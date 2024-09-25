Thomas White: What Happened to Vicky White’s Ex-Husband?

As the torrid love affair of Vicky White and Casey White takes center stage in Netflix’s ‘Jailbreak: Love on the Run,’ some light is also shed on their respective lives before they met one another. A significant part of Vicky’s past was her marriage to Thomas White of Lauderdale County, Alabama. His mention in the true crime documentary film is likely to generate several questions regarding Thomas’ relationship with Vicky, such as the cause of their divorce, the issues they faced, and many more.

Thomas White Got Into Alcohol and Drugs, Leading to His Divorce

Frances Davis White and William Carl White were blessed with a little bundle of joy in the form of Thomas Edward “Tommy” White on September 1, 1959. Alongside his three brothers, Terry Allen White, David Wayne White, and Joel Glen White, and a sister named Linda Sue Murks, Thomass grew up in a lively and lovely household in Lauderdale County, Alabama. After completing his education, he worked as a carpenter. By the time he was in his 40s, he had crossed paths with Vicky White, the future Assistant Director of Corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

As sparks flew between them, they tied the knot in 2002 and made their relationship official in the eyes of the law. Although the marriage was on a tightrope after a while, Vicky bonded with his mother, Frances. Over the next few years, Thomas got addicted to drugs, which directly affected the state of their marriage. When things didn’t improve, Vicky divorced him in 2006 due to his alcohol and drug addiction. However, they kept in touch even after the divorce and remained close friends. Moreover, Vicky stayed connected to her former mother-in-law. Frances reportedly did not blame Vicky for ending things with Thomas, as she had a hard time dealing with him.

Aged 62, Thomas White Passed Away Months Before His Ex-Wife

A few months before Vicky White ran off with an inmate named Casey White at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility, her ex-husband passed away on January 24, 2022, at his residence in Lexington, Alabama, at the age of 62, following a long and hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. According to his mother, he remained friends with Vicky after all these years as they “would talk to each other on the telephone until he couldn’t talk anymore because of the Parkinson’s,” she told The Independent.

During the manhunt for Vicky White and Casey Cole White in May 2022, Frances was asked about her thoughts on the situation by The Daily Beast. She opened up, “I’m just proud he wasn’t still alive, cause he still thought she was a good person. I can’t imagine her running off with that guy, but you never know. He walked into a woman’s house and stabbed her.” Furthermore, she even spoke to the US Sun a few days before Vicky met her demise. Expressing her shock, she admitted that she had no idea that “Vicky was even capable of doing something like this. I always thought of Vicky as a daughter. I’ve known her since she was a little girl…But I hate seeing her doing this.”

