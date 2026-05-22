Tramica Jackson: What Happened to Robert Marks’ Girlfriend?

While investigators were working to solve the disappearance and murder case of Lyntell Washington in Baton Rouge, they eventually got in touch with Tramica Jackson. She was another woman whom Robert Marks, the man later convicted of the crime, was reportedly dating at the time. According to investigators, Marks contacted Tramica on the night of the murder and asked her to pick him up after the crime had been committed. ABC’s ‘20/20: The Barefoot Witness’ lays out the full timeline of the case and emphasizes how important Tramica’s cooperation with authorities was in helping build the case that ultimately led to Robert Marks’ arrest and conviction.

Tramica Jackson Picked Up Robert Marks, Unaware He Killed Lyntell Washington

Tramica Jackson and Robert Marks were reportedly dating each other in 2016. At the same time, Robert was married to Kala Marks and was also involved with Lyntell Washington. Tramica later stated that on June 8, 2016, Robert told her he was going to watch a basketball game with friends and that he would need her to pick him up later that night. According to her later testimony, at around 11:30 pm, Robert called and asked her to come near Newcastle Avenue, close to the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge. Tramica recalled that when she picked him up, he was wearing full motorcycle gear, including a black leather jacket, jeans, boots, gloves, and a helmet.

Tramica later said that she did not notice anything unusual about Robert’s behavior that night. According to her statement, he asked her to drop him off at the Baker Walmart parking lot, explaining that his motorcycle had been parked there. Tramica complied and did not question him further at the time. However, everything changed once she saw the news reports about Lyntell’s disappearance and murder and learned that Robert had been identified as a suspect. Tramica then went to the police herself and shared the details of what had happened that night. Her account closely matched the investigators’ timeline and became an important part of the prosecution’s case.



Tramica Jackson Testified for the Prosecution in December 2021

Tramica Jackson consistently cooperated with the police throughout the investigation, and in December 2021, she even testified for the prosecution during Robert Marks’ trial. During her testimony, she admitted that she and Robert had been involved in an intimate relationship at the time and recounted the details of the night that Lyntell Washington was killed. Her testimony helped solidify the timeline that prosecutors were presenting in court and became an important part of the case against Marks. Since the trial, Tramica has largely remained out of the public eye and has not spoken publicly about the case outside the legal proceedings. Very little is known about her current life or whereabouts.