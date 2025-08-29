Two Graves Ending Explained: Who Killed Marta?

Netflix’s ‘Two Graves’ begins with the disappearance of two teenagers. Veronica Marin and Marta Salazar go out one night and never return. Despite the police’s best efforts, their killer is not found. Two years pass by without any major breakthrough in the case. Tired of the cops’ incompetence and the desire to find out what really happened to her granddaughter, Isabel Marin decides to look into the case herself. But the path to the truth turns out to be darker than expected and leads Isabel to do things that she cannot come back from. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Two Graves Plot Synopsis

Isabel had a strong relationship with her granddaughter, Veronica. The girl was her favourite, and the last day they saw each other, Isabel gave her a new pair of earrings, and they promised to meet up the next day for lunch. However, Veronica never showed up. The previous night, she’d gone to the town fair with her friend, Marta. The girls were last seen getting into a car with Veronica’s friend, Jonas Herrera. He claims he dropped them at a place where they said they were going to see an unnamed friend, and then the girls were never seen again. The cops looked into the disappearance, but nothing came up until Marta’s dead body was found by fishermen in the sea. This raised more questions about what happened that night, but more importantly, what happened to Veronica?

Two years later, with no progress in the case, Isabel becomes obsessed with solving the case on her own, but she doesn’t know where to start. That is, until Isabel’s piano student, Beltran, looks at Isabel’s earrings and comments that Veronica had the same ones. This is interesting because Isabel knows for a fact that Veronica wore the earrings after she got into Jonas’ car. This leads her to trap Beltran and interrogate him. He confesses that the girls went to a secret party with drugs, alcohol, and high-end people who paid for sex. But he doesn’t know what happened to them.

This is a major step forward, but at the same time, Beltran says such bad things about Veronica that Isabel ends up killing him in anger. This leads her to Rafael Salazar, Marta’s father, who also wants answers. Isabel and Rafael form an unlikely alliance, with both ready to do whatever it takes to find out what happened to their girls that night, even if it means killing people. Meanwhile, things worsen at home as Veronica’s younger sister, Lupe, falls into depression and tries to kill herself. This is when her father, Antonio, drops a truth bomb.

Who Killed Marta?

The mystery started with who killed Veronica and Marta, but at the end of the second episode, Antonio reveals that Veronica did not die that night. She is still alive, which leaves the question of who killed Marta. It turns out that the girls did go to the party on Beltran’s behest that night. While Veronica was a regular and knew how to handle herself, this was Marta’s first time. It’s not that she needed the money, but she went to the party with the desire to get out of her house more, where she felt suffocated because of her overbearing father. She thought she’d have some fun and come back home, but instead, she got high on drugs and became easy prey for men like Carlos Jaen, the famous TV presenter. When Veronica left to get water for Marta, Carlos saw her alone and confused and raped her. By the time Veronica found her, the assault had happened and it shook Marta to her core.

Feeling dejected and disgusted, Marta decided to go to the cops. Veronica tried to explain to her how this could be bad for all of them, but Marta wanted justice for herself. She couldn’t let her rapist get away so easily. She knew that once she told her father about it, he would kill the TV presenter, even if it meant that he would never let Marta leave the threshold of their house, which made Marta want to kill herself. She picked up a broken bottle and thought of slashing her wrists. When Veronica tried to stop her, the bottle cut her in the neck. Angry at being wounded by Marta, Veronica pushed her and Marta ended up hitting her head on the bench and she died on the spot.

Shocked about what she had done, Veronica went home and told her father everything. She wanted to go the cops, and in a normal situation, Antonio would have let her go through with it. But Marta was Rafael Salazar’s daugther, and everyone in town knew that Rafael was a dangerous criminal. He would never forgive Veronica for Marta’s death, and even if the law took its course, Rafael would find a way to kill Veronica with his own hands. Afraid for his daughter’s life, Antonio helped her dispose of Marta’s body in the sea and made Veronica leave for Morocco. While he assured her that this is a temporary situation, he knew that his daughter could never come home, not until Rafael was alive.

Do Rafael and Isabel Die?

