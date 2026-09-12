Todd Lewis: Where is the Director of Juiced Now?

In Investigation Discovery’s ‘OJ Unseen: Exploitation Of Evil,’ the focus is on the never-seen footage of O.J. Simpson‘s prank show titled ‘Juiced’ and the controversies surrounding it. The director of the show, Todd Lewis, was heavily involved in the project but later expressed mixed views about it. The four-part documentary series features Todd, who shares his experience of filming the canceled prank show with a controversial figure, such as O.J. He also opened up about how being tied to the project affected his personal relationships.

Todd Lewis Regretted His Involvement in O.J. Simpson’s Prank Show

Todd Lewis took on the role of a director on ‘Juiced,’ unaware of the complications he would get into during the production with the star of the show, O.J. Simpson. In the early stages of shooting, the makers decided to stage a conflict between Todd and O.J. in the middle of a prank to elicit a reaction from the prank victim. However, according to Todd, when O.J. accused him of being a racist during the exchange, he was genuinely upset, and the situation escalated. Todd claimed that he was careful about how he responded to O.J., as he saw genuine anger in his eyes at one point, and the exchange stopped feeling theatrical and staged.

Years later, the director expressed remorse for being part of the project. While shooting the show, he also hoped that O.J. would make an on-camera confession of his involvement in the double homicide of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. According to the documentary, Todd’s relationship with his then-girlfriend, Carrie Berkman, also fell apart as she didn’t approve of him working on a project involving O.J. Simpson.

Todd Lewis Leads a Balanced Personal and Professional Life Today

A couple of years after shooting ‘Juiced,’ Todd Lewis reconnected with Carrie Berkman, and the two got back into a relationship. Later, they made their relationship official by getting married in the presence of their loved ones. In the following years, the two welcomed two adorable children — Pepper and Quinn — into their lives. Even after decades of togetherness, it appears that the bond between Carrie and Todd has only grown as they have stood by each other’s side through all the curveballs life threw their way. Their daughter, Pepper, is living with MYT1L syndrome, and the couple has done their best to ensure she has all the help she needs as she navigates the condition.

She wrapped up elementary school in June 2026 and is now moving on to middle school. Thus, from what we can tell, Todd is leading a fulfilling life with his lovely wife and kids, whom he loves with all his heart. He and Pepper regularly go on father-daughter outings, including a theater show and Horror Con Los Angeles in the summer of 2026. In April 2026, the entire family went on a trip to Japan, where they explored the country’s culture and made beautiful memories together. On Carrie’s birthday in July 2023, he took to social media and wrote a few words of appreciation for her, “Happy birthday my incredible smokeshow wife Carrie Berkman Lewis (CBL). Love you babe. You make me a better man.”

Hailing from Orange, California, Todd graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1998. Before serving as a director on ‘Juiced,’ he also made an appearance on ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’ as a cult member. Since 2021, he has been the CEO of The Reputation MD, which focuses on restoring the reputation of businesses with bad reviews. Todd also features as Michael from the Dance Academy on his brother’s show, ‘Jeff Lewis Live.’

Read More: Rick Mahr: Where is the Creator of Juiced Now?