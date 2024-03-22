Tyler Hill: is The Buying Beverly Hills Agent Married? Does She Have Kids?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ sheds light on several top real estate agents affiliated with The Agency. Among them all, Tyler Hill emerged as a bright presence thanks to her skills and ability to calmly navigate even the most strenuous of situations. This has earned her the appreciation of not only her fellow co-stars but also the viewers, who found themselves charmed by the season 2 debutante’s overall presence. As such, an exploration of her life, both personal and professional, is something many have been interested in.

Tyler Hill’s Family Has Been in Los Angeles For a Long Time

As it turns out, Tyler Hill’s family has been living in Los Angeles, California, for four generations and is quite proud of all that they have achieved over the years. Her parents were well-known film industry experts and interior designers, which allowed her to not only get to know several influential people within the city but also understand the specialties of each and every area in the delightful City of Angels.

From 2011 to 2015, Tyler studied at Palisades Charter High and graduated with her high school diploma. She went on to join Loyola Marymount University in 2011. While there, she became a part of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Multi-Cultural Professional Network. In 2015, Tyler gained her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Marketing and was eager to establish herself as a professional. She had already worked as a Coca-Cola Brand Ambassador from August 2012 to December 2012.

Additionally, Tyler was an Undergraduate Marketing Associate for Career Development Services from August 2011 to October 2013. She also worked for NBCUniversal as an Experiential Marketing Intern from January 2013 to May 2013. This was followed by her joining TBWA\Chiat\Day in September 2013 as an Account Services Intern, a role she held on to until December of the same year. With such internships under her belt, Tyler was ready to be a full-time employee.

In April 2015, Tyler joined Goodway Group as a West Coast Regional Sales Coordinator. She retained the position until April 2016, when her role was switched to that of an Account Director. This remained true until June 2017, when Tyler became an Account Manager. She remained with Goodway Group until March 2018 before parting ways. Her time with The Agency started in June 2018, when she became a part of Ben Belack Group and soon obtained the position of a Partner.

Tyler Hill is a Happy Wife and Mother

We are excited to share that Tyler Hill is happily married and has a child of her own. She and Kyle Hill got into a relationship in February 2014 and have enjoyed each other’s company ever since. From their shared love for traveling to their bonding over running, the couple has remained together for quite some time. As such, when Kyle decided to propose to Tyler in June 2018, the real estate agent was overjoyed to say.

“Kyle, you have made my life more magical than I could have ever dreamt. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives laughing until we cry, dancing like lunatics every chance we get, supporting each other through the lows and making the highs feel that much sweeter,” Tyler has shared when announcing her engagement, toasting to a happily ever after. She and Kyle ended up getting married in May 2019 in a beautiful ceremony that was enjoyed by their loved ones.

After enjoying marital bliss for a few years, Tyler and Kyle were excited to share with the world that their family was increasing by one. In April 2022, they revealed to the world that they were expecting a baby girl. The beloved baby in question arrived into this world on September 18, 2022, and was named Harlow Hill by her parents. Having turned one in September 2023, Harlow’s parents have showered her with much joy and affection.

In fact, Tyler and Kyle make sure not to miss a single occasion to celebrate in these early years of their daughter Harlow’s life. “Harlow is one! I’m not sure any parent can really put into words what the rollercoaster of the first year is like. What I can say is that I’ve never learned, laughed, cried, or grown more,” the real estate agent shared on Instagram. “Thank you, Harlow, for making our family better in every way and for reminding us every day not to take life too seriously. You are one special little girl.”

Read More: Is Buying Beverly Hills Scripted or Real?