Tim Newman Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

Towards the end of 2013, an escalating feud between two neighbors took a fatal turn when Tim Newman was found murdered by a wooden fence. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The Feud’ focuses on this very case and chronicles the events that led to Tim’s slaying and what happened in the aftermath. So, if you’re curious to find out more about this case, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Tim Newman Die?

Timothy Bruce Newman was born in Arcadia, California, in August 1960. Growing up, he spent countless summers on ranches in Montana and, in 2001, moved there to start another phase in his life. Tim owned a business there and serviced generators in the surrounding areas. At the time of the incident, the 53-year-old had been married to Jackie Newman, and they had a daughter.

Tim was an outdoorsman who enjoyed horseback riding, photography, hunting, and fishing. But everything changed on October 18, 2013. A 911 call had the authorities rush to Dearborn Canyon in Montana, and Tim was found on his back by a fence. He was shot once in the back, with the bullet severing his spinal cord, and another time in his right hand. The shooter was taken into custody immediately, but the investigation centered on why the incident occurred.

Who Killed Tim Newman?

The authorities arrested Joseph Campbell, who was on the other side of the fence when the police arrived. His wife had called 911 to report an altercation between him and Tim, after which gunshots rang out. The investigation revealed that the two men started out as friends after Tim moved there, but the relationship deteriorated in the following years. In the time preceding the shooting, Joseph and Tim barely talked.

Then, the police learned that the two men had been involved in a long-standing dispute over land access in the remote area about 20 miles from Augusta, Montana. The access to some public lands ran through Joseph’s property, and he tried to limit the access by installing fencing. However, Tim felt it was within his rights to access the adjoining land. This led to an escalating dispute between the two that had a bloody and fatal conclusion.

Joseph told the police that Tim had stalked and followed them on that day, hoping for a confrontation. He later claimed to have felt threatened by Tim and saw his neighbor on an all-terrain vehicle with a pair of bolt cutters. Tim wanted to cut the locks on the fence, something he had been cited for in the past. The two men ended up on either side of the fence, and Joseph claimed to have shot in self-defense after believing Tim would shoot him with a .357 pistol.

Joseph claimed that he first shot Tim in the chest and another time when Tim tried to rise on his knees and elbows. At the time, Joseph asserted that Tim would have shot him if he had stood up. However, the evidence told a different story. After the crime scene reconstruction and autopsy, the experts felt Tim was possibly walking or running away when he was shot in the back.

Furthermore, testimony at Joseph’s trial had multiple neighbors accusing him of terrorizing them and pointing a gun at them; he had disagreements regarding land access with others as well. Apart from that, another neighbor said that in June 2013, Joseph said, “Tim Newman is either going to jail, or they will be putting him in a body bag.” He had uttered a similar threat while speaking with the Deputy County Attorney.

Joseph stood trial in February 2016, but it ended with the jury being deadlocked. As a result, the judge declared a mistrial. Then, in May 2016, Joseph pled no contest to negligent homicide and received a suspended sentence with probation. Jackie addressed him before the sentencing and said, “In your decision, you took an innocent life from those who knew him (Tim) and loved him. We were always on God’s journey as husband and wife to enjoy every day with family and friends.”

