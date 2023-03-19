Tiffany Boyer Murder: Where Are Stephanie Stepp, William Alexander, Shawna Cannon, and Joshua Taramasco Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Mean Girl Murders: Bad Bar Babes’ chronicles how 29-year-old Tiffany Boyer was kidnapped and murdered in August 2015 in Northeast Albuquerque. It took the investigators a year before they were able to arrest the perpetrators responsible for the heinous crime. If you’re interested in finding out more about the case, including the killers’ identities and current whereabouts, we’ve got you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Tiffany Boyer Die?

Robert Rose told police he lives in the house on Palomas and watched the pair kill Boyer. He said he put on latex gloves and helped the group roll up Boyer’s body in a carpet, put her in a car, and drive to a remote area south of Albuquerque. Rose told Stepp that Boyer’s body was now “coyote food,” according to the complaint. At this time the District Attorney’s Office is not pressing charges against Rose, Tixier said.

In early October, a landowner in southern Torrance County told the sheriff’s office he found a garbage bag stuffed with blood-stained items, including clothing, a plastic sheet, latex gloves, a cellphone, and towels, according to the complaint. A little over a month later, police found Boyer’s remains dumped about a mile and a half from where those belongings were found.

On May 26, a forensic anthropologist with the Office of the Medical Investigator determined Boyer died of “blunt force injuries of the head and the manner of death is homicide.” Deputy U.S. marshals, members of the marshals’ fugitive task force, and APD officers rounded up Cannon, Alexander, Taramasco, and Stepp from around the city Wednesday. “They were still all in Albuquerque,” Tixier said. “They were secure in thinking we didn’t have a body and thinking we couldn’t go forward with the case.”

Who Killed Tiffany Boyer?

Robert “Machete Bob” McGuire was reported missing under suspicious circumstances in late August. Police say he was last seen on Aug. 15 at his home and his belongings were left behind. A few days later, a confidential source told a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy that McGuire, 44, “may have been murdered and his body may be in the trunk of a vehicle in Los Lunas.” According to the complaint, Los Luna’s officers searched but could not find his body.

Boyer’s boyfriend told police he had been hanging out at a friend’s house on Aug. 19 when Boyer arrived with Cannon and several other people. He said the group was angry with Boyer because they thought her rape allegations against McGuire had led to his disappearance, and they believed he had been murdered. One of the suspects told police Boyer had made “false allegations that Machete Bob had raped her.”

Police are still investigating McGuire’s disappearance, said officer Tanner Tixier, an APD spokesman. “We have not found him,” he said. “We believe he is deceased, but we have no evidence.” The group took Boyer, and her boyfriend asked to go, too, “so he could attempt to calm the situation,” according to the complaint. Instead, the situation escalated when they all arrived at a house on Palomas NE, near San Mateo and Constitution.

The boyfriend said he watched Stepp beat up Boyer, and then Stepp and Taramasco put a plastic dropcloth on the floor and lined the windows with cardboard, according to the complaint. The boyfriend said the group bound his hands with zip ties and put him and Boyer – also bound and gagged – in a closet. Eventually, someone took Boyer from the closet and he could hear her screaming, the boyfriend said. Stepp later told police she tried to strangle Boyer, but “it didn’t work,” so Alexander struck Boyer with a hammer.

Cannon told police she left the house before Alexander arrived. “He (the boyfriend) heard sounds that led him to believe Ms. Boyer was being thrown against the walls and being severely beaten,” the officer wrote in the complaint. When her boyfriend was taken out of the closet, Boyer, the plastic dropcloth, and the chair she had been sitting in were gone. He said he was dropped off near Pennsylvania and Chico NE. Boyer’s mother reported her missing 10 days later, telling police it was unusual for her daughter to go so long without contacting her.

Interviews led police to a home near San Mateo and Constitution where they believe Boyer was tied and beaten up. Her killers blamed her for McGuire’s death, believing she falsely accused him of rape and had something to do with his disappearance. They kept Boyer in a closet until Stephanie Stepp tried to strangle her, according to police. When she couldn’t, police say William Paul Alexander killed Boyer with a hammer.

Where Are Stephanie Stepp, William Alexander, Shawna Cannon, and Joshua Taramasco Now?

Police also arrested Shawna Cannon and Joshua Taramasco on Wednesday for the kidnapping and murder after finding key pieces of evidence. “We were able to locate the body after some time,” said Ofc. Drobik. In November, investigators found Boyer’s remains about 2.5 miles south of Highway 55 in Socorro County. Police say after the murder, the suspects dumped her body, joking that she would be “coyote food.”

“We had our horse-mounted unit covering a lot of distance. It’s the only way we could find the remains because it’s such a remote place,” said Ofc. Drobik. APD said it took about 3,000 hours to close the case. “A lot of work went into this. Ms. Boyer’s family now has some closure,” said Ofc. Drobik. The four suspects are in jail on a no-bond hold with charges including murder, kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated battery.

Stephanie was sentenced to 24 years after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, while Paul received a life sentence on first-degree murder charges. Shawna pleads guilty to kidnapping and receives 6 years, and Taramasco, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, received an eight-year sentence. Police say the investigation into McGuire’s disappearance continues to this day.

