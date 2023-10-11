Torrie Wilson: Where is Former WWE Star Now?

Formerly known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is a professional wrestling promotion, one of the largest and most popular ones in the world. Apart from broadcasting wrestling events, television shows, and pay-per-view events, it has also branched out into several other fields, including film and football, making the most of its popularity. The professional wrestlers associated with WWE engage in choreographed matches and play their part in scripted storylines as they gain worldwide fame, thanks to the platform of the organization.

One of the most influential and recognized wrestlers to come out of WWE is Torrie Anne Wilson, who went by Torrie Wilson. Being one of the first female individuals in the industry, she paved the path for other talented female wrestlers in the future. If you are curious to learn more about her WWE career and her current whereabouts, let’s delve into the details together, shall we?

Why Did Torrie Wilson Leave WWE?

Born on July 24, 1975, in Boise, Idaho, Torrie Anne Wilson, while growing up, was into many activities in school, such as cheerleading, dancing, and track and field. But in the sophomore year of high school, she grew more fond of modeling, with her mother encouraging her to pursue it. While losing weight to be considered for modeling jobs, she, unfortunately, suffered from anorexia nervosa and then bulimia, which took up most of her teenage life.

Once Torrie recovered from the disorder, she focused on her fitness and thanks to her determination, won the Miss Galaxy competition in 1998. After that, she decided to pursue acting and moved to Los Angeles. In 1999, she attended a World Championship Wrestling (WCW) show with her then-boyfriend, where she was approached by Kevin Nash to become a part of the storyline in the show. After featuring in a few episodes of the WCW as she accompanied David Flair to the ring, she made her television debut as a heel in June 2001, in WWE’s ‘Smackdown!’ as part of The Alliance.

In her first storyline, Torrie portrayed Vince McMahon’s latest conquest while she teamed up with Stacy Keibler in the ring. She found success in everything that WWE had her do, including becoming the love interest of Tajiri and becoming a part of a storyline that involved her real-life father, Al Wilson, who was brought in to have an affair with Dawn Marie to portray her controversial feud with Dawn.

After four years of dating Peter Gruner AKA Billy Kidman, Torrie married him on July 11, 2003, but it only lasted for a few years as they got divorced in 2008. Around this time, Torrie’s wrestling career was in jeopardy as well, not due to any controversies or feuds but because of a back injury she had been carrying for several months. Throughout 2007, Torrie’s back troubles kept multiplying, after which she took a break from the ring and decided to let the injury heal. When the situation didn’t improve, she was released in May 2008, had back surgery, and retired from professional wrestling, after a successful and impactful career.

In a September 2008 interview with Bleacher Report, Torrie was asked to give an update on her back injury. She revealed that she had recovered quite a lot from the surgery but she was not at her 100% just yet. She denied doing regular ring work ever again but said that she would love to come out for special occasions. Well, seems like WWE listened to her as she made a few special appearances after her retirement — competed on the 25-Diva Royal at WrestleMania 25 and was honored for being “one of the greatest female superstars in the history of WWE” in a special episode of Raw in January 2018.

What Happened to Torrie Wilson?

After her retirement from WWE, Torrie Wilson did not just disappear from the public eye as she was being stared at by the media while dating New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez from 2011 to 2014. In the meanwhile, she got back into her other hobbies and became a web-based fitness instructor and blogger. Moreover, she is the CEO of a women’s fitness website known as FITTENSITY.

In the year 2019, Torrie went through several ups and downs in her life. On April 4, she lost her father, Al Wilson, and only two days later, she returned to WWE and got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. A few months later, on September 19, she decided to settle down and tied the knot with Justin Tupper, a senior vice president of content and strategy for NBC Sports Next, in Sedona, Arizona. The couple appear to be very much in love and grateful for each other as they don’t hesitate to post about it on their respective social media platforms.

Parents to two cute furry little Chihuahuas, the married couple love to travel with one another as they explore the national as well as international terrains on the regular. Apart from traversing through the mountains, snow, and rivers across the US, they have also traveled to foreign lands of London, and most recently, Italy. Moreover, besides traveling, golfing is one of the activities that the couple enjoys a lot.

