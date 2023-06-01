Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You’ or ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ season 2 episode 8 titled ‘When You Actually Like It,’ Tsukasa and Nasa have a misunderstanding after the former asks the latter if he loves her. The couple eventually manages to overcome their differences and Nasa even expresses his love for his wife. Kaname feels that she should spice things up between the duo, so she comes up with a clever idea one evening. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You’ or ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ season 2 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

One ordinary morning, Tsukasa suddenly asks Nasa whether he loves her. Nasa is actually startled by the sudden question and replies that he does. He later asks Kaname what could have triggered Tsukasa to ask such a question when everything appears to be going well between them. She overanalyzes the situation and comes to the conclusion that married women do not get proposals as they used to, so a husband frequently confessing their love for them is quite critical for them.

Tsukasa has actually asked the question after reading some social media posts online. In order to make her feel loved, he starts reading shojo manga so that he can learn how to actually express his affection to his wife. But he soon realizes that the books are quite interesting. Tsukasa soon finds out the strange reason behind her husband reading those mangas. In a strange turn of events, Nasa somehow manages to express his love when he tells his wife that his love for her increases every time she sees her.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Episode 8 Ending: How Does Kaname Spice Things Up Between Tsukasa and Nasa?

One evening, Nasa goes to the men’s bath to spend some time alone and relax. Since it’s quite late, he is alone there and is enjoying every minute. All of a sudden, Kaname arrives there and asks him whether he takes a bath with Tsukasa. He is startled by her sudden appearance but tries not to overreact. When she repeats her question, he finally inquires back what she is up to in the men’s bath anyways. Kaname reveals that most people who usually visit have already left and the bathhouse is already closed, so no one else will be coming.

Kaname then reveals that she knows that the couple took a bath together at Kusatsu. She then informs Nasa that his wife is taking a bath alone in the women’s bath house all by herself. Since no more guests will be coming anytime soon, the two of them can be together. She even opens the gate that connects the men’s bathhouse to the women’s bathhouse. Nasa feels that there is nothing wrong with him taking a bath with his wife again, so she steps out to go to the other side.

That’s when Tsukasa shouts from the women’s bathhouse revealing that she has been listening to the conversation the entire time. She says she is okay with Nasa joining her as long as Kaname turns off the light. That’s exactly what Kaname does and goes to the reception so that the couple can have some privacy. When Nasa enters the bathtub with Tsukasa, the latter feels quite shy. Since the water is quite clear, she knows that Nasa can see her body. Tsukasa is extremely conscious about it until Nasa makes the move and kisses her on the lip.

A few moments later, Tsukasa steps out of the tub as she wants to go to the sauna. Nasa naturally follows her as he wants to be with her. But he soon learns that his wife can withstand high temperatures in the sauna for long periods of time unlike him. Although he is extremely uncomfortable, Nasa does not complain. Eventually, he makes the move again and kisses his wife. The couple is about to take the romance further than that when they are startled by Aya’s loud shout. It turns out that she entered the men’s bathhouse thinking it was empty but ended up finding Ginga there.

