Tiffiney Crawford Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Authorities received a call from a man when he found his wife, Tiffiney Crawford, dead in the driver seat of her van right outside their Cullman, Alabama home. In CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford,’ we get a detailed account of Tiffiney’s murder and the investigation that followed. The viewers also get to hear about the case from the victim’s best friend, husband, and other family members, in interviews that helped the police bring the culprit to justice. Now, let’s delve into the details and learn more about the tragic incident, shall we?

How Did Tiffiney Crawford Die?

A mother, stepmother, preschool teacher, and the founder of a support group named Mothers Helping Mothers, Tiffiney Crawford was born on February 28, 1985, to Gary and Cheryl Webb. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Athens State University in 2009, although married, she got in touch with Jason Crawford who had been divorced for several years. As the two grew closer, Tiffiney got divorced and married him. Apart from becoming a stepmother to Jason’s son Logan from his previous marriage, she also gave birth to son Tristen and daughter Symphiney in quick succession.

As per Jason Crawford’s claims, on the night of May 2, 2017, he and Tiffiney got into an argument right outside their home in Cullman over the latter’s alleged extramarital affair. He said that the argument went on for an hour or so before he stepped inside the house to get Tiffiney her work uniform to get her to leave. The next thing he said he heard was a gunshot, a scream, and another shot. It was just after 11 p.m. when Jason dialed 911 and asked the authorities for help after finding his wife dead.

Upon rushing to the crime scene, the police found the 32-year-old Tiffiney in her van’s driver seat, holding a gun in her left hand, with a gunshot wound on the left side of her chin and a second one on her left temple. The authorities then looked around the crime scene for evidence before interviewing the people in the neighborhood, including her husband Jack who was the first to the scene.

Who Killed Tiffiney Crawford?

The very next morning, the case was turned over to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation since Jason’s mother, Ronda Crawford, worked for Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry as an office manager, which was a potential conflict of interest. Following this, State Investigator Joe Parrish took over the case and began his investigation. His first course of action was to check out the van or the crime scene himself only to find out that the van had been scrubbed clean by a couple of family members, which raised suspicion in his mind.

On the night of the crime, one of the Sherrif’s deputies on the scene believed that it was a suicide case but Parrish noticed several discrepancies with that theory. Firstly, the fact that the gun was found in the victim’s left hand, despite her being right-handed, was already quite odd. To add to that, two shots to the head are considered very rare in suicide attempts. In conclusion, according to the lead investigator, it was nearly impossible that Tiffany used her nondominant hand to pull the trigger twice.

It was only a week after the shooting that Jason Crawford was called in for questioning. That’s when he shared his side of the night with the authorities in detail, talking about their argument that sparked due to her alleged affair and how he heard the gunshots and the scream. After getting the DNA results from the gun, the authorities only detected some trace amounts, which gave them the impression that there is a high possibility that the gun was wiped clean and then strategically placed in the victim’s hand to make it look like a suicide.

Just like Parrish, the State Medical Examiner Dr. Valerie Green also doubted Jason’s story about the fateful night due to the gunshot wounds on the left side of Tiffiney’s head. All the evidence pointed out that the shot had been fired from at least 10 inches away, which was very unlikely not just because of how unnatural it sounded but also because she was in her van, with only a small space to work with.

Almost 10 months after Tiffiney’s shocking demise, on March 8, 2018, her death was declared a murder officially, supported by Dr. Green’s findings. Around two months later and a year after the murder, a Cullman County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Jason Crawford on the murder charge of his late wife, Tiffiney Crawford. Following the indictment, he was held at the Cullman County Detention Center but only for about half an hour or so as he was released on a $100,000 property bond.

Several years later, in November 2022, the trial of Jason Crawford over the murder of his wife, Tiffiney, commenced. The prosecution argued his anger over his wife’s affair to be his alleged motive for murder and played the 911 call for the jury and showed them some parts of the body camera footage, to support their claims. Soon, the jury ruled Jason guilty of the act and on March 10, 2023, he was sentenced to 99 years in prison, despite pleading innocence. Fifteen years after his sentencing, he will be eligible for parole, under Alabama law. However, readers must know that he maintains his innocence to this day.

Read More: Ann Racz Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?