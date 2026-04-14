Tommy Fury’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Professional Boxer?

Hailing from a family of boxers that have almost all done relatively well for themselves, there was an undeniable external pressure on Thomas “Tommy” Fury when he first picked up the sport. He reportedly began training at a young age upon developing an interest through his father and brothers, yet there was no competition or expectation from their side – just a lot of healthy sparring. He thus soon fell so in love with the sport that he decided to turn professional, all the while also dabbling in reality television via ITV2’s ‘Love Island’ season 5 and Netflix’s ‘At Home With the Furys.’

How Did Tommy Fury Earn His Money?

Tommy Fury was merely 19 years old when he made his professional boxing debut in his hometown of Manchester, almost an entire decade after his loving elder half-brother Tyson Fury’s debut. He did so after garnering significant experience as an amateur, as evidenced by the way he executed his moves to win by points against Jevgenijs Andrejevs after Round 4 on December 22. The way he carried himself in the immediate aftermath of his victory before beating Callum Ide with a total Knockout (KO) in Round 1 on March 23, 2019, only added to his charm as well as grace.

Tommy then defeated Przemyslaw Binienda by Technical Knockout in Round 1 on December 21, 2019, and later conquered Genadij Krajevskij with a KO in Round 2 on November 13, 2020. In between these two fights, though, he also managed to establish himself as a reality star with his participation in season 5 of the ITV2 dating show ‘Love Island.’ He subsequently also helmed ITV2’s ‘The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer,’ wherein he and fellow ‘Love Island’ participant Curtis Pritchard swapped their careers.

Tommy’s career trajectory generated a lot of buzz about his boxing capabilities, but he proved his mettle once again on February 27, 2021, when he beat Scott Williams by TKO in Round 2. He then defeated Jordan Grant through points after Round 4 on June 5, 2021, and Anthony Taylor in an Unanimous Decision after Round 4 on August 29, 2021. He followed this impressive streak with a victory against Daniel Bocianski through points after Round 6 on April 23, 2022, making his record 8 for 8 over 4 years.

The 9th fight of Tommy’s career was arguably his biggest in terms of the boxing fans’ and the public’s interest in it because it was against influencer-turned-boxer-turned-actor Jake Paul. Although a close call, the February 26, 2023, match ultimately ended with the former winning by Split Decision (SD). Then, he defeated KSI by Unanimous Decision after 6 rounds on October 14, 2023, and most recently, he beat Kenan Hanjalic by Unanimous Decision after 6 rounds on May 9, 2025. He had also planned to feature in the survival show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2024, but he withdrew.

Tommy Fury’s Net Worth

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Tommy Fury has managed to garner significant success on his own ever since he first stepped into the world of entertainment. Whether it be as a professional boxer, a public figure, or a television personality, he has become comfortable with his standing, enabling him to do what is required of him in each area. He has his own demons and has struggled with mental health in the past, yet he has also asserted that remaining busy by focusing on his rising career has helped him a lot along the way. Therefore, it ends up showing in a financial sense, too.

From what we can tell, there is no money in amateur boxing as it is designed purely for skill development and carving future opportunities, but Tommy has since more than made up for it. We claim this because he has won every professional fight he has been a part of, secured some major sponsors, and undoubtedly earns a large sum for every public appearance/promotion. The Light Heavyweight/Cruiserweight boxer’s winning purse during his initial few fights was probably in the range of $1.5-$2 million based on market value and his performance, but it has likely since increased.

Tommy reportedly walked away with nearly $5 million (£3.7 million) from his 2023 fight against Jake Paul, which was doubled to $10 million (£8.2 million) for his matchup against KSI that same year. As for his fight against Kenan Hanjalic after an 18-month break in 2025, although no specific purse figures have ever been publicly disclosed, we believe he likely made another $10 from it. Therefore, taking all these factors into account, along with his potential assets, investments, returns, and sponsorships, as well as his expenses as a soon-to-be father of two, we believe his net worth is $40 million.

Read More: Tyson Fury’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Professional Boxer?