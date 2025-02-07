Tim “Oliver” Lee: Where is Bob Lee’s Brother Now?

The news of Bob Lee’s murder, a well-respected pioneer in the tech industry, came as a shock to everyone. However, it was his family, especially his brother Tim “Oliver” Lee, who bore the greatest burden. Oliver worked closely with the police, assisting in the investigation while continuously advocating for his brother. In NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Under the Bay Bridge,’ he opens up about how that tragic day altered their lives forever and how he and his family have been coping ever since.

Oliver Lee Helped and Supported His Brother’s Family in All the Ways He Could

Timothy “Oliver” Lee and his brother, Bob Lee, grew up together in St. Louis, Missouri. They always shared a close and loving bond. As they matured, their relationship remained strong, built on mutual respect and admiration. Oliver always recognized Bob’s brilliance and had no doubt that he would achieve great success. In 2000, Oliver enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University, and while the brothers pursued their own paths, they continued to reunite for holidays and family gatherings. Their bond became even more pronounced after their mother passed away in 2020. They leaned on each other for support during the difficult time and got through it like a family.

In April 2023, Oliver was living in San Francisco, California, with his family when his world was turned upside down. On the morning of April 4, he received a devastating call—his brother, Bob, had been stabbed three times. The news was shocking, especially since Bob had been living in Miami, Florida, with their father, who had relocated after their mother’s passing. Despite receiving medical care, Bob succumbed to his injuries, leaving Oliver determined to seek justice.

Oliver fully supported law enforcement in their investigation and even organized a GoFundMe campaign for Bob’s family. Since the latter’s assets were tied up in Florida’s probate system and held as evidence, Oliver wanted to ensure his brother’s family had financial support for daily expenses and legal fees. He attended every day of the trial alongside Bob’s ex-wife, Krista Lee. After hearing Khazar Elyassnia’s testimony, he expressed disappointment and alleged that she was not entirely forthcoming in the investigation and had tried to save herself. Ultimately, with justice served, he expressed gratitude to everyone who helped solve the case.

Oliver Lee is a Leading Figure in Market Development for Startups Today

Oliver Lee’s career reflects the same dynamic and forward-thinking approach that his brother was known for. After graduating, he began his professional journey as a manager at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, which marked his entry into life in California. However, his true passion lay in marketing development, drawn by the field’s potential for growth. In April 2014, he joined Omnivore as the Vice President of Business Development, honing his skills before moving to Postmates in May 2017 as their Director of Business Development. As his interest in the tech industry grew, he transitioned to PAR Technology in July 2022, serving as Vice President of Business Development until June 2023.

Currently, Oliver has successful associations in three startups and continues to invest in business ideas he firmly believes in. His journey in this space began in July 2023 when he joined Tote as an Advisor & Head of Business Development, where he played a key role in its inception and secured GTM (go-to-market) partnerships for the venture-backed startup. In March 2024, he took on the role of Strategic Advisor at ClearCOGS, helping optimize data-driven decision-making for restaurant operations. By June 2024, he became an Investor & Advisor at unPLUG Dining, and since December 2024, he has also served as their Vice President of Growth. Through consultations, he has been instrumental in helping restaurants enhance their online presence and streamline revenue generation.

Oliver Lee’s Daughters Make His Life Better Each Day

Oliver Lee has built a beautiful life with his family in San Francisco, California. On October 31, 2011, he married Amy Lee, and the two have been happily together ever since. They always dreamed of starting a family, and in 2012, their daughter Matilda was born. She became the center of their world, and it changed Oliver in ways he did not anticipate. Committed to providing her with everything she needed, he embraced parenthood wholeheartedly. His family felt complete when his second daughter, Audrey, was born in 2015. Oliver cherishes every holiday and milestone with his loved ones, making it a priority to stay close to his father. Especially after Bob’s passing, he ensures that the latter gets to spend time with his granddaughters on special occasions. Beyond family life, Oliver is politically engaged and unafraid to voice his opinions on California’s state of affairs and has actively advocated for the causes he believes in.

