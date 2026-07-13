Tracy Sue Walker Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Prime Video’s ‘Murder 101’ is a three-part true crime documentary series that covers a string of mysterious unsolved murders — the Redhead Murders — across different states in 1984 and 1985 from the perspective of a sociology teacher and his students at Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Teaming up with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they investigate the killing of Tracy Sue Walker, whose sudden disappearance sent shockwaves across the entire community of Lafayette, Indiana, in 1978.

Tracy Sue Walker’s Remains Were Found Several Years After Her Disappearance

Born on June 2, 1963, Tracy Sue Walker developed a passion for cheerleading and hair styling by the time she was a teenager. The beloved sister of Randy Walker, Tracy, attended Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana, with dreams of making it big in the beauty industry. According to reports, her mother reported her running away from their home on Eisenhower Court near Lafayette on two different occasions. On the fateful evening of the last week of July 1978, she went to the Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette, Indiana, with a friend. She headed inside McDonald’s, then was seen outside JCPenney getting into a car with a group of slightly older men. When she was reported missing, the authorities retraced her movements in the hours prior to her disappearance.

They concluded that the men who abducted her seemingly worked in the area. After the abduction, they fled the state with 15-year-old Tracy, who later ended up in the Elk Valley, Tennessee, area, where her remains were found several years later, on April 3, 1985. A Campbell County resident came across her remains in a secluded part of the area and notified the police. They reportedly recovered 32 bones, including her skull and a bracelet made of plastic buttons at the scene. The cause of death couldn’t be determined, but it was suspected that the teenager was strangled. For decades, her identity remained a mystery and was referred to as “Baby Girl.” Finally, on August 30, 2022, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that her remains were identified using Forensic Genetic Genealogy.

A Reward For Providing Information Leading to Tracy Sue Walker’s Killer Was Issued

As part of the investigation, the authorities tried their best to determine the perpetrator who disposed of Tracy Sue Walker’s remains in the remote area of Elk Valley. The detectives concluded that the group of men who kidnapped her was well-organized and was seemingly responsible for other abductions in the area. Decades later, in 2019, when Jerry Leon Johns was linked to the December 1984 killing of another young woman named Tina Farmer, it was suspected that he could be responsible for Tracy’s death, too. However, no direct evidence could connect him to the crime, as he had died in prison in 2015 while serving time for attacking Linda Schacke in early 1985.

In 2025, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined forces with a group of sociology students at Elizabethton High School and their sociology teacher, Alex Campbell, to dig deeper into Tracy’s case with a fresh perspective. Since the TBI believed that someone in Campbell County could have information about Tracy’s death, the students came up with different ideas to raise awareness about the case in and around the county. Apart from handing out flyers, they also designed yard signs, created postcards, and wrapped a car with Tracy’s photo and other details about the case.

The TBI Special Agent Brandon Elkins stated, “In cold case homicides, we often find that relationships and relationship changes are the key to solving a case. I believe those types of changes may now make it possible for people in this community to speak up and give us the clues we need in Tracy’s case. Someone out there is Tracy’s hero, and I just hope they have the courage to come forward.” In addition, a reward of $10,000 was issued for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator/s responsible for Tracy’s killing. The high school students also created a website for her to raise more awareness, with the help of the TBI.

The Killer is Yet to be Brought to Justice

Given the similarities between Tracy Sue Walker’s death and those of various other women killed between late 1984 and early 1985, it was considered that a single individual was responsible for them. Talking about the suspicion about Jerry Johns’ involvement in the crimes, a TBI spokesperson told People, “There is no evidence to indicate that Jerry Johns is responsible for the deaths of Elizabeth Lamotte or Tracy Walker. Michelle Inman was just recently identified, so at this stage, agents are still pursuing new leads and gathering information about who she may have had contact with before her death.”

During the same interview, Alex Campbell stated, “They want to spread the word to as many people as possible. Get as many people calling in tips and things that they didn’t say back then. New witnesses, willing to speak up, political pressure, social pressure on groups to continue the work that needs to be done on these. We’ve got to hold whoever — if it’s Jerry Johns or somebody else — they have to be held responsible for these women. Their families deserve justice.” Although no arrests or charges have been made yet, the authorities continue to investigate Tracy’s murder, hoping to solve it.

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