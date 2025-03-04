Toochi Kash and John Hill: Where Are Ash Armand’s Former Friends Now?

When Herleen Dulai was found brutally killed in July 2020 inside the Las Vegas residence of the ‘Gigolos’ star, Akshaya Kubiak, popularly known as Ash Armand, all the suspicion was pointed towards him. In the coming months, he was convicted and sentenced for the crime, while several of his loved ones and acquaintances had different opinions about his guilt. The entire case and the investigation that ensued are explored in a detailed manner in Paramount+’s ‘Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas.’ The three-part documentary series also features insightful interviews with two of Akshaya’s former friends — Toochi Kash and John Hill. Interestingly, the former was the killer’s ex-girlfriend. Both of his friends were among the ones who believed that he committed the gruesome murder of Herleen.

Toochi Kash and John Hill Are Models Who Create Explicit Content For the Internet

Hailing from Chino, California, Toochi Kash, whose real name is Natalie Nicole Salloum, passed out of Chino High School before completing her graduation from the University of Phoenix. Popularly known as Italia Kash, she has become a real estate tycoon over the years, with several lavish and expensive properties to her name. Besides that, she is also a model who creates explicit content, especially with her partner, John Hill. Before taking up modeling full-time, the Martinez, California, native worked as an Entertainer at Men of Vegas and Kings of Hustler for a significant amount of time. As of today, both serve as glamour models with their respective Only Fans accounts.

Toochi Kash and John Hill Are Married

Considering the ups and downs in their lives, it can be said that fate brought Italia Toochi Kash and John Hill together. Once the two realized that they were meant to be, they wasted no time and embarked upon the journey of a lifetime. While it was mentioned on the show that they’re engaged, the two have confirmed they actually tied the knot — Toochi has actually set her Facebook status to “Married” and John refers to her as his “wife.” John also has an adorable son named Paxton, who was born in May 2017. He is a doting father and never misses an opportunity to spend time and make beautiful memories with his nearly 8-year-old kid, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Alyssa Milton (now Wojciechowski).

Interestingly, Alyssa and John have remained friends after their split and are amazing co-parents to Paxton. Not just that, Alyssa’s husband, Patrick Wojciechowski, and Toochi also share an incredibly nurturing bond with the youngster and care for him as their own. The parents even run an Instagram account for Pax and often come together to celebrate holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas as one happy, blended family. Toochi considers Pax the apple of her eye, and the fact that he refers to both her and Alyssa as his “mommies” is a testament to their solid connection. John is very grateful to have a partner as understanding as Toochi and is not shy about sharing his affection for her with the world.

Toochi Kash and John Hill Are Avid Travelers

The couple are travel enthusiasts and love to explore the culture and beauty of various locations around the globe. Toochi even has a travel page named Toochi Kash that boasts that she has traveled to ” over 80 countries and counting.” The avid adventure enthusiasts often post snippets from their luxury travels and adrenaline-pumping activities on their social media handles. From checking out the breathtaking beauty of Turks And Caicos, Cambodia, Croatia, Italy, and Spain to experiencing the rush of flying a stunt plane, they have done it all!

When not showcasing their followers the pictures and videos they captured on their trips, the two put their amazing dress-up skills on display by cosplaying their favorite pop-culture characters, sometimes with their furry baby. They also do their bit for society by engaging in charity from time to time. From what we can tell, the two are deeply in love and often express the immense adoration they have for each other. Alongside a video she shared in January 2024, Toochi wrote, “10 countries, 7 islands , 4 states together and you’re still my favorite place 🫶🏽♥️.” As of writing, we can say for sure that John and Toochi are busy writing their beautiful fairytale, one trip at a time, and we wish them the best for the years to come.

