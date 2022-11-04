What is Buying Beverly Hills’ Jon Grauman’s Net Worth?

Real estate industry professionals have recently become a point of interest for the general public in recent years, and California’s Jon Grauman is no different. The realtor has been recognized by many for his excellent work and has worked with many celebrated icons of the field. His appearance in Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ helped viewers get to know him better and made them aware of his lifestyle. Naturally, fans are eager to know how Jon reached where he is today and how much money he has earned over the years. Luckily, we are here to discuss the same!

How Did Jon Grauman Earn His Money?

After completing his education, Jon became a Loan Officer for Rockland Financial in September 2003. In January 2005, he switched companies and became an employee of Metrocities Mortgage as a Mortgage Broker. Jon changed organization once again in January 2007 and took up the role of Senior Mortgage Consultant for RPM Mortgage Inc until January 2009. He also became a Real Estate Developer in June 2007 for Jon Grauman Development but left it behind in June 2013. In January 2009, the reality TV star switched to Coast Capital Group to become a Senior Mortgage Broker before leaving the company in August 2011. After this, Jon joined Partners Trust Real Estate Brokerage & Acquisitions as a Real Estate Agent and worked there for over two years.

However, in April 2014, Jon decided to become a part of The Agency and started climbing the ladders. As of writing, he works as the Director of the Estates Division in the company. Along with Adam Rosenfeld and Lauren Grauman, Jon helps lead the Grauman Rosenfeld Group, for which he acts as Founder and Principal. Thanks to his impressive sales numbers in 2019, he was ranked as one of the top realtors in the US and was given the 20th position in Los Angeles County by L.A. Business Journal.

Moreover, Jon has been featured for his work in The Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Magazine. One of the biggest reasons behind the realtor’s outstanding performance in 2019 was his sale of 822 Sarbonne Road for $75 million, the 10th-highest sale in the history of Los Angeles. A large part of his success as a realtor in the LA region can be attributed to his knowledge of the area as he grew up there. Jon’s variety of experiences has helped him understand different facets of the real estate business and has helped him become as successful as he is today.

In addition to working as a realtor, Jon has not let go of his roots as a developer. He has contributed to constructing many properties in Beverly Hills and the Sunset Striinin Los Angeles. In fact, he was the developer of a modern/architectural home designed by acclaimed architect Hagy Belzberg; the property was sold for $24 million. Despite the high price points of his notable listings, Jon prides himself in providing his customers with real estate opportunities with varying costs.

What is Jon Grauman’s Net Worth?

Given Jon’s excellent work as a realtor, he has accumulated much wealth over the years. In both 2019 and 2020, he sold properties worth over $230 million. Assuming an average of $200 million worth of annual transactions, it is easy to get an approximation of how wealthy he is. For every property sold in the Los Angeles area, the realtors generally earn a commission equivalent to 5% of the selling price. This is then split among the buying and selling teams equally.

After the even split between the two parties, the commission earned by The Agency is split once more. 80% of said amount is given to the listing agent while the company takes the rest. Considering possible taxes and the realtor’s various sources of income, we estimate his net worth to be around $12 million.

