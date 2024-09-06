Kiana Madeira and Jessica Rothe’s ‘Titan’ Starts Filming in Colombia in October

An intense survival story is set to unfold before cameras in the Gateway to South America! Kiana Madeira and Jessica Rothe-starrer action-adventure movie ‘Titan’ will start filming in Colombia on October 7 and conclude on December 6. As announced earlier, Mike P. Nelson is at the helm, directing from a script he wrote with Alan B. McElroy.

‘Titan’ is set against the backdrop of the Curuçá River in Brazil. The plot follows a group of young doctors on a humanitarian mission deep in the Amazon rainforest. However, what begins as an effort to help the local community quickly becomes a nightmare as their presence awakens a formidable ancient predator known as the “Boiúna.” This deadly creature, ruling both the land and the waterways, views the team’s intrusion as a threat to its territory. As the doctors struggle to survive, the lines between the predator and the prey begin to blur, transforming the jungle into a deadly battleground where heroism and survival instincts collide.

Madeira recently starred in the romantic drama ‘After Everything‘ as Nora. The actress’ experience in survival-themed roles is notable, with performances in the ‘Fear Street‘ trilogy as Deena. She also appeared in ‘Level 16,’ in which she portrayed a student uncovering dark secrets at a strict boarding school. Madeira’s affinity for survival horror dates back to ‘Neverknock,’ which revolves around a malevolent creature linked to a local urban legend.

Rothe played June27 in the action film ‘Boy Kills World‘ and May in the drama thriller ‘Body Brokers,’ which exposes a rehab center as a front for a massive fraud operation exploiting addicts. Currently, the actress is working on two other projects: ‘Affection,’ which follows a woman struggling with a condition that erases her memory and disrupts her sense of reality, and ‘Pulse,’ a Netflix medical drama.

Mike P. Nelson’s recent work includes ‘V/H/S/85,’ a found-footage film that weaves together five chilling horror stories set in the dark side of the 1980s. He also directed the survival horror film ‘Wrong Turn,’ in which a group of friends hiking the Appalachian Trail encounter The Foundation, a mysterious community that has lived isolated in the mountains for centuries.

Colombia has long been a popular location for survival-themed stories. Recent films shot there include ‘Freelance‘ and ‘Jungle,’ both of which share thematic elements with ‘Titan.’

