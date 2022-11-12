Where is Killer Joseph Campbell Now?

NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The Feud’ delves into the events that led up to Tim Newman’s murder in Montana in October 2013. The 53-year-old was found with gunshot wounds in Dearborn Canyon, and the shooter, Joseph Campbell, was arrested at the scene. What followed was an investigation into whether the shooting was justified. So, if you’re wondering what happened in the aftermath and where Joseph might be today, here’s what we know.

Who is Joseph Campbell?

Joseph Campbell lived about 20 miles away from Augusta, Montana, with his wife, Tani Converse. He had known Tim Newman since 2002, and they became friends over time, but things changed in the time that followed. They had a long-running dispute regarding access to some public land that could be reached through Joseph’s private property. While Tim believed he had a right to access it, Joseph had placed locks on the fence to limit who came in. He later said that in the year before the shooting, he and Tim spoke little, and when they did, it was contentious.

On October 18, 2013, Tani called 911 to report what she called an altercation between Tim and her husband. The couple claimed that Tim threatened to cut the locks on the fence. Then, Tani remembered hearing two pops and saw Tim on the ground. She called 911 16 minutes after the first call to report shots being fired. When the authorities arrived, they found Tim’s body with bolt cutters lying beside him. On the other hand, Joseph sat on his side of the fence, waiting for the police.

Joseph told the authorities that Tim had stalked him and his wife on the day of the incident. He claimed to have felt cornered and threatened by Tim at the time. Joseph said he shot Tim in self-defense because he thought his life was in danger. Joseph later testified, “I was trying to stay alive. It was him or me, and I shot him. I did. The choice was to die up there on the hill. I wasn’t ready to do that.”

However, after an autopsy, the pathologist felt that Tim was shot in the back when he was trying to run away from Joseph. The prosecution contended that Joseph was the aggressor in this scenario. To support this theory, they pointed to various other run-ins he had with neighbors. Josslyn Aberle said that in 2009, she had been riding horses with her father when Joseph pointed a shotgun at them. At the time, she feared that he would fire accidentally or intentionally.

Then, another neighbor, John Clark, testified that in 2009, even he had a run-in with Joseph regarding access to the public lands. John said Joseph was angry and added, “I was thinking there’s a chance he’s going to shoot us in the back.” Starting in 2000 and up to the incident, the authorities had received at least 25 calls regarding Joseph’s behavior, with several neighbors complaining of his “aggressive and escalating behavior.”

Where is Joseph Campbell Today?

Furthermore, Joseph had allegedly leveled threats against Tim in the past. On October 1, 2013, Tim told the police and claimed that Joseph said, “If I catch you on my property again, I’ll end it once and for all.” Apart from that, Joseph reportedly said he would “take care” of Tim, but he later testified that he only meant that he would possibly get a restraining order against Tim. Joseph’s trial ultimately ended in a mistrial after the jury remained deadlocked.

In May 2016, then 70, he pleaded no contest to negligent homicide and received a suspended 20-year sentence. Joseph was also ordered to stay 10 miles away from the area where the shooting occurred. Apart from that, he was barred from ever contacting Tim’s family or owning a firearm. In October 2019, Joseph asked for his probation conditions to be eased, which was met with resistance from the prosecution and the residents. From what we can tell, he remains under probation in Montana but has kept a low profile since the incident. Since Joseph cannot own any property in the area where the shooting happened, it has been transferred to his wife.

