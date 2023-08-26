Tim Pasa Murder: Where is Barbara Pasa Now?

In a seemingly tragic accident, Tim Pasa loses his life, which causes shockwaves among his family and friends. But soon the truth about his death is uncovered and with it, some dark secrets emerge. In the episode titled ‘Love on Fire’ of Lifetime’s ‘Meet Marry Murder,’ we are given a detailed glimpse into the murder case of Tim Pasa and the investigation that followed, including interviews with some of the victim’s loved ones. If you are intrigued and wish to know more about it, including the identity of the perpetrator and their current whereabouts, let’s delve into the details together, shall we?

How Did Tim Pasa Die?

Timothy Dale “Tim” Pasa was born on August 4, 1967, in Centerville, Iowa, to Joseph and Pauline (Smith) Pasa. Growing up with his siblings, Cheryl (Larry) Villines, Dan (Robyn) Pasa, and John (Kathy) Pasa, he went to Centerville High School and graduated in 1985. After that, he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Human Services from Buena Vista University. Soon, he crossed paths with Barbara, and after sparks flew between them, they did not waste any time getting married.

The married couple gave birth to two adorable children — Owen and Kate Pasa. Tim might have had many passions in his life, but the prominent ones were taking care of his kids and playing guitar. Being a gifted and skilfully guitarist, he used to play for bands throughout southern Iowa, including Stormfront, Astroglide, and Jennifer Lynn Handling and Revolution. He was also into sports, whether it was watching it on TV or watching his kids play. Moreover, he was particularly fond of the Raiders and the Cardinals. After working as an EMT for several years, he landed a job at Lockridge before being employed through Alliant Energy in Centerville.

On May 5, 2018, one of Pasa’s children had a soccer tournament out of town. Unfortunately, Tim couldn’t get to know about the result of the tournament because that same day, at the age of 50, he died burning inside his own house. However, reports suggested that he was drugged to death with propofol and had already died before the house was set on fire. When the fire investigators and police officers arrived at the scene, they collected what they could as evidence and began the interrogation process, given the suspicious circumstances at play.

Who Killed Tim Pasa?

Upon interrogating several family members and friends of Tim Pasa, the police’s suspicion went to his wife, Barbara Pasa, as the married couple was allegedly undergoing a rough patch. At the time of Tim’s demise, the 47-year-old woman was a nurse at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center. Although things looked normal and calm on the surface, the two had various marital issues after 18 years of marriage and two children. Thus, their holy matrimony was on the brink of coming to an end as they were allegedly considering getting divorced.

According to Barbara’s friend, Carson, about a few weeks before Tim’s murder, Barbara stated that she hated her husband as she was mad at him for withholding information about their daughter. Moreover, Carson claimed that Barbara even stated that she knew how to get rid of somebody in case she wanted to. On the other hand, the teenage son of Tim and Barbara, Owen Pasa, also noticed his mother’s strange behavior and reported it to the authorities, “In my personal opinion, I felt her grieving patterns weren’t what they usually were…That she was very calm.” What made the investigators suspect Barbara all the more was the fact that she had increased the life insurance just a few days before his death.

As per Carson, Barbara even inquired about gathering with the girls the very next day of Tim’s death at George ‘N’ Nicks in Centerville, where Owen was hanging out with his soccer team. This even resulted in rumors of her being in a relationship with the soccer team’s coach. In addition to all these claims, the fire investigators came to the conclusion that the fire was started intentionally and there was no sign of smoke inhalation in the victim’s lungs. As mentioned above, there was also a heavy dose of propofol found in Tim’s system, which was the cause of his death. Backed up by all these claims and pieces of evidence, on May 18, 2018, the police charged Barbara Pasa with murder and arson and arrested her within a couple of weeks of her husband’s death.

Where is Barbara Pasa Now?

Barbara Pasa’s trial in connection to Tim Pasa’s murder case commenced in September 2019. After the prosecutors’ arguments were favored against the defense’s arguments by the jury, she was found guilty of murder and arson and was convicted in the same month. After a couple of months, on November 15, 2019, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in addition to the maximum 25 years in prison on the charge of first-degree arson. She even filed an appeal in May 2021, but the Court of Appeals affirmed her conviction. As of now, she is serving her life imprisonment sentence at Iowa Correctional Institution for Women at 420 Mill Street Southwest in the city of Mitchellville.

Read More: Mary Jane Murder: Where is Tom Zich Now?