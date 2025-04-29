14 Best Tsunami Movies of All Time

A 50-foot wave, tons of water, and a massive storm covering entire cities to the brim. Tsunamis leave nothing but death and destruction in their wake, decimating not only real estate but also countless lives. The human spirit, however, has always been resilient and will continue to be. Movies about tsunamis are always full of thrills, action, and an odd adrenaline rush. Keeping that in mind, we bring you a list of films featuring tsunamis ranging from run-of-the-mill disaster movies where people are trying to run away from a giant wave to those dealing with the aftermath of such a calamity.

12. The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Ronald Neame’s disaster movie ‘The Poseidon Adventure’ takes place on New Year’s Eve. The cruise ship Poseidon is attacked by terrorists, which leads to the vessel capsizing in the middle of the ocean and the travellers getting stuck inside it. Headed by a priest and a homeland agent, a group of survivors determined to survive is moving through to the bottom, which is the new top. What they don’t know is that they don’t only have the water to fear. There is a mysterious and sinister force waiting to snuff them out. The cast of the film includes Gene Hackman, Carol Lynley, Shelley Winters, Ernest Borgnine, and Red Buttons.

13. Hereafter (2010)

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Hereafter’ offers a different and eccentric take on mortality and how lives collide unknowingly in this strange world. On assignment in Thailand, French television journalist Marie Lelay (Cécile de France) has a near-death experience during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Having been drowned for a long time, she dies for a few moments before being revived by rescuers. On the other side of the world, George (Matt Damon), a genuine psychic medium who can talk to spirits from the afterworld, is trying to get rid of his legacy as a medium and lead a normal life. In yet another place, Marcus (Frankie McLaren), a 12-year-old, is trying to contact his dead twin brother for answers. Destiny sets these three strangers on paths towards each other.

12. Bait (2012)

If a tsunami wasn’t enough, in Kimble Rendall’s ‘Bait,’ we’ve got great white sharks as well. After a horrific tsunami hits the coast of Queensland, Australia, a group of people get trapped inside a supermarket with no way to contact the outside world. Moreover, they also have to worry about a great white shark that has entered the supermarket with the flood water and is looking for a snack. The only question that remains is how these unfortunate group of people prefer to die: by drowning, electrocution, or devoured by a hungry shark.

11. The 5th Wave (2016)

‘The 5th Wave’ is a sci-fi flick showing Earth having become the target of an alien invasion. The “others,” as humans are addressing the aliens, are staging the invasion in stages. The first stage is a power outage, the second is destruction, and it goes on. The 5th stage shows the aliens controlling the humans and using them to eradicate themselves. The tsunamis are a part of the second “wave,” wherein the extraterrestrials manipulate the forces of nature. In such a setting, we follow Cassie Sullivan (Chloë Grace Moretz), who has to figure out ways to survive and find her younger brother Sam (Zackary Arthur). Directed by J Blakeson, ‘The 5th Wave’ is a bingeworthy disaster movie with ample action and thriller.

10. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Roland Emmerich’s ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ shows what happens when changes in the climate, warning of an ice age, as pointed out by paleoclimatologist Jack Hall, are ignored by the US Vice President. “Naturally,” Jack’s prediction comes true in the worst possible manner as weather anomalies, including severe temperature drops, followed by storms and tsunamis, hit major parts of the planet, destroying all that lay in their paths. Amid all this ravaging, Jack must find his son Sam and get to a safe place as soon as possible. Starring Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ serves as a potential warning to the viewers about the impact climate change can have on our planet, thereby serving as a reminder not to take nature for granted. The movie won many awards, including for best visual effects.

9. Tidal Wave (2009)

Yoon Je-kyoon’s ‘Tidal Wave’ is the first South Korean disaster movie. We follow Professor Kim, a marine geologist who has just made a startling discovery. The Haeundae district of Busan, located on the southern tip of Korea and a popular tourist destination with hundreds of beaches, is about to be hit with a gargantuan tsunami. He tries to warn the authorities but is ignored and ridiculed. In this mess, two couples of varied origins are stuck in a place about to be flooded by the impending storm. To save themselves and their loved ones, the group must follow their instincts and do what nobody has successfully done before: outrun a 50-foot wave.

