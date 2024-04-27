Tina Kreutzer: Colby Trickle’s Mother is a Business Owner Today

Colby Trickle made a distress call to emergency services on October 31, 2019, reporting that his wife, Kristen Trickle, had shot herself. Initially deemed a suicide, the investigation took a turn when Colby became the primary suspect in what was now being treated as a homicide. Over two years, law enforcement accumulated evidence against him, leading to his arrest in 2021. Subsequently, his trial commenced in 2023, as depicted in the CBS’ ’48 Hours’ episode ‘Kristen Trickle: Autopsy of the Mind.’ The program details the legal proceedings and showcases Colby’s mother, Tina Kreutzer, who defended her son’s innocence staunchly.

Tina Kreutzer Testified During Her Son’s Trial

Tina Kreutzer, a lifelong resident of Hays, Kansas, was born into a family deeply ingrained in the local community. Her father’s pioneering venture, Furniture Kingdom, established in 1978, reflected their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication. After marrying Adam Tabor, Tina became a devoted mother to their four children, Dakota, Dalton, Taylor, and Colby Trickle. Together, they nurtured their family with love and care, instilling values of integrity and perseverance. Tina’s unwavering support and close bond with her children remained steadfast through life’s trials and triumphs.

Tina Kreutzer found it inconceivable when her son Colby was accused of his wife’s murder. As his trial commenced in 2023, she became aware of the prosecution’s focus on Colby’s purchase of a sex doll shortly after Kristen’s death. Testifying in Colby’s defense, Tina addressed this issue by explaining that Colby had been struggling with sleep disturbances and recurring nightmares around the time of his wife’s passing.

She stood by her son, offering insights into his mind during that period. Tina clarified that Colby purchased the sex doll seeking warmth and comfort to alleviate his sleep troubles. She emphasized that she was confident he did not acquire it for sexual purposes and firmly believed in his innocence regarding Kristen’s death. Tina stood by her son, expressing her conviction that he had no involvement in the incident.

Where is Tina Kreutzer Now?

Tina Kreutzer, now the owner of her father’s furniture store, has rebranded it as Cheapo Depo of Hays. Since Colby Trickle’s conviction and arrest, she has refrained from making public statements. Known for her adventurous spirit, Tina is often seen engaging in thrilling activities like riding bikes and enjoying lively party nights with her family. Despite her challenges, Tina remains deeply connected to her other children and their spouses, frequently hosting them at her home and providing them with a warm and comfortable environment.

Tina, a dedicated caregiver to her 77-year-old mother, provides her with a loving home and a supportive family environment in her old age. She attributes much of her success to her father, who taught her the ins and outs of business and provided her with a solid foundation. Tina is grateful for her upbringing and is vocal about social causes, particularly advocating for veteran issues and mental health rehabilitation. She finds fulfillment in the company of her family. Residing in Hays, Kansas, she has cultivated a close community around her, where she thrives alongside her loved ones.

