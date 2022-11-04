Who is the Richest Agent on Buying Beverly Hills? Net Worths, Ranked

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ brings viewers to the glamourous world of real estate in Los Angeles County, California. The reality series revolves around the employees of The Agency as they try to navigate their personal and professional experiences. With each realtor trying their best to be the best in their area, the competition between them is certainly entertaining to watch. One of the most captivating elements of the show, though, is perhaps the luxurious lifestyle that the various cast members enjoy. Naturally, this has led many fans to wonder just how rich they are. So, just to answer that and have your back, we have listed the leading agents in ascending order of their net worths.

10. Brandon Graves – $1.5 Million

Starting off, we have Brandon Graves, a member of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group at The Agency. He’s originally from Phoenix, Arizona, where he’d developed an interest in the real estate industry at a young age. However, he did also train as a classical musician and dancer before performing in multiple seasons of the NBA and the WNBA. The now-public figure then worked in the private health insurance sector for over 15 years and soon even reached the upper management level. Though, in 2010, he shifted to Los Angeles for good and ultimately began focusing on his first true passion. The broker thus joined The Agency in 2020, where he has been performing admirably, and was even declared the Agent Of The Month in September 2022 for the Grauman Rosenfeld Group. Therefore, we estimate Brandon’s net worth to be around $1.5 million.

9. Sonika Vaid – $1.5 Million

Having garnered much popularity by being a finalist in ‘American Idol’ season 15, Sonika Vaid became a part of The Agency in March 2019. Initially, she worked as an Executive Assistant/Agent. However, in December 2020, she became a full-time Real Estate Agent and is currently part of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group. As of writing, she is also working as a Recording Artist and has posted her work on platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Thanks to her various venture, we believe Sonika Vaid’s net worth to be about $1.5 million.

8. Joey Ben-Zvi – $2 Million

Joey Ben-Zvi started working at a very young age after he and his friends established Plus Prosthetics in March 2013, though he seemingly left the organization after just a month. The California native went on to work as a Summer Intern for the Institute of Myeloma and Bone Cancer from June 2013 to August 2014. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, Joey became a part of The Agency in May 2018. As a member of the Umansky team, he learned from some of the biggest names within the industry. However, in January 2010, Joey and Brandon Piller established BZP Group in hopes of providing the best possible services to the customers. Given his impressive sales record and professional acumen, we estimate Joey Ben-Zvi’s net worth to be around $2 million.

7. Alexia Umansky – $2 Million

As a member of the Umansky family, Alexia Umansky grew up learning about the world of real estate. The eldest daughter of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards got a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Communication from Emerson College in 2018. She then became a part of The Agency, following in the footsteps of her father and older sister, Farrah Brittany. Alexia serves as the Marketing Specialist for the Umansky Team, primarily due to her educational background and social media knowledge. We estimate Alexia Umansky’s net worth to be around $2 million.

6. Melissa Platt – $6.5 Million

Originally from Plano, Texas, Melissa Platt graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies in 2012. During her college years, Melissa worked with Prada, in the Greater New York City Area, as a Miu Miu Buying Intern until August 2011. Prior to being a part of the real estate industry, the Texas native had worked with Todd Events Creative Services and Bollare. She went on to gain Real Estate Agent licenses for California and Texas, allowing her to work in both states. She was initially part of Hilton & Hyland but has been affiliated with The Agency since March 2014. She is also a part of Allie Beth Allman & Associates for her work in Texas. Given her impressive set of skills and portfolio, we believe Melissa Platt’s net worth to be approximately $6.5 million.

5. Allie Lutz Rosenberger – $7.5 Million

Allie Lutz Rosenberger, daughter of renowned doubles tennis player Robert “Bob” Lutz, graduated from the University of Southern California in 2007 with honors and a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Studies. The California resident became a part of Gussman Czako’s Luxury Sales division in August 2013 and stayed there for about two years. In July 2015, the California native became a part of The Agency as the Director of Estates, though her job title changed to Managing Partner of The Agency for South Bay in August 2015. The realtor is also quite passionate about philanthropic ventures and is often open to working towards worthwhile causes. At present, we estimate Allie Lutz Rosenberger’s net worth to be around $7.5 million.

4. Ben Belack – $10 Million

As a realtor with over 10 years of experience in the field, Benjamin “Ben” Belack has established himself as one of the best in the industry. Hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ben grew up learning about the hospitality industry, which helped him serve as a reputed sommelier in popular Michelin-star restaurants. In January 2010, Ben started working for Teles Properties as a realtor but left the organization behind in February 2014. He then became a part of The Agency and presently serves as the Director of Residential Estates. He is also the man behind the Ben Belack Group and helps mentor freshers in the field. Additionally, the realtor likes to share his knowledge about real estate on social media. We believe Ben Belack’s net worth to be around $10 million.

3. Jon Grauman – $12 Million

In September 2003, Jon Grauman became a part of Rockland Financial as a Loan Officer. He worked there until January 2005 before switching to Metrocities Mortgage in order to become a Mortgage Broker. He left the organization behind in January 2007 and was soon working as a Senior Mortgage Consultant for RPM Mortgage Inc. Jon also became a Real Estate Developer in June 2007 for Jon Grauman Development but left it behind in June 2013. Starting in January 2009, Jon became a part of Coast Capital Group as a Senior Mortgage Broker.

However, he left the financial industry behind in August 2011 and took up the mantle of a Real Estate Agent for Partners Trust Real Estate Brokerage & Acquisitions. It wasn’t until April 2014 that Jon became a part of The Agency as the Director of the Estates Division. In order to further his career, Jon also established the Grauman Rosenfeld Group with the help of Adam Rosenfeld. Considered one of the best agents in the Los Angeles area, with record-breaking sales under his belt, we estimate Jon Grauman’s net worth to be about $12 million.

2. Farrah Brittany – $15 Million

Moving on to the other members of the Umansky family, we have Farrah Brittany, AKA Farrah Aldjufrie, the eldest daughter of Kyle Richards and the stepdaughter of Mauricio Umansky. After completing her studies at reputed institutions like New York University and the University of Southern California, Farrah decided to follow in Mauricio’s footsteps. She became a member of The Agency in September 2011, when the company was fairly new, and took up the role of Founder/Director of Client Relations. As a senior member of the Umansky Team, Farrah has gained many honors over the years. Given her immense success, we estimate Farrah Brittany’s net worth to be around $15 million.

1. Mauricio Umansky $100 Million

Along with Billy Rose and Blair Chang, Mauricio Umansky established The Agency in July 2011. Thanks to the expertise of the three realtors, the organization soon became a massive success. Mauricio himself has made sales equivalent to around $4 billion and is the agent with the most $20 million properties under his belt. In fact, he is well-known for being involved in the transactions of the Playboy Mansion (the first house in Los Angeles, California, to be priced over $100 million) and the Walt Disney Estate. Thanks to his impressive client list and awe-inspiring work, Mauricio has long been considered one of the best in the industry. He presently serves as the CEO of The Agency. The company has around 1500 agents on its payroll and has over 50 branches in 6 countries. Thanks to such staggering numbers, we estimate Mauricio’s net worth to be about $100 million.