8. 2012 (2009)

In Roland Emmerich’s ‘2012,’ the world sees its end as predicted by the Mayan calendar. The human race is about to be wiped off the face of the earth by a massive earthquake and a humongous deluge that follows. Stuck in between is struggling writer Curtis (John Cusack) and his family, who are trying to survive. Made for disaster movie lovers, the movie shows how this unrelenting group attempts to race against time and rise unscathed from Nature’s wrath.

7. Noah (2014)

Technically not a tsunami movie, Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’ is based on the biblical story of Noah and the great flood that swept across the entire world and drowned many civilizations. The story is based on the legendary tale where God came in a dream to Noah (Russell Crowe) and told him that he was going to destroy humanity through a great flood, and Noah should save ‘two of every animal kind’ to save the planet’s legacy. However, the task is not as easy as it seems. From dealing with naysayers and people who deny any existence of God, to managing his own family’s doubts, Noah has to persevere towards his goal. His suspicions and biases don’t help either, leading to an interesting climax.

6. Geostorm (2017)

In Dean Devlin’s ‘Geostorm,’ scientists devise a plan to neutralise the disastrous human environmental impacts. They put up in Earth’s orbit a group of satellites that can predict and ward off natural disasters. However, when the satellites begin to malfunction, causing geostorms and tsunamis, Jake Lawson (Gerard Butler) is given the responsibility to repair the satellites before they destroy the planet.

5. San Andreas (2015)

Brad Peyton’s ‘San Andreas’ centers on San Andreas, California, which is experiencing the biggest natural calamity Earth has ever seen. Amidst the worst earthquake in human history and 50-foot giant tidal waves, rescue pilot Ray (Dwayne Johnson) is searching for his daughter, Blake (Alexandra Daddario), after teaming up with his ex-wife and Blake’s mother, Emma (Carla Gugino). Despite their differences, they have bonded to save their girl, whatever it takes. On the other side of the drowned city, Blake and her two friends lie in wait for their saviours. Will they endure?

4. Poseidon (2006)

Wolfgang Petersen’s “Poseidon’ takes place on New Year’s Eve, when around 2000 passengers are onboard the massive cruise liner Poseidon, enjoying the revels of their lives. However, their joy doesn’t last long as the ship capsizes in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. Now, where everyone is struggling to survive, a group has decided not to wait for the rescue, which might not even arrive. As they try to get out to save themselves and their families, death is tracing their steps. The movie stars It stars Kurt Russell, Emmy Rossum, Richard Dreyfuss, Josh Lucas, and Kevin Dillon.

3. The Perfect Storm (2000)

It’s October 1991, and a killer storm has risen in the North Atlantic. Unaware of it, a fishing boat captain has entered the harsh conditions for some fresh catch. However, they soon realize that this rebellion against nature might cost their lives. As they jest with nature, which is bent on killing them, their loved ones wait for them at home with fear and longing. Fighting the relentless waves, the captain and his crew must survive before they are drowned or starved. ‘The Perfect Storm’ is directed by Wolfgang Petersen and stars George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, William Fichtner, John Hawkes, and Diane Lane.

2. The Wave (2015)

The Norwegian disaster film ‘The Wave’ deals with the Geiranger fjord in Norway. Kristian Eikjord is a geologist moving away from Geiranger to Stavanger with his family. On the night of his farewell, he notices some strange events surrounding the pass but ignores them. However, while leaving the town, Kristian finally has an epiphany, which leads him to believe that there will be an avalanche in the mountain pass. After he warns his colleagues, the avalanche strikes, and an 80-foot tsunami starts approaching the small town of Geiranger. With only 10 minutes left to impact, Kristian and his family try to get to higher ground to survive the oncoming deluge. Based on a true prediction that the Geiranger mountain can give way at any time, this movie is a run for survival.

1. The Impossible (2012)

J. A. Bayona’s ‘The Impossible’ follows an American couple and their two children on a Christmas holiday in Thailand. A twist of fate lands them in the middle of the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, which claimed thousands of lives and destroyed many more. Separated from each other, Maria and her elder son are searching for her husband and younger son, hoping they are alive in the prevailing mayhem, while trying to come to terms with the destruction that has happened. Will the family be united again? ‘The Impossible’ stars Naomi Watts, Tom Holland, Ewan McGregor, Samuel Joslin, and Oaklee Pendergast.

