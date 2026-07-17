Trevor Wetterling: Where is Jacob Wetterling’s Brother Now?

In October 1989, Trevor Wetterling was out riding bikes with his brother, Jacob Wetterling, and a friend when they were approached by a masked man. Trevor later recalled that the man was armed with a gun and that Jacob was ultimately abducted by the unknown individual. In the years that followed, he not only had to cope with the loss of his brother but also faced repeated questioning and scrutiny that sometimes left him doubting his own memories and actions. ABC’s ’20/20: Where Are You, Jacob?’ examines the timeline of Jacob’s abduction and the investigation that eventually brought long-awaited answers to Trevor and the rest of the Wetterling family.

Trevor Wetterling Was Released by the Man Who Kidnapped His Brother

Patty and Jerry Wetterling had built an idyllic life for themselves in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Together, they raised four children: Jacob, Trevor, and their two younger daughters, Amy and Carmen. Jacob and Trevor were only a year apart in age and shared an exceptionally close relationship. More than just brothers, they were best friends who did almost everything together. On October 22, 1989, the two boys and their friend, Aaron Larson, decided to watch a movie and rode their bikes to a local rental store. However, while making their way back home, they were confronted by a masked man carrying a gun. Trevor has recounted the encounter many times over the years. According to him, the man ordered the boys to throw their bicycles into a nearby ditch and follow his instructions.

According to Trevor’s account, the unknown man ordered the boys to lie face down on the ground before asking each of them their age. Trevor later recalled that when he told the man he was 10 years old (the youngest in the group), the man instructed him to run and not look back. Aaron was also released, while the masked man disappeared with Jacob. Trevor raced home and first reached a neighbor who was babysitting his younger sisters. The neighbor quickly alerted his parents and contacted authorities, triggering a massive search effort for Jacob that would continue for nearly 27 years. In the years that followed, Trevor was interviewed numerous times by investigators and provided descriptions of the man, whom he remembered as having concealed his face with a nylon stocking.

The years that followed were incredibly difficult for Trevor. In the immediate aftermath of Jacob’s abduction, he struggled to sleep and often did not want to attend school. His sister later said that some children at school questioned him about what had happened and, at times, even implied that he should have done more to help his brother. Despite those comments, Trevor’s parents and family consistently reassured him that he was not responsible for what had happened and that he had nothing to feel guilty about. Even so, it took years of personal reflection and healing for Trevor to fully come to terms with the trauma he had experienced and the loss that had shaped his life.



Trevor Wetterling is Raising His Two Sons in Colorado Today

In 2007, Trevor Wetterling joined his sisters, Amy and Carmen Wetterling, in helping write ‘What About Me? Coping with the Abduction of a Brother or Sister.’ It is a guide created by Fox Valley Technical College in partnership with the US Department of Justice. The publication also included contributions from siblings of other abduction victims. At the time, Trevor spoke about the pain of being among the only family members in the group who did not know what had happened to their loved one and how difficult it was to live with years of uncertainty and unanswered questions. In September 2016, Danny Heinrich confessed to Jacob’s abduction and murder as part of a plea agreement. Trevor was in his 30s at the time.

Later that year, in November 2016, Trevor delivered a victim impact statement during Heinrich’s sentencing. He Wetterling has come a long way both personally and professionally. He has built a career in real estate and has worked as a Realtor with Metro Brokers. It seems like he continues to make a mark as a real estate agent. Based in Centennial, Colorado, Trevor is married to Trish Hansen Wetterling, and together they have two sons. He has also remained involved in advocacy efforts connected to missing and abducted children. In 2023, an updated edition of the 2007 guidebook titled ‘What About Me? Finding Your Path Forward When Your Brother or Sister Is Missing’ was released. Trevor and his siblings once again contributed their experiences. Trevor continues to support his family’s work in Jacob’s name and efforts to help others facing similar losses.