Where are Travis and Alex Finnie Now?

In Lifetime’s ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ the world gets to know beloved star Wendy Williams in a way the public might have never before. The show primarily focuses on the struggles faced by Wendy following her being placed under financial guardianship. Among those who expressed major concerns over her well-being, especially in regards to her use of alcohol and her medical condition, Wendy’s nephew Travis Finnie and niece Alex Finnie easily piqued the curiosity of the world, with many eager to know what they have been up to these days.

Travis Finnie Lives in Miami Today

We are starting off with Travis Finnie, who is the son of Wendy Williams’ sister, Wanda Finnie. In the documentary series, he shed light on how he had a good connection with Wendy while growing up. He even added how he had spent some time with Wendy in her home while he was attending college. As such, Travis was one of the few people who closely saw Wendy struggling with her various health conditions as well as her dangerous dependence on alcohol.

Though not a very public person in nature, Travis braved the limelight in order to present his family’s side of the Wendy Williams saga to the world. He seemed genuinely upset about the restrictions that had been imposed on his aunt, especially in regard to talking with family members. He is also close to Kevin Hunter Jr, Wendy’s only son, who lives in Miami, Florida, just like Travis. The latter has expressed that he tries to be as supportive of Travis as possible, given the circumstances that the mother and son have found themselves in.

A graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE), Travis has apparently been a driver for the United Parcel Service (UPS) since October 19, 2016. He and his family have been quite open about their wanting to reconnect with Wendy and hopefully see some changes to the current financial guardianship of Wendy Williams. Many in the public have also expressed their sympathies for Travis, feeling that his hearts had touched their hearts.

Alex Finnie is Now in a Happy Relationship

Let’s now talk about Alex Finnie, who is the daughter of Wanda Finnie, Wendy Williams’ sister. She was also a huge part of the Lifetime documentary and talked about her experience with Wendy growing up and the changes that seemed to indicate that Wendy’s health might be worsening. She even recalled how her grandmother and Wendy’s mother, Shirley Williams, had told Alex never to leave Wendy’s side, having apparently felt that something was wrong with ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ host after watching her on television one day.

Alex studied at St. John’s University from 2008 to 2012 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Television and Film Production. She even served as an Intern for her aunt’s famous show, once from July 2009 to September 2009, followed by Maye 2010 to September 2010. Over the years, Alex has worked alongside many news organizations in various capacities, which has helped her achieve the position she is in today.

As of writing, Alex is working as an Anchor/Reporter for WPLG, an ABC affiliate organization based in South Florida. The journalist is based in Miami, Florida, and takes much joy in making an impact with her words and actions. More recently, she has made appearances in shows like ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘The View’ to promote the Lifetime documentary show about Wendy Williams, with the hopes that it will shed more light on the recent events in her aunt’s life.

On a more personal note, Alex is in a happy relationship with Eric Houston. The couple has been together at least since July 2021, which is when both of them seemed to have posted pictures of each other on their social media for the first time. Alex is also quite close to her father, Bryan, for whom she never fails to share her appreciation. She also mourned the loss of her grandmother, Shirley, who passed away in December 2020. Additionally, the reporter is close to her grandfather, Thomas Williams Sr, and her brother, Travis Finnie.

Read More: Kevin Hunter Jr: Where is Wendy Williams’ Son Now?