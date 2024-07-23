Tyler Goodrich Disappearance: What Happened to Him?

The episode titled ‘Running Man’ of Dateline’s podcast ‘Missing in America’ profiles the mysterious and sudden disappearance of Tyler Goodrich from his home in Nebraska in November 2023. During the investigation, the detectives came across various twists and turns, making the case all the more complicated. What makes the podcast episode all the more insightful are the exclusive interviews with the missing person’s loved ones and the officials involved in the case.

Former Nebraska State Corrections Officer Tyler Goodrich Vanished From His House

Born in the late 1980s, Tyler Goodrich grew up to be quite close to his father, Lonnie Goodrich, and his sisters, Felicia Nichelson and Angie Manley. Having an extrovert personality, he was described as a social butterfly by his loved ones, as he could light up the entire room with his mere presence. In his early childhood, his generosity was on full display when he enjoyed delivering vegetables from their garden to elderly neighbors in the area. After passing out from high school with flying colors, he worked as a Nebraska State Corrections Officer and served in the US Army Reserve for eight years. In his mid-20s, he came out to his family and introduced them to his partner, Marshall Vogel.

After being in a relationship with him for more than two years, they decided to tie the knot and take the next step in their relationship. Upon getting married in 2017, surrounded by their loved ones, they bought a house in Lincoln, Nebraska, on three acres, with enough room to raise horses and goats. Soon, the couple adopted two boys and made loving and devoted dads to them. On November 3, 2023, Tyler, after leaving work, went to a Costco to grab some pizza and had plans to spend some quality time with his husband and one of their sons. However, things turned upside down in the family on the same night afterward as 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich left his house but did not return. When there was no trace of him until the next morning, his husband, Marshall, reported him missing on November 4.

Police Suspected Tyler Goodrich’s Husband of Foul Play

As the authorities arrived at the couple’s residence, they began searching the entire property and the surrounding area with the help of dogs, drones, and a helicopter. Unfortunately, all of their efforts went to waste. Soon, the detectives learned that the marriage that appeared picture-perfect from the outside was starting to crack after six years. As per Marshall, he talked to Tyler about ending their marriage earlier that same week. But on November 3, 2023, things escalated into a heated argument while they were discussing getting divorced. He claimed that Tyler pushed him in the face and the chest before he headed out on foot while he was on a call with the 911 dispatcher around 7:40 pm.

At the same time, in the security camera footage from outside their house, a man running out of the house was captured. While some of his loved ones claimed that it was Tyler, there were a few who thought that it was someone else. Then, on the following morning, the family and friends of Tyler joined forces with the investigators and began searching for the missing person. A couple of days later, the police obtained a search warrant for the couple’s residence and also confiscated Marshall’s phone and other electronic devices, with Marshall becoming a prime suspect in the case.

Tyler Goodrich’s Missing Persons Case is Still Active

When the investigators called Marshall and his sons to the station for questioning, he told them that he would not sit with them without a lawyer. As per his claims, Tyler used to physically and verbally abuse him and even their sons sometimes. He was asked to take a polygraph test, which he took without any hesitance and passed without any complications. By the end of the interrogation, Marshall was not a person of interest anymore, instead, he had become a witness in the eyes of the police. However, the public still suspected him as he did not participate in the searches for his husband and did not talk about the case with any reporters at the time. In his defense, he said that his sons asked him not to do any interviews around that time.

As for not participating in the searches, he said, “I needed to be here with our boys. And I understand that people think that looks funny. But I’m gonna do whatever I can to make sure that they’re okay.” For weeks and months, the investigators conducted extensive searches across different areas where Tyler could be, but to no avail. With each passing day, his loved ones fear that something nightmarish could have happened to him. One of her sisters, Angie Manley, told News Nation, “Tyler just disappeared. There’s no bank account activity, no cell phone activity. We want somebody to come forward, speak up, be honest. Something has happened and we want closure for the family right now.”

After six tense and long months into his disappearance, the Goodrich family asked for help from the farmers. Felicia, the other sister of the missing man, said, “We know more people in the rural areas are getting out in the fields. We really want to make sure that everyone has a heightened awareness to be watching for anything unusual or any clue that might bring us closer to finding Tyler.” With Tyler Goodrich still missing, the case is considered an active missing persons investigation.

Read More: Marcus Rutledge Disappearance: What Happened to Him?