When Antonio helped Veronica disappear, he didn’t tell a soul about it, especially his mother. The grief of losing Veronica had to feel real, so he kept the secret while saving up money so that one day, he and Lupe could fly to Brazil and be reunited with Veronica. His mother, Isabel, did not factor into this plan because she hadn’t really been there for him. When he was fifteen, she left him to live with the hippies, and since then, her presence had been on and off. It was when she grew old and could no longer sustain the lifestyle she had in youth that she decided to settle down and become a grandmother to Veronica and Lupe. Despite her being around now, Antonio could never trust her with a secret so big because he feared that she would ruin it somehow. And it turns out that she did find a way to derail his plans, in her own way.

Despite Antonio and the cops telling her to let go of Veronica’s case, Isabel refuses to listen to anyone and embarks on an investigation of her own. Eventually, Antonio comes clean about the truth, but by then, it is already too late. Isabel has collaborated with Rafael and they have landed on an important witness who could lead them to the truth. This witness is a girl named Jamila who was also at the party that night and left town shortly after Veronica and Marta went missing. Rafael tracks her down, but realising that Jamila would lead him to Veronica, Isabel slows him down by having him arrested for the kidnapping of Carlos Jaen. While Rafael is at the police station, Isabel finds Jamila and almost kills her, before realising that she is living with Veronica.

It turns out that Veronica felt lonely in Morocco without her family, which is when she and Jamila crossed paths. They fell in love, and Veronica decided to move to San Jose with her. While she didn’t tell her father where she was, she did keep him informed about her safety. Reuniting with Veronica puts everything in focus for Isabel and she realises that her granddaughter will never be safe as long as Rafael lives. Meanwhile, he gets himself out of the station and heads to San Jose where he finds Jamila’s address, but before he can find her, Jamila runs away with Veronica and Isabel to the latter’s friend’s house. Knowing that Rafael is not going to let it go, Isabel meets with him and tells him that she has found Jamila.

They get in Isabel’s car, which she drives, and on the way, she tells Rafael the truth. As expected, he is infuriated and he asks Isabel about Veronica’s whereabouts. This is when it is confirmed that no matter how the situation is explained to him, Rafael will not rest until he has avenged his daughter. Antonio was right in faking Veronica’s death and getting her out of the town. But Isabel ruined it all due to her obsession and now her granddaughter’s life is in imminent danger. The only way to correct her mistake is for her to kill Rafael, and the only opportunity for that is now. So, she drives the car off a cliff and into the sea, where she happily dies, knowing that Rafael is dying by her side, which means Veronica will be safe now.

What Happens to Jamila and Veronica?

The night that Veronica killed Marta by mistake, Jamila was also on the scene. She happened to see Marta being taken away by Carlos Jaen and tried to be there for Marta, who was clearly breaking down. But when Marta died, Jamila fled the scene. The next day, she discovered that Veronica was missing too, and she believed that Marta’s father may have had something to do with it. Fearing for her life, she fled the city and moved to San Jose. Some time later, she got in touch with Veronica, and two years later, the girls were happily living together, until Isabel came along. Isabel’s arrival also brings the shadow of Rafael and the grandma knows that if he finds Jamila, it will be over for Veronica as well. So, she decides to separate the girls.

She takes Jamila to a hostel in San Jose, while Veronica is told to fly back to Morocco, where she’d been living under the care of her father’s friend. Considering how dedicated Isabel was to protecting Veronica and how close she came to killing Jamila, we wouldn’t put it past her that she was ready to sacrifice Jamila to save her granddaughter. But somewhere along the way, she tried to give Rafael the truth, hoping that he would understand it was all just a mistake, and before either of them could reach Jamila, they were dead. This leaves Jamila still at the hostel while Veronica is on her way to Morocco. However, Rafael and Isabel’s death means that the danger on both of them is passed now and they can be together again. They can either continue to live in San Jose, or they can go to Morocco.

Considering that Veronica did kill Marta and ran away, she will be arrested if she comes back home, so that is not an option. Most likely, Antonio will find a way to pool the money together and go through with his original plan of moving to Brazil. With Jamila being romantically tied to Veronica, perhaps, she, too, would join the family as they try to start fresh. Another possibility is that when Antonio sees that his daughter is doing well on her own, he might decide to let her live her life her own way. Since she is believed to be dead, no one is going to be looking for her anyway. The only danger she had was Rafael and now that he, too, is dead, there is nothing to worry about. So, the family will continue to stay in touch and maybe even visit each other, while Jamila and Veronica get their happily ever after.

