Timothy Moriconi Murder: Where Is Deandre Sleet Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Real Time Crime’ series deals with crime stories captured in real-time in surveillance footage and the use of Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs) to solve the offenses. The episode ‘Run Junior / Neighborhood Watch’ chronicles the gruesome murder of 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi in Baltimore, Maryland, in September 2018. The investigators were fortunate enough to get their hands on CCTV footage from an apartment adjacent to the crime scene, helping them catch the perpetrator. If you’re interested in the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, here’s what we know.

How Did Timothy Moriconi Die?

Timothy Ian Moriconi was born in 1993 and raised in Crozet, Virginia to Andy Moriconi. His Facebook profile stated he attended Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, Virginia, and studied business at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. In September 2018, the 25-year-old was living with roommates in Baltimore, Maryland. He worked as a contracts representative at Northrop Grumman. According to local news, he had posted on the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association Facebook page about how he had warded off an attempted robbery in August 2017.

Timothy wrote in his Facebook post how he was tried to be robbed at gunpoint but ultimately chased the robbers until they dropped his phone. His post read he knew it was probably a “bad decision” but added, “I couldn’t let them get away with it.” He finished the post with, “Moral of the story is, be careful, no matter what neighborhood you’re in, always be aware of your surroundings.” Hence it shocked the Federal Hill neighborhood when he was fatally shot while returning from his father’s residence to his rented apartment on September 27, 2018.

Police arrived at the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue at approximately 7:30 pm to find Timothy lying on the curb with a single gunshot wound to his upper body. The emergency respondents rushed the 25-year-old to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The investigators found a .380 shell casing at the crime scene along with Timothy’s bag, containing a few beer cans.

Who Killed Timothy Moriconi?

The investigators interviewed various residents of the Federal Hill area. They learned many neighbors had heard a gunshot and rushed to the scene to see a light-colored car speeding away. Melva Turner, one of the neighbors at the scene, stated she saw the young victim lying on the sidewalk near a tree but failed to recognize him. She said, “He must have just been walking down the street. I just feel so sorry for that guy. Nobody deserves to go like that. It’s sad.”