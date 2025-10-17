Turn of the Tide Season 3 Expected Release Date, Plot and Cast

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Turn of the Tide’ (originally titled ‘Rabo de Peixe’) brings a new set of challenges as Eduardo and his friends get more deeply entangled with the world of crime. The season takes a three-month time jump, bringing Eduardo back home from his short, unsuccessful trip to America. His reunion with his friends is marked with a significant change in their situation and a shocking trajectory that their lives take over the course of six episodes. The season ends on uncertain but exciting terms for the group, and the third season is set to continue their story. The news about the third season was released in October 2024, when it was revealed that the third season was filmed back-to-back with Season 2, with both having wrapped filming. Considering this, we expect the third season to premiere sometime in 2026.

Turn of the Tide Season 3 Will Make a Major Time Jump

The second season of ‘Turn of the Tide’ ends with a violent turn of events. Despite their success in navigating the treacherous waters of smuggling drugs into the city, Silvia and her group do not get to celebrate for long. While Ofelia wants to continue working with them, Fagner has other plans, which lead to a showdown where Fagner dies, while Eduardo takes the fall for his death. In the last scene, he walks out of prison, but it doesn’t mean he hasn’t done his time. Given that Silvia’s son is already quite grown, it is clear that a few years have passed. When asked what he intends to do now that he’s free, Eduardo says he wants revenge.

The revenge in question clearly relates to the death of his uncle Joe, as well as the ruckus suffered by his friends, who were almost killed. His quest is once again directed towards the drugs that were stolen from under Ofelia and Fagner’s noses, and are now in the possession of a really powerful man. This time, the villain is not just some criminal leader of a group. It is a wealthy man with political connections who might not have to resort to bloodshed or violence to make the lives of his enemies a living hell. In that context, it would be interesting to see how Eduardo and his friends manage to wreak havoc on him.

Turn of the Tide Season 4 Will Introduce a New Villain to the Azores

The third season of ‘Turn of the Tide’ will bring back the core four: José Condessa’s Eduardo, Helena Caldeira’s Sílvia, André Leitão’s Carlinhos, and Rodrigo Tomás’ Rafael. As their criminal adventures continue, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find Maria João Bastos’ Inspector Frias and Salvador Martinha’s Francisco still on their tail. With the tragic death of Pêpê Rapazote’s Uncle Joe, the actor’s return seems unlikely, but it cannot be ruled out entirely because, despite Albano Jerónimo’s Arruda dying in Season 1, he was still around for Season 2 as the ghost narrator. Perhaps Uncle Joe could take over the mantle in the next season and reprise his role as the narrator.

With each season of ‘Turn of the Tide,’ a new villain is brought into the mix, and the final moments of the second season set up Joaquim de Almeida’s João Canto Moniz as the bad guy for the third season. So far, all we know about Moniz is that he is a rich and influential guy who has turned towards drugs as his new venture, which makes him a much more dangerous enemy than the ones Eduardo and Co. have faced before. Additionally, the next chapter of the show will also delve into the mysterious disappearance of Madalena Aragão’s Mariana. Supporting characters like Afonso Pimentel’s Ian, Kelly Bailey’s Bruna, and João Pedro Vaz’s Banha are also expected to return, in addition to several new cast members.

Turn of the Tide Season 4 Will Test the Bonds of the Core Four

What makes ‘Turn of the Tide’ such a compelling watch is the connection between the main characters. Despite all their differences and disagreements, Eduardo, Silvia, Carlinho, and Rafael remain a tightly knit group who are ready to do anything for one another. However, things are not what they used to be anymore. Now, there is a kid in the equation, and while it means that their family has expanded, it also means that they cannot take the risks and indulge in the recklessness they used to before. This already paves the way for a potential conflict within the group, especially as Eduardo makes it clear that he is going to embark on a path of revenge.

Considering that he has spent the past few years in prison, it makes sense for him to have murder on his mind. However, his friends continued on with their lives in these years, and it is fair to assume that their conditions are drastically different from what he saw the last time he was able to walk free. This brings another wrench in the equation, setting the stage for a fallout that may pit Eduardo against the rest of his friends and threaten to break the group. Still, the four of them have stuck by each other through thick and thin, so it is fair to assume that their paths will eventually converge, and they will have each other’s backs when the time comes.

Read More: Netflix’s Turn of the Tide: Is the Series Based on a Real Incident?