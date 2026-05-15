Tony Sears: What Happened to Becky Sears’ Husband?

On March 25, 2009, the entire world turned upside down for two neighboring families in Grovetown, Georgia, as tragedy struck in a way no one could have ever imagined. As explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Secrets on Hot Springs Drive,’ the Parsons and the Sears suddenly found themselves in a suburban soap opera full of deception, infidelity, and rage. That’s because Rebecca “Becky” Sears pleaded guilty to orchestrating Laverne “Kay” Parsons’ murder after having an affair with David Parsons, leaving her own husband, Tony Sears, to navigate the wreckage.

Tony Sears Learned of His Wife’s Affair Only When She Came Clean

While it’s unclear exactly when Tony Sears first met Becky Bowers, it’s been reported that they shared an incredible romance. He also didn’t mind her already having two sons from a previous union; in fact, he made conscious efforts to establish a strong bond with both Michael Bowers and Christopher Bowers. It thus comes as no surprise that when he tied the knot with their mother in the 1990s, they all moved in together and settled down in the beautiful suburban city of Grovetown, Georgia.

Grovetown is essentially down the road from Fort Gordon Army installation, so its residents have primarily always been active or retired military servicepeople and their families. The Sears were no different since Tony reportedly has an extensive military background, but he was working as a full-time long-haul truck driver by the time 2009 rolled around. As for his family life, he had happily evolved from a devoted husband and loving stepfather to an affectionate, kind, and proud father to three young children of his own with Becky. According to records, he believed everything between him and his wife was perfectly well because they seemed to be truly aligned on the path they were on.

The show mentioned that since they were aligned in raising the kids and appeared to spend quality time together, Tony never really suspected anything was amiss. His life took a drastic turn for him in February 2009 when Becky came forward to tell him that she had been unfaithful to him with David Parsons, their best friend and neighbor. As per the aforementioned show, she claimed their liaison had lasted about a few months before they called it quits in late 2008/early 2009 to focus on their own spouses and children. She reportedly told him everything, following which they had a long conversation, and he decided to remain with her to work on their marriage for the sake of their love, history, and kids.

Tony Sears Prefers to Stay Away From the Limelight Today

After Tony learned of Becky’s affair with David, one of the first things he did was call Laverne “Kay” Parsons to relay everything to her – he did not want her to be the only one in the dark. What followed was ice-cold silence between the two households that once never went a day without talking or hanging out, with the Parsons also choosing to move away to start afresh. The truck driver had no idea at the time that his wife’s former romantic rival would be murdered soon. Kay was attacked on March 25, 2009, when both he and David were out of town for work in their respective fields.

Authorities left no stone unturned in their subsequent investigations. According to investigative reports, David broke things off with Becky because he did not want to abandon his family. On the other hand, she was very interested in starting a new life with him, a fact corroborated by the many love letters they wrote during their affair, as well as by David himself during questioning. Becky eventually confessed that her second son, Christopher Bowers, had fatally beaten Kay for her; both ultimately pleaded guilty to armed robbery, burglary, and murder. After they were sentenced in 2012, Tony divorced his wife and chose to step away from the limelight so as to give his children a more stable future, away from prying eyes. All we know is that he likely still resides in Georgia, where he is surrounded by his kids and other loved ones.

Read More: Laverne “Kay” Parsons Murder Details and Investigation Timeline