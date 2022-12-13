Timothy Moriconi Murder: Where Is Deandre Sleet Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Real Time Crime’ series deals with crime stories captured in real-time in surveillance footage and the use of Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs) to solve the offenses. The episode ‘Run Junior / Neighborhood Watch’ chronicles the gruesome murder of 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi in Baltimore, Maryland, in September 2018. The investigators were fortunate enough to get their hands on CCTV footage from an apartment adjacent to the crime scene, helping them catch the perpetrator. If you’re interested in the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, here’s what we know.
How Did Timothy Moriconi Die?
Timothy Ian Moriconi was born in 1993 and raised in Crozet, Virginia to Andy Moriconi. His Facebook profile stated he attended Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, Virginia, and studied business at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. In September 2018, the 25-year-old was living with roommates in Baltimore, Maryland. He worked as a contracts representative at Northrop Grumman. According to local news, he had posted on the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association Facebook page about how he had warded off an attempted robbery in August 2017.
Timothy wrote in his Facebook post how he was tried to be robbed at gunpoint but ultimately chased the robbers until they dropped his phone. His post read he knew it was probably a “bad decision” but added, “I couldn’t let them get away with it.” He finished the post with, “Moral of the story is, be careful, no matter what neighborhood you’re in, always be aware of your surroundings.” Hence it shocked the Federal Hill neighborhood when he was fatally shot while returning from his father’s residence to his rented apartment on September 27, 2018.
Police arrived at the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue at approximately 7:30 pm to find Timothy lying on the curb with a single gunshot wound to his upper body. The emergency respondents rushed the 25-year-old to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The investigators found a .380 shell casing at the crime scene along with Timothy’s bag, containing a few beer cans.
Who Killed Timothy Moriconi?
The investigators interviewed various residents of the Federal Hill area. They learned many neighbors had heard a gunshot and rushed to the scene to see a light-colored car speeding away. Melva Turner, one of the neighbors at the scene, stated she saw the young victim lying on the sidewalk near a tree but failed to recognize him. She said, “He must have just been walking down the street. I just feel so sorry for that guy. Nobody deserves to go like that. It’s sad.”
As the investigators were canvassing the crime scene for potential physical evidence, one of the Federal Hill residents, Sheelagh Bates, approached them. According to the show, she told them, “I think I know who has footage of the car.” The officers learned the Davis family, residents of Federal Hill, had surveillance cameras installed around their apartment which might have recorded the alleged perpetrators fleeing the scene after the crime.
Grace Davis said she knew the police wanted their camera footage to find a suspect and directed the officers toward her basement, where all the electronic equipment was stored. Mark Davis stated, “We were able to back it up to the point where we could see what was happening.” The surveillance footage showed Timothy walking on the sidewalk, his bag in his hand, minutes before the fatal shooting transpired. The police also saw how the car, driven by a heavy-set female, stopped by, and a masked male ran after Timothy. A loud gunshot was heard moments later, and the suspects sped away in the car.
According to the show, the investigators looked into Timothy’s background to find he was a honest, hard-working individual with no criminal record and they were confident the homicide was a botched robbery. They made posters using close-ups of the suspects and disseminated them across the department for helpful tips from their colleagues. The Citywide Robbery Unit called the investigators stating they had a case of robbery, involving similar subjects and an almost identical modus operandi.
The robbery happened two days before Timothy’s murder, on September 25, 2018, and was caught on surveillance footage. The investigators compared them to discover the same silver car driven by a heavy-set female and a male commiitng the crime. However, the authorities were able to trace their activities when the robbers used the stolen credit card at a convenience store.
The officers obtained the footage of the store to find clear images of the alleged perpetrator, along with the make of the vehicle – a compact Chevrolet with temporary tags. The investigators arrested Deandre Devon Sleet, then 23, in the first week of October 2018, along with his female companion, Kiara Treasure Wesley, then 23. They found the pair driving their silver Chevrolet along with the murder weapon in the glove compartment of the car.
Where Is De’Andre Sleet Today?
The investigators believed the duo were responsible for a series of robberies across Baltimore. Sleet was charged with first and second-degree murder, robbery and multiple handgun violations, among other charges. Kiara was charged with a handgun violation in the case, among other charges. She testified against him in the trial, and Sleet was sentenced to life plus 25 years with the first 10 years to be served without the possibility of parole. According to official court records, Sleet is presently serving his sentence at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.
