Thomas Bonnecarrere on F1 Drive to Survive Title Card: When Did He Die?

Formula 1’s recent uptick in fans was in big part thanks to Netflix’s coverage of the cutthroat sport in ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive.’ Season 4 follows the 2021 championship fight and multiple other engaging storylines taking place on the paddock, all of which are sure to keep fans hooked. The second episode, titled ‘Ace in the Hole,’ deals with Daniel Ricciardo’s move from Renault to McLaren for the new season.

As the multiple Grand Prix winner sets out to prove he’s still got it, his teammate, Lando Norris, turns it up by churning out consistent performances. The episode is dedicated to Thomas Bonnecarrere, as seen at the end of the episode. So, if you’re wondering who Thomas is and how he’s connected to the sport, here’s what we know.

Who Was Thomas Bonnecarrere?

Even for those who follow the sport, the name Thomas Bonnecarrere might not ring a bell. Nevertheless, he was a fierce talent when it came to operating the camera. Thomas had extensive experience not just in Formula 1 but other motorsports over the years. He worked on the World Touring Car Championship, World Endurance Championship, the TCR Series, and MotoGP.

Thomas’ excellent work as a cameraman is evident through the exhilarating race footage that the viewers see during the Formula 1 season. Apart from his work in motorsports, Thomas also had been part of the crew of Automoto, a show on the French channel TF1. He was described as a perfectionist in his work and was loved by everyone who came across him.

Thomas was also considered a valuable mind when it came to the production side of the television business. He was full of ideas and always looked for different ways to improve production. Thomas’ love for racing is evident by his storied work in the sport. His last time capturing Formula 1 came during the 2021 season, with the Monaco Grand Prix being the final race Thomas shot.

When Did Thomas Bonnecarrere Die?

While Thomas Bonnecarrere’s cause of death has not been made public, it seems that he died on May 25, 2021. The 49-year-old was much loved by his peers and friends, as evidenced by the tremendous outpour of tributes in the wake of his death. Thomas was also good friends with Marion Jolles Grosjean, the wife of former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean. They worked together on Automoto. In fact, he was entrusted with the job of capturing their wedding in 2012. Apart from that, Thomas left behind a daughter, Camille.

