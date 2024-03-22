Where Are Timothy Moore, Shane Evans, and Shandon Groom Now?

In 2017, Michigan resident Egypt Covington was discovered at her home with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The initial inquiry conducted by the Van Buren Township police yielded few leads. However, following persistent protests and advocacy from family members, the case was transferred to the Michigan State Police. It wasn’t until 2020 that authorities made a breakthrough, apprehending three suspects: Timothy Moore, Shane Evans, and Shandon Groom. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘A Girl Named Egypt’ meticulously examines the intricacies of Egypt Covington’s murder case, shedding light on its details and unveiling the identity of the perpetrators.

Who are Timothy Moore, Shane Evans, and Shandon Groom?

Shane Evans, employed as a lawn care-taker at the apartment complex where Egypt Covington resided, learned of a fellow resident operating a marijuana business from their unit. Upon discovering that the individual would be absent from their residence on June 22, 2017, Evans, alongside Timothy Moore and Shandon Groom, devised a scheme for a lucrative robbery. However, their carefully laid plans unraveled, leading to unexpected outcomes.

Evans claimed that after Groom told him that the latter needed some marijuana, he led Moore and Groom to what he believed was the marijuana dealer’s residence. However, there was a mix-up, and they ended up at Egypt Covington’s house instead. According to Evans, he left the scene after dropping Moore and Groom off. It was Moore and Groom who, upon entering Covington’s home, found her watching a movie. They proceeded to fatally shoot her in the head and bind her hands with Christmas lights.

The Van Buren police initially investigated the case but struggled to make significant progress. This led to mounting pressure from both the family and the community, urging the Michigan State Police to take over the investigation. Finally, in August 2020, the Michigan police received a breakthrough. They managed to track the phone records of Evans, Moore, and Groom, which placed them at the scene of Covington’s murder. Additionally, their phones were also traced to the location where Covington’s phone was recovered after her death.

Evans and Moore were apprehended by the police in November 2020, while Groom was taken into custody the following month, in December 2020. Additionally, authorities identified a fourth suspect, but they reported that this individual had been killed before any arrests could be made. The trial for the three remaining suspects was initially slated to commence in 2021. However, due to various factors, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the case did not proceed until 2023.

Timothy Moore, Shane Evans, and Shandon Groom are in Prison Today

Years before the incident, Timothy Moore had been convicted of attempted armed robbery and had a significant criminal record. Regarding the Egypt Covington case, Moore was charged with first-degree homicide, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, and four counts of felony weapon possession. Shane Evans faced charges including one count of felony murder and home invasion, while Shandon Groom faced charges of first-degree murder, murder, home invasion, and three counts of felony firearm possession.

In April 2023, Evans admitted guilt to the reduced charge of second-degree murder and received a prison sentence of 15-25 years. As a part of his plea deal, he also agreed to testify against Moore and Groom during their trial. Presently 35 years old, he is serving his term at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility, Michigan, with the earliest potential release date anticipated in 2035.

In October 2023, shortly before their trial was set to begin, Moore and Groom entered guilty pleas to the charge of second-degree murder. Additionally, Moore admitted guilt to one count of felony firearm, while the remaining charges against them were dropped. As part of the agreement, Groom received a sentence of 17-26 years. At present, he is 31 years old and serving his sentence at the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility, Michigan, with the earliest potential release date slated for 2037.

Just moments before entering his plea, Moore raised allegations of coercion into accepting the plea deal and hinted at undisclosed aspects of the case. Given the opportunity to retract his plea and proceed to trial, Moore initially expressed this intention. However, following discussions with his attorney, he attributed his earlier statement to the assertions made by his co-defendant and opted to proceed with the trial. Ultimately, he received a sentence of 20-55 years. Presently 38 years old, Moore is serving his sentence at the St. Louis Correctional Facility, Michigan, with the earliest possible release date set for 2042.

Read More: Tina and Chuck Covington: Egypt Covington’s Parents Are Now Trying to Move On