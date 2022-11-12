Tony Hayes Murder: Where is Monique Johnson Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Affairs: Betrayed By Love: Red Flags’ follows the murder of Memphis police officer Tony Hayes in Memphis, Tennessee, in September 2006. The episode chronicles how the police worked to find his killer and bring them to justice. If you want to know about the identity and current whereabouts of the killer, here is what we know.

How Did Tony Hayes Die?

Tony Maurice Hayes was born on January 30, 1969, in Memphis in Shelby County, Tennessee, to Ethel B. Hayes. A former recruit of the United States Marine Corps, he served as an officer with the Memphis Police Department. His family described him as a devoted family man and a responsible police officer. He had two children, a son named Dominique Hayes and a daughter named Justyce “LaLa” Hayes, whom he loved and cherished.

Hence it came as a shock when he did not go to pick up his son, Dominique, then 12, on Labor Day 2006. The father-son duo had a pre-planned barbeque party to go to after he was done with his security shift at an East Memphis apartment complex. Things started to get serious when Tony’s family learned that he had not even been to work and nobody could reach him on his phone or communicate with him in any other manner. After picking up Dominique, Ethel filed a missing person report for her son.

Tony usually had Mondays and Tuesdays off at the police department and had sought leave on September 6 (Wednesday). So the officers waited till September 7 before they sprung into action, looking for their missing colleague. Police officers eventually found Tony’s body stuffed in the trunk of his missing 1999 silver Lexus at the parking spot of a Memphis apartment complex. His autopsy report stated that Tony had been killed on September 4, 2006, and had been shot six times with a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson in the back. The body had been left in the trunk of the car for four days.

Who Killed Tony Hayes?

Investigators began to look for Tony after the missing person report, and the first individual they spoke to was his erstwhile girlfriend, Monique Johnson. She worked as a Corrections Officer in the Memphis Police Department. Monique claimed that she had last seen Tony on the morning of September 4 and claimed that they had a smooth relationship.

The detectives noted that Tony’s 1999 silver Lexus was missing from the driveway, but a critical piece of evidence they stumbled across was a bunch of cut-up male clothing in a trash bin outside the Hayes residence. One of the detectives added, “That let me know that there was an angry woman somewhere that had cut those clothes up.” As the officers began to look into Tony’s love life, they discovered that he had a long string of casual relationships, several ex-girlfriends and ex-wives.

According to L’Tonya Reid, Tony’s ex-wife and Dominique’s mother, Tony married Raja S. Hayes in January 2005. But the couple was separated in less than a year and the investigators were able to track her down in Las Vegas. She worked for the Transportation Security Administration and claimed that her job and Tony’s cheating with Monique were the primary reasons behind their separation. Raja was ruled out as a suspect after the investigators were able to verify their alibi.

When Tony did not show up even after September 7, 2006, the investigators began to actively look for their missing colleague. They subpoenaed his phone records and retrieved a search warrant for his residence. Looking through his cell records, they came across a September 4 text message that read, “Hey babe, do you want to go for a jog?” The detectives traced the text to a number belonging to a woman named Kim Chism.

Kim did not seem much surprised when she heard that Tony had been reported missing. She told the law enforcement officials that Monique had called her from Tony’s number on September 4 after she had sent him the text. While Kim explained to the enraged girlfriend that she was only asking Tony to go for a run, she alleged that she heard Monique accusing the missing police officer of womanizing. Officials were surprised to see a change in Monique’s demeanor when they arrived to question her.

As the investigators began to find inconsistencies in Monique’s statements, they also came across a police report filed on May 19, 2006. Tony had filed the report stating that he was a victim of vandalism, with someone cutting up his clothes and mattress, and Monique was the key suspect in the case. During the interrogation, the detectives asked her where Tony’s body was, and she brought them to his missing car in a Memphis apartment complex.

Where is Monique Johnson Today?

Even after confessing to the murder, Monique continued giving inconsistent statements, claiming she shot abusive Tony in self-defense and even alleging that his son, Donald, might have been the killer. However, the six shots in the back and the use of a department-issued gun ruled out those possibilities. The detectives also found a blood-soaked mop and the bullet-riddled bathroom door to cement their case against Monique.

Monique went to trial in February 2008, and the prosecution claimed that she sought help from her 16-year-old son to bundle Tony’s dead body in the trunk and then went to a movie and dinner afterward. However, she received a reduced charge of reckless homicide and was given a four-year suspended sentence. Donald also pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was placed in a judicial diversion program until January 2011.

Giving credit to the already 17 months served in jail while awaiting trial, Monique was released on four-year probation under the condition of performing 150 hours of community service. However, she was imprisoned again in May 2008 for violating her parole and was denied parole in November 2008. However, she was released the following year, and Monique, now in her mid-50s, lives a private life away from the public eye.

Read More: