Tim Patterson: What Happened to P. Diddy’s Childhood Friend?

As a documentary series pulling back the curtain on music mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs (aka P. Diddy) and the severe allegations against him, HBO Max’s ‘Fall of Diddy’ is utterly gripping. That’s because it comprises not just archival audio-video footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore how he managed to do what he allegedly did while in the limelight for decades. Amongst those to thus be significantly featured in this original production was none other than his childhood best friend and so-called elder brother, Tim Patterson.

Tim Patterson Sttod By P. Diddy through All Stages of Life

It was in 1973 when Tim first came across Diddy after the latter’s family relocated to Mount Vernon, New York, following his father’s death. They were literally next-door neighbors and 13 stairs apart, so they developed a close friendship considering their close ages and hung out together all the time. Therefore, as per records, Tim was well aware of how he was raised, how he craved a paternal figure, and how he did everything in his power to be the best he could be. His mother didn’t want him to be “soft,” so he remembers she made him “hard.”

In fact, Tim alleged in the aforementioned production that although Diddy’s mom, Janice, was a great and caring mother most of the time, there were times she possibly took things too far. According to this friend, she was hot and cold towards Diddy owing to how similar he looked to his father and that he was soft in her eyes, which could have even meant his end in Harlem. Therefore, she often “punished” him for any kind of error he made or when he came across as “soft,” but his friend couldn’t comment on whether these were justifiable or not because he didn’t know all the details.

As if that’s not enough, Tim has since also claimed in Peacock’s ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy’ that it wasn’t uncommon for Janice to throw sex parties at home. He alleged that it was usual for them to walk in and see adults having sex everywhere, which possibly desensitized them a lot since they were just kids at the time. He implied these could possibly be one of the reasons why Diddy got into depraved acts as he grew older. After all, he still vividly remembers that the way he treated his girls was far different than how Diddy treated his. Nevertheless, he didn’t say anything at that point since they just seemed young, but allegedly, Diddy’s behavior never changed.

Tim Patterson Believes in All The Claims Against P. Diddy

Tim’s connection with P.Diddy did help him a lot, considering they were real friends, and he also got into producing thanks to them, but they don’t appear to be in touch anymore. After all, with the stage name Buttnuck Dawg, he worked with some incredible hip-hop artists across the globe, including Notorious, before his terrible shooting. As if that’s not enough, it’s imperative to note that Tim and Diddy were inseparable for a long time, so he witnessed a lot more, too.

That’s why Tim now asserts that while he still holds a lot of love for the man he once referred to as his younger brother, he believes in all the accusations made against him and has even gone as far as to call him a monster. However, he did assert that he believes monsters are not born, they are made. “I’ve always been asked the question why,” Tim recently said, referring to how his childhood friend allegedly became a predator. “I don’t know the answer to why, but I truly believe it all goes back to childhood.”

