Tyler Hill Net Worth: How Rich is the Buying The Beverly Hills Star?

Among the many new faces that made their debut in season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ Tyler Hill emerged as a real estate agent with much determination and skills. Her professionalism and charm easily made many viewers appreciate her as she navigated the complexities within The agency to establish herself as a prominent presence in the show and the company. This has made many people curious about her professional career and wonder just how wealthy she is.

How Did Tyler Hill Earn Her Money?

After she gained her high school diploma from Palisades Charter High, where she studied from 2007 to 2011, Tyler Hill became a student at Loyola Marymount University in 2011. While there, the reality TV star was a part of groups like Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Multi-Cultural Professional Network. She went on to graduate from the institute in 2015, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Marketing. However, at this point, she also had some working experience under he belt.

As it turns out, Tyler was a brand ambassador for The Coca-Cola Company from August 2012 to December 2012. She also worked for NBCUniversal from January 2013 to May 2013 as an Experiential Marketing Intern. Additionally, she worked with Career Development Services until October 2013, having obtained the role of Undergraduate Marketing Associate in August 2011. Tyler’s last internship was when she was with TBWA\Chiat\Day from September 2o13 to December 2013 as an Account Services Intern.

Tyler joined Goodway Group in April 2015 as the West Coast Regional Sales Coordinator. She retained the position until April 2016, when she switched to the role of Account Director. Her last job title change while she was still with Goodway Group happened in June 2017, when she became an Account Manager. However, in March 2018, Tyler left the company and seemingly entered the real estate industry. She joined The Agency in June 2018. Specifically, she became a part of Ben Belack & Partners. Her real estate license was issued on January 17, 2019, under her former name, Tyler Renee Williams.

Apart from previously mentioned achievements, Tyler has also served as a volunteer for City Year’s City Heroes Program from September 2010 to May 2011. She is also a Google-certified DoubleClick Bid Manager, having earned the qualification for the same in January 2016. As seen in the Netflix show, Tyler is a determined real estate agent who is also eager to utilize her skills to maximize profit. She also seems to appreciate the guidance provided by others and has much respect for her mentor and boss, Ben Belack.

Tyler Hill’s Net Worth

To estimate Tyler Hill’s net worth, we delved into the transactions she has made over the years while she was part of The Agency. Her properties seemed to have an average cost of $3 million, and we believe she sells about ten properties every year. Given that she works in the Los Angeles area, it should be noted that the commission rate is about 5% of the property value. This commission is then split in half between the buying and the selling team. Every agent of The Agency gets to keep 80% of their side’s commission, with 20% going to the brokerage. Keeping these figures in mind, we estimate her net worth to be about $2 million.

