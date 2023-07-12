Thomas Horan: Where is Zodaic Author Now?

While the Zodiac Murders between 1968 and 1969 are infamous for their gruesome details, law enforcement officials and other researchers are yet to put a face to the perpetrator. However, when academic Thomas Horan sat down to study the killings, he noticed an extremely weird coincidence. In all four cases, there was either evidence pointing to the possibility of a second killer or other plausible suspects the police never looked at during the investigation. Peacock’s ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ bases itself on Thomas’ findings and explores the possibility of there being more than one individual behind the serial homicides. Well, with viewers now interested to learn more, let’s find out where Thomas Horan is at present, shall we?

Who Is Thomas Horan?

Thomas Horan completed his Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Creative Writing from Southern Illinois University in 2007 before going on to earn a Master’s Degree in English Literature. from the same institution in 2013. In the meantime, he even pursued a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Lindenwood University, which further pushed him toward the world of Academics. Readers would be interested to know that prior to attending college, Thomas worked as a Textbook Producer and in 1992, co-established the illustration and design company Radiant Illustration and Design. On top of it, he even worked as a Tutor at Southern Illinois University during his college days and later took up employment as an Adjunct Professor when pursuing his Master Degree.

Following his graduation, Thomas worked as a lecturer and professor at several eminent institutions, including Lindenwood University, Kaskaskia College, John A. Logan College, and Saint Louis Community College-Wildwood, among others. At the same time, he took on investigative journalism as a hobby before making quite a name for himself in the field. Incidentally, while working as an independent investigative journalist, Thomas came across the Zodiac Murders and began in-depth research into the incident. However, even though most police reports and research articles insist that a single person was behind all five homicides, John soon realized there was a high possibility that someone else was helping the Zodiac Killer kill his victims. On top of it, John also found evidence of a possible copycat killer, especially in the fourth and fifth murders, while there were several viable suspects who were never investigated properly.

Once Thomas realized that his research was literally groundbreaking, he began compiling his findings and, in January 2020, published his book ‘The Myth of the Zodiac Killer.’ In the book, Thomas talked about his theory of there being more than one individual behind the Zodiac Killings and even mentioned how he believed that all cryptic letters received by the police after Cecelia Ann Shepard’s murder were forged by a copycat killer. Additionally, he even looked at each crime in detail and pointed out how there were known suspects who had the motive and means of carrying out the homicide. Naturally, the book became highly controversial, and while it opened up a debate into the Zodiac Killings, there were several who outright rejected Thomas’ ideas. However, with time, Thomas took his ideas to documentary filmmaker Andrew Nock, which led to the birth of the Peacock series.

Where Is Thomas Horan Now?

At present, Thomas has made a name for himself as an Education and Media Professional while still working as a college professor on the side. However, despite his busy schedule, he hasn’t let go of his hobby of investigative journalism, and readers will be glad to know that apart from winning multiple awards, Thomas’ work has been featured in several prestigious publications, including The Carolina Quarterly, Kerouac’s Dog, and Crab Orchard Review, among others. Moreover, we are also happy to report that Thomas Horan is a cancer survivor and a father who has built up a quiet life surrounded by his loved ones in St Louis, Missouri. While Thomas’ research is truly eye-opening, his dedication to discovering the truth is massively inspiring, and we hope he finds success in all his future endeavors.

