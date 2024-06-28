Tricia Lee and Jeffrey: Are the Owning Manhattan Stars Still Together?

Being a couple in business together takes work, as many external factors can contribute to instability in a relationship. However, Tricia Lee Riley and her partner Jeffrey St. Arromand made it look effortless on Netflix’s ‘Owning Manhattan.’ The two supported each other in all their endeavors, with Jeff cheering on his beloved as she pursued her dreams. Their relationship symbolized a healthy partnership that flourished throughout the series, showcasing their compatibility and love.

Tricia Lee and Jeffrey Work in the Same Team at SERHANT

Tricia Lee Riley began her career as a real estate broker after spending ten years as a businesswoman. She worked with various companies in her first few years and earned the Rookie of the Year award. In 2021, she was invited to join SERHANT. With a strong influence and connection in the Brooklyn area, her impact was undeniable. When she was offered the chance to lead her team at SERHANT, it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up. By this time, she was in a stable and secure relationship with Jeffrey St. Arromand, who also had experience in real estate. He decided to join Tricia and became a member of her team, working alongside her.

As Tricia worked her way up and started expanding her business within SERHANT, Jeff stayed by her side, assisting in every capacity. They showed up and set up houses together. When asked if it had been easy to work with a significant other, Tricia made it clear that it was not without challenges, but because it was Jeff, she made it work. Jeff understood Tricia’s ambitions and how they impacted their life. The two shared a common vision they were working towards, undoubtedly making them a power couple.

Tricia Lee and Jeffrey are Engaged to Each Other

Tricia and Jeff are still in a stable relationship, madly in love with each other. They have been engaged for a long time, but the planning for the wedding and the dates are either shelved or not made public by both. They have made a home in Flatbush, New York, and are partners in crime for each endeavor they undertake. They have worked on significant listings together in areas such as Fort Greene, Bedford-Stuyvesant, and Brooklyn Heights and are now expanding to the rest of Brooklyn, too. They share a vision for their future and work hard to achieve it.

In an interview, Tricia shared how important Jeff is in her life and how much his support means to her. She called him her best friend and “doughnut” and said she could not imagine her life without him. The two have been recently engaged in a project titled The Yarn Factory, a four-building complex comprising 16 housing units located near Fort Greene Park, which they are selling together and making great strides with.

They have also been cognizant of their heritage. Since 2022, they have been organizing lunches for the top African-American real estate brokers for Black History Month. The tradition has become very popular, and it is now a quarterly event. For the February 2024 dinner, Brooklyn Point became their host partner and took things to the next level. Their shared values and approach to such things leave no doubt that a blissful and stable future awaits them.

Tricia Lee is Thriving as a Real Estate Agent

Tricia Lee Riley is a leading real estate broker whose accomplishments are highlighted by numerous honors. In 2020, BK Reader voted her among the Top 5 Black Real Estate Brokers in Brooklyn. To date, she has sold over $300 million in real estate. In February 2024, she was again named one of the Top 5 Black Real Estate Brokers in Brooklyn. She has been interviewed by Black Enterprise Magazine, where she discussed her career transition from being the business owner of a nail and beauty bar called Polish Bar.

Her experiences as a tenant, property owner, and business owner have given her strong roots in the community, which she has leveraged to her advantage. Her story has been covered by prestigious publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post. Tricia is also a philanthropist, actively contributing to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and as a founding member of the Myrtle Avenue Merchants Association. Her journey is inspirational, and her continued success brings joy to those who follow her achievements.

Jeffrey is a Doting Father to a Lovely Daughter

Jeff happily works as part of Tricia’s team and is well-placed within SERHANT. From 1998 to 2014, he worked in a completely different field as a producer for CBS Sports, where he won three Emmys for his work. He transitioned to real estate alongside Tricia at the Corcoran Group in 2018, and when she moved to SERHANT, he followed. A Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University graduate, Jeff has also appeared on an episode of NBC’s ‘Dateline’ to discuss his experience meeting and working with the infamous Gilgo Killer.

Comfortable in front of the camera and as a public speaker, Jeff frequently shares his tips, commentary, and expert opinions on the real estate market through podcasts and social media. He is also a devoted father to his lovely little girl, Addison, who is a priority in his life. He is looking forward to a future with Tricia and anticipating much more to come in his life.

