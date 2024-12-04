Trista Hughes: Where is the Girls Gone Wild Survivor Now?

Uncovering the behind-the-scenes tales surrounding Joe Francis‘ adult entertainment franchise called ‘Girls Gone Wild,’ Peacock’s ‘Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story’ also sheds light on some of the women whose lives changed for the worse after getting featured in the videos. One of the survivors who shared her side of the story in the true crime docuseries is Trista Hughes, who claimed that she did not realize at the time that her footage would be misused in the way that ‘Girls Gone Wild’ did.

Trista Hughes and Her Partner Share the Passion for Traveling

After the entire debacle with ‘Girls Gone Wild,’ Trista Hughes was strong enough to bounce back from the incident and move forward with her life. Following the completion of her studies, she was employed at C.H. Robinson as an Account Manager at some point in her professional career. When it comes to matters of the heart, she feels extremely lucky to have found Jason Grimes, someone who absolutely adores and loves her. With them first meeting each other more than 15 years earlier, their relationship dates back to more than a decade ago. They share many common interests over which they have built a strong connection, including traveling and embarking on different adventures.

Since Jason and Trista started dating, they have explored numerous destinations across the nation as well as outside of it. In 2018, the couple paid a visit to Las Vegas and the surrounding areas, where they witnessed the beauty of several popular spots, including the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Trista is also still very close to her mother, Patty Hughes, who seemingly had a huge hand in helping her to move on from difficult situations in her life while growing up. Besides her longtime boyfriend, her mother also serves as her regular travel partner in her adventures. Trista’s travel diary includes a wide range of destinations, with New York City, Aruba, and the Cayman Islands being just a few of them.

Apart from her mother and soulmate, Trista had a couple of other important members of her small family — her two furry little babies, LoLa and Haven. Unfortunately, in late August 2023, the former tragically passed away, leaving Trista and Jason extremely heartbroken. She explained what she meant to her, writing, “LoLa had a stroke yesterday and went downhill very fast to where we had to make the decision for her not suffer anymore 😓 I can’t even put into words what she meant to me. I had her for 16 long and wonderful years. She was my rock for everything that happened in my life…and will always be my sweet little LoLa bear! Now knowing that she won’t be there anymore has my heart breaking…” Though the void LoLa left in their lives will never be fulfilled, the pair is grateful for the memories they made with her.

Trista Hughes is Not Only a Devoted Partner But Also a Doting Mother

On February 17, 2020, the small family of Trista Hughes and Jason Grimes welcomed their adorable son, Easton Phoenix Grimes, expanding their lovely family. Upon giving birth to a new life, she was quick to admit, “I have never been the mom type nor did I ever think I would become one. Dogs were my thing, not kids. Zero maternal instincts(those who known me understand lol). I felt like having a baby wouldn’t work for someone as selfish and impatient as me…” At first, she constantly asked herself if she could be a good parent, but Jason helped her get through “10 long months of weight gain, meltdowns, body changes, baby kicks, and exhaustion.” Her perspective changed as soon as the baby arrived as she couldn’t help but wonder “how I ever lived without him and nothing else seems to matter.”

Over the next few years, Trista took on the responsibilities that came with being a mother and has transformed into a doting mother. The family also began the moving process into their new house in Newburgh, Indiana, in February 2023. Today, Trista’s world revolves around her beloved son, who is the apple of her eye. Being a family woman, she doesn’t turn any opportunity away when it comes to spending time with her family and celebrating several holidays and events together, including Halloween and Christmas. In June 2024, they visited the Indiana Dunes State Parks/Beaches for a few days along with Easton, who recently received his new Karate Belt.

