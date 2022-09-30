Turbo Trusser Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Entrepreneurs Brian Halasinski and Kirk Hyust came onto ‘Shark Tank‘ season 14 episode 2 to present their unique kitchen gadget, Turbo Trusser. It is a handy kitchen tool that does away with the need for cooking twine and helps the user cook a perfect roast every single time. While such a gadget is sure to appeal to the masses, we are sure the viewers must be curious to learn more about the company as well as its journey after the show. We decided to dig deep and find out where the company is at present, and here’s everything we found out!

Turbo Trusser: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Brian Halasinski completed his Bachelor of Business Administration from Kent State University before pursuing his MBA in Business from Malone University. Moreover, he has had an exemplary professional career as he started working in 2001 as a Business Analyst at Akro-Mils before going on to take up the position of a Lean Engineer at Newell Rubbermaid. Besides, he was employed by medicine companies Pfizer as well as GSK for over 2 and 8 years, respectively. In August 2015, he joined Gilead Sciences as a Therapeutic Specialist for HIV, where he works to this very day.

Eventually, in 2017, Brian co-founded Turbo Trusser and currently serves as its President. On the other hand, Kirk Hyust received an education in Culinary Arts from The Culinary Institute of America, which helped him immensely while working with Turbo Trusser. Interestingly, Kirk ran his own company, Kirk Wrench LLC, through which he worked on machines as well as plumbing and took on DIY projects. He even became the Vice President of Product Development at Hall Of Fame Innovations, LLC in January 2018 before joining Turbo Trusser as the Vice President in March 2021.

Readers should note that Kirk is still employed by Hall Of Fame Innovations. Turbo Trusser was born out of the dire need for a chicken roasting technique that would be consistent with its results. Apart from being messy and difficult to use, kitchen twine often affects the quality of cooking, which results in some parts remaining raw. Besides, it is pretty tricky to estimate if and when one might get a perfect roast when using kitchen twine and regular utensils. However, Turbo Trusser solves that problem by offering a perfect platform for the chicken to rest while it is cooked.

The gadget consists of a stamped metal plate that acts as the base and has openings for the legs. Moreover, one will find two attached hooks that can hold down the wings and secure the meat in place. According to Brian and Kirk, apart from constructing the Turbo Trusser out of food-grade material, they made it safe and useable for ovens, fryers, grills, and rotisseries.

Where Is Turbo Trusser Now?

Although Brian envisioned the product and has been working on the idea since 2017, it took him and Kirk multiple tries before they could come up with the ideal prototype. Then, they had to go through the ordeal of finding a manufacturer and were only able to start selling the product in March 2021. Nevertheless, Turbo Trusser was quite well received by its target audience, and sales were steadily on the rise. Encouraged and pleasantly surprised by their success, Brian and Kirk decided to increase their product’s reach and now sell in over 74 physical locations around the United States.

While most of these locations are hardware stores, interested customers can find the Turbo Trusser on Amazon as well as their official website. While one unit of the kitchen gadget will set you back by $14.99, the company has also designed and introduced a bigger version of their Trusser, which can hold and cook Turkeys. As the brilliant product solves a very relatable problem in every household, one can only expect Brian and Kirk to achieve further success in the years to come.

