What is Buying Beverly Hills’ Brandon Graves’ Net Worth?

For real estate professionals like Brandon Graves, the industry is as competitive as it is rewarding. After several trials, he has achieved much success thanks to his determination and excellent work. During his time on Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ the realtor learned how to work with luxury properties from some of the biggest names in the industry. Naturally, many viewers are eager to know more about Brandon’s professional journey and how much he has accumulated. Well, we are here to discuss the same!

How Did Brandon Graves Earn His Money?

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Brandon has been interested in fine homes, interior design, and architecture from a young age. “I distinctly remember going to the grocery store with my mother as a child and taking all of the free real estate magazines. I would analyze every home and circle the homes that I would dream of purchasing one day,” he shared. As he grew up, the child of an entrepreneur and healthcare professional found his passion for arts and studied as a classical musician and dancer. Brandon even had the honor of performing as a principal dancer for multiple seasons of NBA/WNBA.

For more than fifteen years, Brandon worked in private health insurance for reputed organizations. Though he started at the customer service level, the Arizona native soon worked in upper management in his early twenties. This helped hone his leadership and mentor skills and understand the importance of team management. One of the essential things Brandon gained from his years of work was the skill to converse with different customers and satisfy their needs.

In 2010, Brandon shifted to Los Angeles and started focusing on the real estate industry. To fully understand the area’s real estate market, the realtor researched the neighborhoods in the region and analyzed their pros, cons, and market value. Furthermore, Brandon paid attention to the architectural styles and understood the benefits of proximity to various amenities of Los Angeles. For him, customer satisfaction was the biggest thing to focus upon.

Brandon has been a licensed realtor for The Agency since July 2020. As part of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group, the realtor has learned much from his mentors, especially Jon Grauman. His zeal towards his work and lack of shyness when asking what he wants also helped him become the Agent Of The Month in September 2022 for the Grauman Rosenfeld Group. In addition, the reality TV star has been affiliated with Pinnacle Estate Properties Inc since May 2019.

What is Brandon Graves’ Net Worth?

To understand how much Brandon has amassed, we must look into the average prices of the houses he deals with and how many of them he sells annually. The mean cost of the properties he usually works with is around $2.5 million, and the realtor sells about six properties per year. For every real estate transaction in the Los Angeles area, the commission amount is usually about 5%, which is then equally split between the buying and the selling teams.

The commission earned by The Agency is further divided between the company and the listing agent, with the employee getting 80% of the amount, which ends up being approximately 2% of the property’s selling price. Hence, we estimate Brandon Graves’ net worth to be around $1.5 million.

