Twilight of the Gods Ending, Explained: Does Sigrid Follow Thor to Valhalla?

‘Twilight of the Gods’ is a Norse mythology-inspired animated series crafted by Zack Snyder, Eric Carrasco, and Jay Oliva that follows a shieldmaiden’s quest for revenge. After losing her parents to the wrath of Thor Odinson, Sigrid embarks on a mission to make the God of Thunder pay for his murderous rampage. A fellowship of unlikely companions aids her in her journey as the realms of earth, snow, and fire pay witness to a significant slew of events that could change the course of history and spell danger for the Gods themselves. Meanwhile, the conniving trickster god, Loki, acts as Sigrid’s sponsor, albeit with mysterious agendas of his own.

The season’s conclusion brings the forces of Asgard, Vanaheim, and Jotunheim together in an all-out war between gods and humans alike. Fired by her unquenchable thirst for revenge, Sigrid leads her forces into a battle against Thor outside the walls of Asgard. However, new developments and alliances throw everything into the air as ill omens circle the gathered men, women, and gods. Sigrid’s journey for revenge takes an entirely new turn as she finds herself at Loki’s whims. Meanwhile, her trusted group can only watch and plan their next move as their story takes on a much larger dimension! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Twilight of the Gods Season 1 Plot Recap

Sigrid, a half-human shieldmaiden with giant blood in her veins, is set to marry Leif, the king of Clan Volsung. Before the wedding, the couple travels to Jotunheim to meet Sigrid’s frost giant kin, who welcome Leif into their midst after he wins them over with pleasantries and a valuable dowry. On the wedding day, Thor, the God of Thunder, crashes the ceremony and launches an inquest into Loki’s whereabouts, accusing King Glaumar, Sigrid’s father, of hiding him. With his patience wearing thin, Thor decides to take matters into his own hands by starting a fight against the gathered giants. He annihilates all of Sigrid’s kin and leaves her and Leif injured amidst the ruins. Upon awakening, Sigrid is anguished at her losses, and a quick commune with Loki in Hel sets her on a path of revenge against Thor.

The warrior woman and her aspiring groom, Leif, assemble a party of warriors comprising fellow shieldmaiden Hervor, the witch Seid-Kona, half-wolf man Ulfr, bard Egill, and master blacksmith dwarf Andvari. Together, they travel from Nidavellir, the realm of the dwarves, to Vanaheim, where the Vanir gods live. Hoping to find some help from the long-standing enemies of the Aesir gods, the crew seeks out the god King Tiwaz of Vanaheim. After several trials and tribulations, Sigrid manages to gain the support of the Vanir forces, including a human named Thyra and the remaining Jotunheim giants, who are inspired by her story of vengeance against the gods. Meanwhile, Leif learns that Loki is helping them because his children have been enslaved and are fated to die at Thor’s hands if Sigrid does not kill him first.

Enthused by their newfound unity, humans, monsters, and gods wage a massive war against the Asgardians outside their walls. In the ensuing battle, Sigrid comes up with a plan to assassinate Thor under the cover of night. However, the mission is thwarted by the God of Thunder’s vigilance. The following day, the warrior woman and her fellowship lock horns with Thor on the battlefield outside. Meanwhile, the Seid Kona, whose real name is Áile, has an impromptu meeting with Odin, the All-Father, in his palace in Asgard. There, Áile performs a sacrifice ritual to grant Odin a vision of the future, causing an outbreak of panic from the All-Powerful God and the birth of a new god who could challenge the orthodoxy.

Twilight of the Gods Season 1 Ending: Why Does Loki Kill Sigrid? What is Her Next Move in Valhalla?

At the end of the season, Sigrid’s revenge mission against Thor fails despite her best attempts. As the God of Thunder is teleported away from the battlefield, Loki informs her that Freya has taken him to Valhalla. With no means to follow him to the halls of the honored dead, the trickster god pulls off a sneaky tactic that takes Sigrid by surprise – he stabs her through the gut. Smirking to himself, Loki explains that by falling in battle, Sigrid can wake up in Valhalla and hunt down Thor there. However, it means that she has to die in the mortal realm, a sacrifice that she does not plan out initially. Loki’s treacherous nature and his determination to see Thor’s death force him to take the circuitous route, using Sigrid as a pawn in the game.

Following her death, a Valkyrie arrives to carry Sigrid’s body away from the battlefield while a stricken Leif can only watch in disbelief. The season’s final moments showcase the blood-bride waking up in the halls of Valhalla, where the other Einherjars drink and revel in glory. Meanwhile, Thor greets her with a smile, holding back the hostilities as the two acquaint themselves as hearth companions in Valhalla. Despite the bad blood that runs between them, the God of Thunder explains to Sigrid that they are more similar than she thinks. Having done some reflection of his own, Thor believes that he, too, has been played like a pawn by others, just like Sigrid. It could mean that the two might have to form an alliance, albeit temporarily. Whether or not it is genuine or just a brief ceasefire will be explored in the next season.

What Happens to Áile? Is She a God?

