Tierra Hall Murder: Where is Kelton Breshon Fox Now?

When a teenager with a promising life ahead of her was found brutally murdered behind a home, the authorities rushed to find out who was responsible. Tierra Hall was killed in March 2015 in Durham, North Carolina, and her ex-boyfriend caused the tragedy. Investigation Discovery’s ‘See No Evil: Savage By Name’ focuses on how surveillance footage was crucial in piecing together what might have happened on that fateful day. So, if you’re curious about the same, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Tierra Hall Die?

Tierra Hall was raised by a single mother, Koteya Hall, and lived in Durham at the time of the incident. The 17-year-old was a junior at Jordan High School in Durham and dreamed of attending North Carolina Central University. Loved ones described Tierra as a fun-loving and free-spirited girl. The young woman hoped to pursue a business degree, with Koteya stating that her daughter wanted to run her own business in the future. But all that changed on March 27, 2015.

Like any other day, Tierra went to school that fateful spring morning. However, Koteya didn’t hear from her daughter despite calling and messaging her. When she didn’t come home, Koteya thought she was staying at her friend’s place. But sadly, that wasn’t the case. On March 28, Tierra’s body was found behind an empty house less than a mile from her school. The high school student was stabbed at least 14 times in her head, neck, shoulder, and arm. The brutality was evident because the tip of the murder weapon broke off and lodged itself in her left cheek.

Who Killed Tierra Hall?

As part of the investigation, the authorities came across Kelton Breshon Fox, a 17-year-old student at the same school who used to date Tierra. According to Koteya, the two had been in an on-and-off relationship, but Tierra had ended it for good around Christmas 2014 because he was “too clingy.” While Tierra didn’t go into too much detail, Koteya didn’t see any signs of trouble and thought her daughter was doing alright.

However, surveillance footage from the school showed that Kelton had something to do with what happened to Tierra. In the video, the two were seen meeting up several times throughout the day on March 27, 2015. While most of the interactions seemed friendly, Kelton was seen taking Tierra’s cellphone and running away with it at one point. At around 12:25 pm, the former couple left the high school together.

Security footage from the area where Tierra’s body was found showed the two walking together away from the school. But sometime later, Kelton was seen walking alone in the direction of the school. Furthermore, the authorities learned that Kelton used to live at the house behind where the body was found. The police saw “King K tha Savage” written on the door; Kelton used this phrase as part of his name on his Facebook page.

After Kelton returned to school, he was seen with his hands inside his sleeves as he headed straight for the restroom. Kelton never returned to class, calling his mother instead and leaving the school at around 2:07 pm. In the bathroom, the authorities found blood around the trash can. A search of Kelton’s home led to the discovery of the shoes that appeared to be the same ones Kelton wore on the day of Tierra’s murder. They had blood on them, later confirmed to be hers. Furthermore, the police found a journal that mentioned “King K tha Savage” and “an uncontrollable lust for blood.”

Where is Kelton Breshon Fox Today?

The authorities stated that Tierra had been talking to another possible romantic partner in the days leading up to the murder. While her cellphone could have proven that, it was never found. Ultimately, the prosecution claimed that Kelton lured Tierra to his old house before he murdered her there. In June 2018, Kelton pled guilty to second-degree murder. During sentencing, the defense stated several mitigating factors, saying that Kelton’s father abandoned him as a child and that he had grown up around domestic violence.

Furthermore, Kelton’s defense mentioned that he dealt with PTSD, hallucinations, paranoia, and some elements of borderline personality disorder. Ultimately, he was sentenced to serve 12 to 15 years behind bars. Prison records indicate that Kelton remains incarcerated at Gaston Correctional Institution in Dallas, North Carolina. He is projected to be released in April 2027.

Read More: How Did Bernice Gray Die?