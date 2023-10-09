Thy, Mayara, and Severina Tenório: Where Are Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Contestants Now?

There are many ways to address the tensions between various family members, and Netflix’s ‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law,’ AKA ‘Ilhados Com a Sogra,’ takes a whole new approach to this. Given the tense relationship they have with their children’s partners, the mothers-in-law featured in the show certainly have to overcome many obstacles in order to win. Of course, it is even harder for the children to watch their loved ones being at each other’s throats. Consider the Tenórios from season 1, including Thiago “Thy,” Mayara, and Severina Tenório, who quickly captured the attention of the world, leaving many to wonder what they might be up to these days. Well, we are here to explore the same.

Thy, Mayara, and Severina Tenório’s Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Journey

Thy and Mayara arrived on the Netflix show very much in love, not realizing how their lives were about to turn around. While the couple seemed to be very much in love, the former’s connection with the latter’s mother, Severina Tenório, was non-existent. The tensions between the two in-laws stemmed from the fact that Severina was unhappy that she had never even met the man that her daughter got married to prior to coming on the reality show.

In turn, Thy was far from happy about sharing his space with Severina for the first time without his wife acting as a buffer, especially since the two did not know each other at all but did not regard each other positively. As soon as Mayara left, her husband and mother tried to form a consensus but often butted heads. Even when Severina took offense to Felipe Sassone’s comments, claiming that he did not like her because she was black and poor, Thy did not take his mother-in-law’s side and apologized to Felipe.

However, if there were two things both Thy and Severina had in common, they were their competitive spirit and their love for Mayara. Indeed, it was this that helped them reach some form of consensus. In fact, after Antônio Donatti relayed Mayara’s message to Thy and Severina, the two ended up realizing that they needed to mend their relationship for the love of the women they both loved in their own way. That said, the fact that they were able to converse despite their apparent strangeness made some of the cast members wonder if the two were really as unknown to each other as they claimed to be.

Where Are Thy, Mayara, and Severina Tenório Now?

As of writing, Thy, Mayara, and Severina Tenório do seem to be thriving in their respective lives. However, the bonds between them might not be as amicable as one might have hoped for. While Thy and Severina follow Severina and are followed by her in return, they do not follow each other on Instagram. Given the high amounts of tension between the two parties, many cannot help but wonder if even the show might not have been successful in healing the rift between the two.

Coming to the professional side of their lives, Thy actually goes by the name Thy Cesar and is a digital creator working in the cardinal publicity media industry. He also owns the brand Mundo de Thy and has a YouTube channel of his own name that has over 3K subscribers. Meanwhile, Mayara is a multi-talented woman, given her skills as a director, dancer, artist, and composer. Severina is also active as a musical composer. We wish the family of three the best in their lives and hope they all have a wonderful future ahead despite the tense bonds with which they stepped into the show.