Although most of the season’s finale takes place outside Asgard’s walls, a major plot strand involves Áile’s journey into Odin’s palace, where she meets with the All-Father. A demanding Odin orders Áile to grant him a vision of the future, something he reveals that only she can do because Freya passed down her foresight ability to the witch. Despite being hesitant, Áile decides to help him, but only if she is granted compensation for her service. She grabs the raven Memory out of the air and eats its raw flesh, killing it. Odin is enraged by her actions but has no choice but to acquiesce to the ritual as Áile shows him events from the coming future. However, once it is done, the All-Father guts Áile and leaves her to die. A desperate Egill runs up the tower steps to save her, but it is too late.

As Egill mourns Áile’s death, he is stunned to discover the woman showing signs of life. She heals her wounds and rebinds herself in a new garb. When the two escape the tower, a fleeing Freya informs Egill that Áile has turned into a god. Although she does not remember all her past interactions with Egill, her newfound godhood is a result of her gifted abilities and partaking in the flesh of Odin’s raven. Subsequently, Áile has gained the memories of Odin and transcended into godhood.

The reasons for Áile’s visit to Odin’s hearth could be linked to a previous prophecy she witnessed in relation to Egill. In an earlier scene, Áile states that Egill will die if he follows the group into the battle on Asgard. However, because of Áile’s feelings of affection for the bard, the witch is torn about his unavoidable death. Therefore, it is possible that her reasons for visiting Odin might be a counter-plan to ensure Egill’s death does not come about by following a specific set of events. By eating Memory, she gains a foot into godhood, and by granting Odin his vision, the All-Father is distracted by some mysterious purpose. Whatever her ultimate reasons, her new god status could prove vital in the continued struggle against the Aesir gods.

Does Hervor Attain Valhalla?

Sigrid’s shieldmaiden partner, Hervor, is a stalwart presence throughout the narrative. However, viewers learn that the woman has suffered greatly in her life – losing three sons on the field of battle. Thus, Hervor’s greatest wish is to someday die in battle and be granted access to Valhalla so that she can meet her sons once again. At the season’s end, Hervor manages to achieve the first part of her wish by dying at the hands of Thor, who slays her in battle. Subsequently, a distraught Sigrid hopes that the Valkyries will descend to take her friend into the halls of the valored dead. Unfortunately, the dream does not come to fruition as Hervor’s use of Andvari’s cursed weapon keeps her from being granted salvation in Valhalla.

Instead, Hervor is taken in by Hel, Loki’s daughter. Despite being against the idea at first, Sigrid accepts the bargain as Hel explains to her that Valhalla is not as glorious as it seems in the stories. In fact, most Einherjars are simply a means to recruit more soldiers for Odin’s Asgardian army. Although it means that Hervor ultimately fails to achieve her lifelong wish, Sigrid takes some solace in the idea that her friend can lead a peaceful life in Hel where no one will try to exploit her. Still, it is a soul-crushing blow for Sigrid as Hervor is a lonely soul who only ever found companionship through her sons. To be denied her right to meet them again means that Hervor has been confined to a tragic death.

Why Does Baldr Die For Thor?

Sigrid’s attempts to kill Thor are foiled by Baldr, the God of Thunder’s brother. When the blood-bride throws her spear across the battlefield to impale Thor, just as he is about to strike Leif, Baldr magically appears between the spear and its intended target. The spear impales Baldr, pushing through his torso and killing him. The God of Thunder grows emotional after losing his beloved brother but is unable to exact revenge as Freya shows up to stop him and teleport him away. Meanwhile, the others learn that Baldr’s impenetrable body was shattered because of the mistletoe wreath wrapped around Sigrid’s spear. It manages to strip away his godhood and end his life. The unfortunate turn of events causes silence to fall upon the battlefield as everyone watches in horror while Baldr is released from his body.

The Son of Odin could have left his brother to die in that single moment. However, because of his earlier conversation with Lady Sif, Baldr chooses to do otherwise. Sif makes Baldr promise that he will do everything in his power to help Thor survive a little longer. To live up to those words, Baldr deliberately places himself as a shield in front of Thor, taking the brunt of the damage intended for him. The God of Light is a more rational and level-headed presence than his brother Thor, an attitude that makes him appear friendly to all around him, even his enemies. Thus, his death is another tragedy that leaves the Aesirs with one less major god. Whether his sacrifice proves valid or not will be seen in the subsequent seasons.

What Does Odin’s Vision Mean?

One of the key highlights of the season’s ending is the vision Odin sees of the future. With Áile’s help, the All-Father manages to see portents relating to Ragnarok – the fated endgame of the Gods – including Thor’s battle with Jormungandr, the sea serpent, and Fenrir, the wolf being let out of his chains. Subsequently, Odin also witnesses the birth of a new religion (Christianity) and its herald, Jesus Christ. He watches the demise of his kingdom as the new Christian faith takes over the world and spreads far and wide and into the distant future. Struck by these devastating premonitions, the All-Father leaves the palace, hatching plans of his own to circumvent the events he saw. Aile reveals that Odin will die someday, unloved and unwanted, but the king of the gods will likely try his best to alter that outcome.

