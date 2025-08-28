Todd Giroux Tribute on My Life With the Walter Boys: How Did He Die?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ brings back the complicated romance of Jackie Howard with the Walter brothers, Cole and Alex. The ten-episode season takes many twists and turns, and as much as the actors make the show better by expertly inhabiting their roles, credit also goes to the people tirelessly working behind the scenes to bring the story to life. The final episode of the show pays tribute to one such behind-the-scenes person who played an integral role in making the show what it is today.

Todd Giroux was a Celebrated TV Producer

Born on June 2, 1974, in Calgary, Alberta, and raised in Strathmore, Todd Clifford Giroux spent his life doing the things he loved. After graduating from Strathmore High School, he decided to explore his passion and talent for food and studied Culinary Arts at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Following this, he started working at the Earls Restaurant in Calgary, and then moved to Vancouver, where he worked at Earls and later at Milestones. In Vancouver, he also explored his interest in making television. He studied Broadcast Communications at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, where he also briefly worked as an instructor.

Moving on from here, he founded Robot Post Media Services, Inc., and further leaned into making TV shows. Over the years, Todd garnered an impressive resume and a reputation as a talented and diligent producer, while also working as a supervisor and in post-production. He collaborated with major streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to create TV shows like ‘My Life With the Walter Boys,’ ‘House of David,’ and ‘Murder in a Small Town.’ His other credits include, but are not limited to, ‘Continuum,’ ‘Animal Control,’ ‘Van Helsing,’ and ‘Warrior Nun.’ His work was recognised in the form of eleven nominations and wins in film festivals like the Palm Beach International Film Festival and the Chicago Horror Film Festival, to name a few.

Todd Giroux Passed Away Unexpectedly

Todd Giroux passed away on July 4, 2025. The nature of his passing was sudden, the reason for which has not been disclosed by the family. In his memory, they asked for donations to be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in lieu of flowers. Todd lived in Coquitlam, British Columbia, and is survived by his wife, Shiela, whom he met in 1999 while attending BCIT and married in 2000. Their marriage went beyond a personal relationship as they shared their love for producing TV shows and movies and worked on several projects together. They also had a love for animals and raised several pets together for more than two decades of their marriage. At the time of Todd’s death, they had a beloved cat named Finn.

While Todd is known for his exceptional work ethic and professionalism in the field of filmmaking, his friends and family members remember him as a warm, kind, and compassionate person who was always there for the people he loved. He was also known for his undying creative spirit through which he nurtured many passions. Apart from cooking, he also dipped his toes in other hobbies, like woodworking, furniture making, home renovating, and working on cars. He was known for his love for hockey and Iron Maiden, and had an impressive collection of t-shirts. He was also into travelling and camping, and above all, everyone around him knew him for his deep love for animals. His loved ones dearly miss him and cherish his memories.

