, as a person of interest. The detectives learned that Andrew was forced out of the partnership by the Strussions, giving him a motive to commit the gruesome crime. Although his cell phone records placed him away from the crime scene, the investigators continued to look into him. During the course of the investigation, they came across a mystery phone, which was activated on September 19, 2021, and stopped working on the fateful morning of September 21.

Years later, the detectives linked the mystery phone to Andrew as it was registered to one of his Facebook friends. With enough evidence against him, the police obtained an arrest warrant for him and took him into custody in Hilo, Hawaii, on February 18, 2025, before extraditing him to Ohio. He was charged with a total of 14 felonies in connection with the killings of Thomas and Angela Strussion. After he pleaded not guilty to arson and multiple counts of murder, Andrew’s homicide trial commenced on October 26, 2026. During the trial, the prosecution alleged that he shot the couple to death in their Belmont home before setting fire to the property. They brought the defendant’s former best friend and a convict, Brett Cole, to the stand as their witness.

The Killer’s Former Best Friend Testified Against Him in Court

Brett told the jury that he had been involved in the planning of the double homicide with Andrew Griffin. The witness claimed that the defendant complained about his business partnership with Thomas, who he alleged tried to put a hit on him. As per Brett’s account, Andrew told him that “the building they rented for the store was owned by some mobsters and that Tom had owed them a big debt. But he said Tom was trying to put the debt off on him to make it look like Andrew owed the debt, so then the people would go after Andrew instead of Tom.” The witness admitted to keeping Andrew’s cell phone with him while he went over to the Strussion residence, where “the plan was just to kill Tom.”

Brett alleged that Andrew first shot Thomas in the arm before shooting his wife, Angela, multiple times after she allegedly ran towards him. He allegedly fired multiple rounds at Thomas again and killed him. It is alleged that the defendant tried to stage the scene like a botched robbery, but decided to set the house on fire. The defense argued that Brett testified against Andrew after the prosecution allegedly offered him money. Ultimately, on November 4, 2026, after four hours of deliberation, the jury found Andrew Griffin guilty of two counts of aggravated murder for Angela Strussion, two counts of aggravated murder for Thomas Strussion, and one count of arson. Each murder charge reportedly had a firearms specification.

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